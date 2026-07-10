I wrote last week about the University of Michigan. About an encampment nobody cleared for two and a half years, and about what prosecutors say grew out of that silence: eight students indicted, homes vandalized with acid, a target’s doctor allegedly discussing how to poison her slowly. I wrote that I would not send a grandchild north of the Mason-Dixon line. I wrote that Harvard, MIT, and Princeton had become places that confirm a belief rather than teach a truth.

I need to amend that. Not the Michigan part. The part where I gave up on the East entirely.

I listened to a podcast this week, Freakonomics, an interview with Sian Beilock, the president of Dartmouth. I went in skeptical. I came out impressed in a way I have not been about an Ivy League president in years. For the first time since I started writing about all this, I can name an elite eastern school I would actually send a grandchild to.

What she actually did

In May 2024, the same spring Michigan let its encampment sit for weeks, a group pitched tents on Dartmouth’s green. Beilock called the police the same day. Nearly ninety people were arrested. No encampment at Dartmouth, on her watch, has ever lasted more than a few hours. Not once, across more than two dozen protests since October 7th.

She paid for it. Her own faculty censured her, 183 to 163. Students held a no-confidence vote that came within a few points of passing. She was called spineless in her own student paper. And she did not reverse course. She said, plainly, that protest is free speech and taking over a shared space for one ideology is not, and that students knew the rule and knew the consequence before they broke it.

Two years later, the record speaks for itself. Dartmouth is the only Ivy League school that has never faced a federal civil rights investigation over antisemitism on its campus. No funding freeze. No consent decree. No two-and-a-half-year drift toward an alleged conspiracy. The encampment came down the day it went up, and the story ended there.

The principle underneath it

Beilock runs the school on institutional neutrality, the old University of Chicago idea that a university should cultivate critics on all sides rather than become a critic itself. She hired a former RNC lawyer as her general counsel and said, without blinking, that nobody would have objected if she’d hired a Democratic National Committee lawyer instead. Her point was not partisan cover. Her point was that a university’s leadership table should look like the range of opinion it claims to protect.

She reinstated the SAT requirement when every other Ivy went test-optional, and the data backed her: it was a better predictor of student success than grades or letters of recommendation, and it helped find capable students from backgrounds without the resources to game a test-optional system. Columbia was the last Ivy to follow her back. Most of the others did.

When Dartmouth’s own free speech ranking sat in the bottom tier of the country’s colleges, she did not issue a statement about it. She fixed it. Last year, Dartmouth ranked 35th in the nation for free expression. Up from the bottom two hundred, in the same number of years it took Michigan to go from a tent city to a federal indictment.

What this actually is

This is not a slogan on a banner. This is not a fight song promising glory it never has to earn. This is a university that took the same test Michigan took, in the same season, and passed it in an afternoon instead of failing it for two and a half years.

I am old enough to remember when this was simply how a college was run. Before the vocabulary of trauma and safe spaces replaced the vocabulary of argument and evidence. Before a diploma became a certificate of agreement rather than a record of having been tested. Dartmouth, under this president, is the closest thing I have seen to that older idea surviving intact inside an Ivy League gate.

I do not say this lightly, and I do not say it about the others. Harvard, MIT, Princeton, still confirm rather than challenge. Michigan let a tent city become a warning label for what unmanaged permissiveness actually costs. Dartmouth, for now, is the one school in that old constellation still doing the job it was built to do.

I would send a grandchild there. I did not expect to write that sentence about an Ivy again.

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