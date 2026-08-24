Jason Arday is dead. He was 41. A week before, he resigned the chair in the Sociology of Education at Cambridge, a post he was handed in 2023 as the youngest black professor in the university’s history. In between, his record came apart in public. The plagiarism was documented. The fabulous life story stopped surviving contact with a timeline. The athletic feats stopped surviving contact with arithmetic.

None of that killed him. But the conditions that made his fall inevitable were built by other people, and the people who built them have decided the story is someone else.

Watch where the blame went. That is the whole tell.

Cambridge did not stumble onto Arday’s plagiarism during the media frenzy. It was warned in 2023, the year it hired him, by a retired academic who had read the work and could not get past the copying. The university’s Head of Policy, Governance and Integrity replied that the flagged work predated Arday’s appointment and so fell outside its remit. The head of the Faculty of Education looked into it, met with Arday, and issued him her full support. She did this before anything resembling a real inquiry. The plagiarism claims, a spokesman said in late July, were a vile campaign that had to stop.

So the institution knew. It knew in 2023 and it chose the cover. It had years to move a struggling hire somewhere quiet and defensible. Instead it planned to ride the problem out until retirement, because the alternative was admitting that the flagship diversity appointment had not been vetted. When the concealment failed, Cambridge did not examine itself. It announced an investigation into Arday and let him twist. He was useful while the story held and disposable the moment it broke.

Then the union. On August 18, the National Union of Journalists put out a statement on the death of a man. It condemned attacks on journalists in general and then named exactly one person for censure. Not the editors who ran 249 articles in 22 days. Not the papers that kept publishing after he had already resigned and the facts were already public. One name: the researcher who wrote the original piece and got it right. A journalists’ union used a death to indict accurate reporting.

Then the employer. Ghent University suspended that researcher, Nathan Cofnas, and opened a disciplinary case. Read the charge, because it gives the game away. Not that he got a fact wrong. Nobody has produced a wrong fact. The investigation is into discrimination. The frame concedes the reporting is sound and relocates the offense to the man himself. He exists, he holds unwelcome views, and he pointed. That is the crime.

Then the crowd. They filled Trafalgar Square for a vigil, and speaker after speaker named Cofnas from the stage, an elected politician among them. This is the second layer, and it works differently from the first.

The architects have a stake. The university needs the hire not to have been a mistake. The union defends its guild. The activists need this to be a racist hounding, because their model of the world requires it. They are not confused. They are protecting an investment.

The crowd has no stake at all. Most of the people in that square never read the plagiarism evidence and never will. They were handed a story already assembled: gifted black professor, hounded to death, racists to blame. The story is clean. It flatters the person who accepts it. And it demands nothing, because checking would be work and might cost you your place in the righteous crowd. The marcher is not evil. The marcher is incurious. That is worse in one specific way. Evil is rare and stupidity is ambient, but incuriosity on this scale is a choice made by thousands of people who could have looked and decided not to.

We have seen this reflex before, aimed at higher stakes.

Set the scale difference down first, plainly, because it matters and because pretending otherwise would be its own dishonesty. A plagiarism scandal is not a war. Tens of thousands of dead is not a ruined CV. The comparison is not about magnitude. It is about a single mechanism operating the same way in both places: the mind protecting a cherished story by looking away from the part of the causal chain that indicts it.

On October 7, Hamas started a war with a massacre and took hostages into Gaza. That is the inconvenient fact. And a large movement resolved the inconvenience the same way Arday’s mourners did, by relocating attention. The starting atrocity dissolves. The hostages go unmentioned. The whole causal story is rewritten so that only one party ever acted. Not everyone who marches does this. Some named the massacre and meant it. Some are there because the civilian toll is a genuine horror and not a talking point, and that is a real moral fact, not narrative maintenance. But the reflex is unmistakable in the part of the movement that cannot say the word Hamas, and it is the identical move: bury the agent to save the story.

That is the thread. Not the causes, which are worlds apart. The habit of mind. The refusal to look at the piece of the truth that would cost you something.

Which returns us to the question everyone keeps asking Arday’s accuser. Do you regret it. It is the wrong question, and it is designed to be, because it puts the man who reported the truth on trial instead of the people who made the truth necessary. Here is the right one. Why is there not one institution in this story, not the university, not the union, not the movement in the square, willing to examine its own part?

The answer is the same in every case. Reflection would put the system back in the frame. A scapegoat is cheaper. So they found one, and pointed.

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