Scott Atlas published an op-ed in the Journal on July 9. “The Selfie Generation Is the Baby Boomers’ Mistake.” The thesis: boomers coddled their kids, gave them trophies for showing up, and raised a generation that now embraces socialism as a politics of grievance rather than opportunity. Atlas traces his own family’s immigrant, self-made arc — grandparents with nothing, a father who lied about his age to fight at Pearl Harbor, a pizza-delivery-funded education — and uses it as the standard his own generation failed to uphold. The result, he argues, is visible in the DSA-aligned candidates now winning in American cities. Kids who were never allowed to fail, he says, now blame the system instead of themselves.

It’s a well-told story. It’s also wrong about who did this.

I am 70. Second-generation American. Grandson of immigrants who arrived with nothing and built something. My cousins and I were the first in our family to go to college. I am a physician. I have three children — 36, 38, and 41. Not all of them are wildly successful. Not all of my peer’s kids are either. That was never the test. The test is what they do with wherever they land. My kids accept what they have. They reap what they sow. None of them blame the system for their lot in life. None of them blame billionaires. None of them blame me. They are not the “downwardly mobile underachiever” Atlas is describing, because underachievement was never the disqualifying trait — grievance is. My kids don’t have it. They are well-rounded adults who look at their own choices first, not their forefathers, and they have no interest in rewriting the country’s history to explain their own outcomes.

So who is Atlas actually describing?

Not boomers born in the late 1940s and 1950s who raised children in the 1980s and 1990s. Those kids are now in their late 30s and 40s. No self-pity. No self-loathing. No appetite for rewriting American history to cast themselves as its victims. No appropriating grievances that were never theirs to claim. They still believe, correctly, that this is a meritocracy — that you work, and you achieve, in roughly that order. The generation Atlas is actually indicting is half a generation younger — parents now in their mid-50s to early 60s, raising kids who are now in their 20s and early 30s. That is Zohran Mamdani’s cohort. He is 34. That is not a coincidence. That is the data point.

What happened to those parents is not “too many trophies.” It’s more specific, and more damning, than that.

First: they outsourced ideological formation to institutions without auditing what those institutions were teaching. Schools drifted toward DEI orthodoxy and therapeutic self-esteem curricula through the 2000s and 2010s, and these parents treated the classroom as ideologically neutral — the same unquestioned deference their own parents gave to authority, except this time the authority had changed. They didn’t fight it. They didn’t even notice it. They assumed school taught math and reading, not politics and identity. They were wrong, and they never checked.

Second: they handed their kids a smartphone and a social media account at the exact developmental moment when peer validation and identity formation are most vulnerable. The iPhone launched in 2007. Their kids hit adolescence right into it. Algorithmic sorting into ideological silos happened during the precise years these kids were forming political identities, and their parents had no equivalent experience in their own adolescence to measure it against. There was nothing to monitor because there was no map. My children didn’t have that exposure window. Neither did my peer’a kids. That is the actual dividing line — not birth year, but whether your adolescence happened before or after the phone rewired how identity gets built.

Put those two failures together — institutional deference plus unsupervised smartphone-native adolescence — and you get exactly what we’re watching now: credentialed young adults who expected an upward trajectory, didn’t get one, and reached for a political framework that relocates the blame. Not “the system is unfair” as some inherited ideology. “The system is unfair” as the only explanation available to someone who was never taught to look at themselves first, and who formed his entire political identity inside a feed his parents never watched.

Atlas is right that something broke. He is wrong about which twenty years did it, and he is wrong about the mechanism. It wasn’t participation trophies. It was parents who weren’t paying attention, at the exact two moments — the classroom and the phone — when it mattered most.

Don’t blame us boomers! We did our job. Blame the generation that followed us — the ones who fell asleep at the wheel while their kids’ inputs were being set for them, one classroom and one feed at a time.

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