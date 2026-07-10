Cary M. Silverman

Rahm’s Excellent Tel Aviv Adventure
He's just Obama in a Kippah
  Cary M. Silverman
Academic Salvation, Found in Hanover
I wrote last week about the University of Michigan. About an encampment nobody cleared for two and a half years, and about what prosecutors say grew out…
  Cary M. Silverman
Mamdani's "The Not-On-Our-Dime" Con
The bill has a target list. It isn't Hamas
  Cary M. Silverman
Graham Platner is gone: The Cost of Putting the Party Before the Truth
What the Platner endorsements reveal about moral clarity in Washington
  Cary M. Silverman
Democrats for Sale: How the DSA Bought a Party Nobody Sold
Primary apathy, cowardly endorsements, and the coming execution of Chuck Schumer
  Cary M. Silverman
Who’s the Fascist Now
What happens when you hold the illiberal left to its own standard
  Cary M. Silverman
I Wanted This Story To Be True. That’s Exactly Why I Checked It.
I almost shared a lie because it flattered what I already believed. The New York Times actually does.
  Cary M. Silverman
University of Michigan: Leaders and Best, My Ass
They Call Themselves Leaders and Best. The Record Says Otherwise.
  Cary M. Silverman
FIFA Has Lost Me
How a Beautiful Tournament Got Corrupted by Selective Rules and Political Theater
  Cary M. Silverman
The Desk Was a Gift. He Sent Back a Bill.
Washington gave up power he could have kept. Mandami asked the country for more of it.
  Cary M. Silverman
The Desk He Has Not Earned
Mamdani does not honor what Washington built. He is borrowing its authority to argue against it.
  Cary M. Silverman
The Enemy Within Makes Itself Heard
The founders called it faction. Today it’s winning Democratic primaries.
  Cary M. Silverman
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