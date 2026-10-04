Two weeks ago, few people outside Ithaca had heard of the Chi Phi house at Cornell. Now everyone has a verdict.

A former student, identified as Jane Doe, has sued seven former fraternity brothers and the university. She alleges she was drugged with ketamine and gang raped in October 2024. No one has been charged. The local district attorney declined to prosecute in 2024. He said her sworn statement did not allege that she was drugged against her will or that she did not consent.

The record is not simple. Texts show that in the days after, she told one of the men nothing illegal had happened. Days later she wrote that 90 percent of the night was not consensual. Her signed police statement says she was “pretty ok” with an initial encounter and did not consent to what followed. Her interview transcript says she was certain she was raped. Both accounts are hers.

This is a case that needs investigating. It is now being investigated. The district attorney reopened it. Governor Kathy Hochul called for an outside review of Cornell’s response. Days later she appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor. At her press conference, she referred to five accused men. There are seven. Precision was not the point. The verdict had already been delivered.

Cornell’s president, Michael Kotlikoff, released a video on Saturday. He said what happened to Jane Doe is deeply disturbing. He said his heart aches when he thinks of what she experienced. He said Cornell must lead the way.

Not what was alleged. What happened.

The language is familiar. It is the grammar of #MeToo. Believe survivors. The accusation is the evidence. Process is delay. That movement exposed real predators. It also taught institutions that the safest response to an accusation is to accept it.

Duke learned the cost of that reflex before it had a hashtag. In 2006, its lacrosse players were convicted by faculty, press, and prosecutor. The university suspended three of them and canceled the season. The state attorney general later declared them innocent, victims of a “tragic rush to accuse.” The prosecutor was disbarred and briefly jailed. Duke paid an undisclosed settlement. The families paid millions in legal bills.

The players rebuilt their lives. They did not get them back. Twenty years later, their names still arrive attached to the word rape. Exoneration made the news. It never caught up with the accusation.

Seven men at Cornell will carry this too, whatever the attorney general finds.

Three years ago, Hamas murdered 1,200 people in Israel and took 251 hostages. They filmed it themselves. Body cameras. Phones. The victims’ own accounts. Young women were dragged into Gaza on camera, bloodied, while the world watched. Survivors and first responders described rape. Released hostages described sexual abuse in captivity. Even the United Nations, no friend of Israel, found reasonable grounds to believe rape and gang rape occurred at multiple sites. When the UN cannot deny it, no one can.

Within days, a Cornell history professor stood at a rally and called the attack exhilarating. Posters of kidnapped women came down on campuses across the country. Activists who had insisted for years that women must be believed now asked for proof. When proof came, they questioned it.

I can find no statement from Cornell’s president about the women of October 7. No aching heart. No call to lead the way.

The defense is predictable. Chi Phi involves Cornell students and Cornell’s own conduct. October 7 happened overseas. A president speaks for his campus, not the world.

Fair enough. Then look at the campus. A Cornell student threatened to shoot Jewish students at the kosher dining hall. Jewish students ate under police guard. The massacre was celebrated on Cornell property, by Cornell faculty, in front of Cornell students. Cornell’s first response was widely condemned as weak. Its president was gone within the year. The professor who found the massacre exhilarating was back in the classroom weeks after Kotlikoff took office. Kotlikoff has since disciplined protesters who disrupted events and harassed him. He enforces rules. He has not spoken of the women.

The pattern has not stopped. This summer a Cornell student refused an internship because its founders were Jewish. The university condemned him and opened an investigation. It has announced no action. This fall, campus groups invited a commentator to speak. Cornell Hillel condemned the invitation. The Anti-Defamation League gives Cornell a C, the same grade as last year. The incidents keep coming.

For seven fraternity brothers, he reached a judgment in a week. For Jewish students, he has offered a conduct code. One gets his heart. The other gets his policies.

The governor was not idle after October 7. She visited Cornell. She sent state police to campuses. She commissioned a former chief judge to review antisemitism policy at CUNY. That review was barred by its own terms from deciding whether any specific act was antisemitic. It looked forward. It named no one. Cornell’s handling of its Jewish students was never placed under independent review. No prosecutor was appointed for anything.

This month, a fraternity case with conflicting accounts received a special prosecutor within a week. Jewish students got a policy review. Seven fraternity brothers got the attorney general.

The governor is on the ballot in November.

None of this means the Chi Phi accusations are false. They may be true. Seven men may be guilty. That is what investigations and trials are for. It is also why a governor and a university president should not announce the outcome before either has begun.

The lesson of the past three years is not that women should be disbelieved. It is that belief, in elite institutions, is distributed by politics. A contested account from a campus fraternity earns immediate certainty. A documented atrocity against Jewish women earns silence.

Believe women. Some women. Just not Jewish women!

Share

Leave a comment