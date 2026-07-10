Cary M. Silverman
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Rahm’s Excellent Tel Aviv Adventure
He's just Obama in a Kippah
Jul 10
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Cary M. Silverman
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Academic Salvation, Found in Hanover
I wrote last week about the University of Michigan. About an encampment nobody cleared for two and a half years, and about what prosecutors say grew out…
Jul 10
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Cary M. Silverman
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Mamdani's "The Not-On-Our-Dime" Con
The bill has a target list. It isn't Hamas
Jul 9
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Cary M. Silverman
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Graham Platner is gone: The Cost of Putting the Party Before the Truth
What the Platner endorsements reveal about moral clarity in Washington
Jul 9
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Cary M. Silverman
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Democrats for Sale: How the DSA Bought a Party Nobody Sold
Primary apathy, cowardly endorsements, and the coming execution of Chuck Schumer
Jul 8
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Cary M. Silverman
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Who’s the Fascist Now
What happens when you hold the illiberal left to its own standard
Jul 7
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Cary M. Silverman
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I Wanted This Story To Be True. That’s Exactly Why I Checked It.
I almost shared a lie because it flattered what I already believed. The New York Times actually does.
Jul 6
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Cary M. Silverman
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University of Michigan: Leaders and Best, My Ass
They Call Themselves Leaders and Best. The Record Says Otherwise.
Jul 5
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Cary M. Silverman
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FIFA Has Lost Me
How a Beautiful Tournament Got Corrupted by Selective Rules and Political Theater
Jul 4
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Cary M. Silverman
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The Desk Was a Gift. He Sent Back a Bill.
Washington gave up power he could have kept. Mandami asked the country for more of it.
Jul 4
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Cary M. Silverman
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The Desk He Has Not Earned
Mamdani does not honor what Washington built. He is borrowing its authority to argue against it.
Jul 3
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Cary M. Silverman
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The Enemy Within Makes Itself Heard
The founders called it faction. Today it’s winning Democratic primaries.
Jul 3
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Cary M. Silverman
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© 2026 Cary M. Silverman
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