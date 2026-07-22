New York City has a mayor. New York City also, apparently, has a foreign policy. Nobody remembers voting on the second part, but here we are.

Zohran Mamdani would like you to know that his legal department is in “active conversation” about arresting Benjamin Netanyahu. Not a metaphorical arrest. Not a strongly worded tweet. An actual, handcuffs, back-of-a-squad-car arrest, should the Prime Minister of Israel be foolish enough to attend the UN General Assembly in his own host city this September.

This is the same NYPD that cannot fully solve the subway fare evasion problem. But sure. Interpol, eat your heart out.

Mamdani’s case rests on the ICC warrant against Netanyahu. Never mind that the United States is not a member of the ICC. Never mind that Washington has never recognized the court’s jurisdiction over non-members. Never mind that no ICC warrant has ever, in the history of the institution, been enforced on American soil. These are the kinds of details that matter to constitutional lawyers and other joyless people. Mamdani has a podcast interview to give and a base to feed.

“I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague,” he told the New York Times, with the confidence of a man who has never had to explain the difference between a mayor and a magistrate. It is, as one Substack wit put it, the political equivalent of promoting the guy who writes parking tickets to Commander of International Affairs.

Trump, never one to let a straight line go unswung at, obliged on Truth Social: Netanyahu “will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America.” Netanyahu’s own office chimed in with the kind of restraint you’d expect, dismissing the ICC as a “kangaroo court” run by a disgraced prosecutor. Congressional Republicans piled on. Senator Ted Budd introduced a bill to defund any city that tries this stunt. The whole apparatus of the United States government, in other words, organized itself in about 72 hours to explain a jurisdictional concept to the mayor of New York.

Meanwhile, back at Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s household has its own foreign policy footnotes. His wife’s old social media history includes admiring posts about Leila Khaled, the plane hijacker, and Shadia Abu Ghazaleh, the bus bomber, along with a since-deleted like on a post dismissing the Oct. 7 sexual violence findings as a hoax. She has apologized, in the careful language of someone whose publicist got there first. The mayor calls her a private citizen of “incredible integrity.” Sure. And the legal department is just having a conversation.

And it’s not just the household. The mayor has made a habit of it. He hosted Mahmoud Khalil, the former Columbia organizer tied to the campus group that praised the October 7 attack, for a Ramadan meal at Gracie Mansion, calling the year Khalil spent fighting deportation a story of “profound courage.” He personally lobbied Trump to drop immigration cases against a handful of pro-Palestinian activists, including one accused by DHS of funding people in territories hostile to the U.S., and got at least one released the same day. Say what you want about jurisdiction over Netanyahu. On table settings for Columbia’s greatest hits, the mayor’s authority is ironclad.

It would almost be charming, this small-city cosplay as an international tribunal, if it weren’t also a preview of how the next four years are going to work. A mayor threatens something he cannot legally do. The threat generates headlines. The headlines generate a base. The base doesn’t check citations.

Somewhere, a first-year constitutional law student is still sighing.

Addendum, one day later: The legal department finished its conversation. Turns out it agreed with everyone who wasn’t running for mayor. Mamdani posted a video Tuesday night conceding that City Hall does not, in fact, have the “independent legal authority” to enforce the ICC warrant, a sentence that took him roughly three weeks and one White House rebuke to arrive at. Having established that he cannot do the thing he spent his campaign promising to do, he pivoted seamlessly to demanding that someone else do it, calling on the federal government to “join the ICC and execute this warrant.” The federal government, represented by the man who told Netanyahu he’d never be arrested “in any way, shape, or form,” was not available for comment, mostly because he’d already commented. Netanyahu is still not welcome in New York City, the mayor clarified, which is the one part of this he actually has the standing to say.

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