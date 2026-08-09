Enes Kanter Freedom declared for the WNBA draft and I wrote that a women’s league had forgotten how to say what a woman is. Hours later, Royce White declared too. Six foot eight. Two hundred seventy pounds. A first-round NBA pick who says he will exploit the gap for his own benefit, and says it grinning.

One man is a stunt. Two men is a demonstration. They are not confused about their sex. They are pointing at a hole and daring the league to close it.

The league still won’t. The union answered with a slogan about diversity and inclusion and never said who is eligible to play. A women-only league that cannot name a woman. Two men noticed the door was unlocked and walked in to prove it.

Here is the part the slogans are built to skip.

A definition used to be a simple thing. Male and female. It was not cruelty. It was biology, and biology is why the women’s game exists at all. Take the fastest woman who ever lived and put her against the field of any good boys’ high school, and she does not medal. That is not an insult. It is the entire reason for the second category. The line between the sexes is the thing that gives women a game to win.

Identity politics blurred the line and called the blur progress. It is not progress. It is a women’s league with no working definition of a woman, and a set of men who can read a rulebook.

And let’s name who blurred it. Not the two men. They only walked through a door someone else left open. It was the (un)progressive institutions and their loudest famous voices, the ones who decided sex could no longer be spoken plainly.

J.K. Rowling spoke it plainly. She said if sex isn’t real the lived reality of women is erased, and that it isn’t hate to speak the truth. For that one sentence she was branded, threatened, and told she had ruined her own legacy. She said the true thing and paid the full price for it.

Then look who lined up against her. The children she made. Daniel Radcliffe, who owes his life’s fortune to a world she invented, published that “transgender women are women” and apologized to fans for her. Emma Watson posted that trans people are who they say they are. Rupert Grint, Eddie Redmayne, the same. Handed a choice between the woman who built their careers and the ideology that erases the category of woman, they chose the ideology, and they called it courage.

It was not courage. Courage was the woman standing alone while the cast she carried distanced themselves for applause. They had status to protect among their own, and protecting it cost them nothing. It cost her everything, and it cost every girl whose category they helped dissolve. Rowling had their number early. Asked if she would accept their eventual apologies, she said no. They could save their apologies for the detransitioners and for the women who still need single-sex spaces. She was right then. She is right now.

Yes, sex has its rare edges. A small number of people are born with genuine disorders of development, and those cases are old and hard and honestly debated. They are not this. This is two fully male athletes, born male, built male, declaring themselves women for the length of a press cycle. No edge case is doing any work here. The bluntest version of the truth covers it.

So people ask where the male body who wants to play is supposed to go. Fine. Let’s lay out every door.

Door one. He plays in the men’s game. The one built for his body. The one open to him today, no waiver, no lawsuit, no press release. It has always been right there.

Door two. He builds something new. His own circuit, his own rules, his own fans if he can find them. Free country. Free market. Nobody stops him.

Door three, the one that keeps getting demanded in place of the first two. He takes hers. He fills a roster spot a woman earned. He drives the lane into a body eighty pounds lighter. He collects the check she trained her life for, and she is told to smile and call it progress.

Only one of those three doors sends the bill to someone else.

If a man truly needs a place of his own, build the third league. Put it in Transylvania. Give it monsters in the stands and a corn cob at the point. It would be a sight. It would also never draw a dime, and everyone demanding it knows that, which is exactly why they never build it. They don’t want a league of their own. They want hers.

That is the tell. Two doors stand open and cost nothing. The whole movement walks past both to force the third, the only one a woman pays for. Call that inclusion if you want. The word for it is a bill, handed to the one person who never ran it up.

They wanted a league of their own. They have two to choose from already.

The women’s is not one of them.

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