When this war began, the President of the United States said he would accept nothing less than Iran’s unconditional surrender. This week he signed a memorandum of understanding that reads more like ours.

I want to be careful here, because I am not the kind of person the Vice President is describing when he waves away the deal’s critics as warmongers hungry for forever wars and boots on the ground. Of course I wanted this war to end. But I wanted it to end the way wars are meant to end — with our objectives met, not abandoned. Ending the war was never the goal. Winning it was. To end it without winning it is only a longer word for losing — and what I would not do, under any costume, is pay Tehran to let us leave.

Look at what we gave and what we got. We lifted the pressure. We restored Iran’s access to the world’s banks and oil markets. We put reconstruction money on the table. We backed away from the Strait of Hormuz — a strait that was open before the first shot was fired, which means we fought a war and spent a fortune to reopen something Iran had closed only because we went to war. In return, we received promises. The nuclear question — the entire point — was deferred to a “final agreement” that may never arrive, with no verification today. The ballistic missiles were never touched. The regime we’d had on its knees stood up, dusted itself off, and walked away richer.

We killed the man who had ruled Iran for three decades. We hollowed out his military. We held the hardest leverage any American president has ever had over Tehran — and we converted a winning hand into terms a defeated enemy could only have dreamed of. That is not the end of a war. That is the purchase of an exit.

And now the selling begins, because a bad deal must be sold. The Vice President assures us that America wins either way: if Iran complies, we win; if it cheats, we win. But when a man insists he wins no matter what happens, he is not describing a victory. He is pre-loading an excuse. This is the Barnum in our politics — the showman’s gift for selling a bag of goods, for dressing a retreat in the costume of a triumph and daring you to say you can see bare skin. It is a spin that nobody truly believes, least of all the men doing the spinning.

You don’t have to take my word for it. The objection is not coming only from the hawks the Vice President wants to caricature. Batya Ungar-Sargon — no warmonger, a populist who has defended this President on more fronts than I have — called it total capitulation. When the people who wanted out of these wars and the people who wanted to win them agree that this was a loss, the loss is real.

Here is the part that should keep us awake. Iran does not need to beat us. It only needs to outlast us. Patience is the weapon every patient autocracy carries against a democracy — and ours is a democracy that relitigates its own resolve every two years. Tehran has played this game for forty-five years. One year, ten years, it makes no difference to them. They will wait. And against a nation that cannot hold a single thought from one election to the next, waiting is a winning strategy.

Which brings me to the thing I am most reluctant to say, because it implicates all of us and not only the man in the Oval Office. We did not lose this because Donald Trump is a poor negotiator, though he negotiated poorly. We lost it because we are a house divided, and a house divided cannot hold a line long enough to win anything.

Half the country will not credit this President with the sunrise. The other half — his own half — has grown a wing that wants America out of everything, everywhere, at any price, and that wing won the argument inside his coalition. The left would not back a hard line if their lives depended on it; the rising isolationist right will not sustain one. Between the derangement on one side and the retreat on the other, there is no longer a steady American majority for the patient application of hard power. There is only the swing of the pendulum — and our enemies have learned to set their watches by it.

I used to believe a great shock could still unite us, the way Pearl Harbor did, the way September 11th did for a season. I no longer believe it. October 7th should have been such a moment — the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. Instead of uniting us, it opened a crevice that genuinely shocked me. In our finest universities, within days, mass murder was being recast as resistance. That did not come from nowhere. It came from a generation formed inside an academy that spent decades recategorizing the human race into oppressors and oppressed — and let no one tell you it was an accident. The architects of that project wrote their intentions down. They called it a long march through the institutions, and they finished it.

So who is the biggest loser in this deal? Not America, exactly — though our deterrence took a wound that Beijing is studying carefully right now. If a few mines and a few missiles can make a superpower fold, the lesson travels well past Tehran, straight to the Taiwan Strait. No, the biggest loser is Israel. Cut out of a negotiation that tied its hands. Constrained from finishing the fight in Lebanon. Watching its patron insult its prime minister in public and prepare to go home. Reminded, in the cruelest way possible, that the American security guarantee has a fickle author and a term limit.

But there is a lesson in the wreckage, and it is the one Israel must take to heart now, while the cost is still plain. You cannot subcontract your survival. Time is on Iran’s side against a divided America. It is not on Iran’s side against an Israel that is undivided, unbound by a memorandum it never signed, and finally done waiting for permission. America’s chance to end this may have passed us by. Israel’s has not — because Israel never handed it to anyone else.

The restrainers will say I am nostalgic for war. I am not. There is a world of difference between coming home and surrendering — between ending a war and paying your enemy to wave you out the door. We had them on the ropes. We let them up. And the reason we let them up is that we have forgotten how to stand together long enough to finish anything.

A house divided cannot hold the line. We just proved it. The only question left is who pays for the lesson — and this time, it is the ally who can least afford it..

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