Cary M. Silverman

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Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
3h

The case against Israel is complicated by an additional argument. Under widely accepted doctrines of international law, the entire territory of the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine as it existed on the date the Mandate was terminated and Israel declared its independence became sovereign Israeli territory.

Had the Arabs accepted the suggested UN partition plan, matters would have been very different. But once that compromise was rejected, the default borders are set by uti possidetis juris.

When Jordan invaded and took Judea and Samaria (as even the UN called it and dividdd Jerusalem for the first and only time in the city’s history, it was taking sovereign Israeli territory in a war of aggression. So it acquired no recognized sovereign rights absent a peace treaty with Israel - the one thing no Arab country would do at the time as that act confirms recognition. Instead, the 1949 armistice between Israel and Jordan was agreed to with the armistice line known as the Green Line.

When Israel pushed Jordan back across the river in the Six Day War, it was restoring its authority over its own territory. Israel made a political decision not to extend its sovereignty over it so that it could exchange some of that land for a durable peace.

When Israel and Jordan signed their peace treaty in 1994, Jordan gave up all claim to the lands it took in 1948-49 (not that it had any recognized sovereign rights to begin with). But that treaty ended the existence of the Green Line as a matter of law.

What has never been explained is how these lands became “Occupied Palestinian Territory”. The Arabs rejected the UN partition plan of 1947 that would have birthed an Arab state on part of the Mandate territory. Jordan illegally seized and then lost a portion of what the UN had offered. The Palestinians never exercised any sovereign rights over these lands and their representatives, the PLO expressly disclaimed any such rights in its 1964 Charter.

Yet, notwithstanding these uncontested facts, OPT has become an article of faith. Go figure.

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Zone of Sulphur's avatar
Zone of Sulphur
9h

Read the entire series. It's free. https://zoneofsulphur.substack.com/p/the-rape-of-spain-part-seven?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=4c4akx

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