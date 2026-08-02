Spain spent two years teaching the world that Israel has no right to defend a border.

Then a border became Spain’s own.

On July 30, tens of thousands of Moroccans breached the fence at Ceuta. The figures ran from fifty to sixty thousand in a single day. At least thirty-four died. Spain sent in the army. Pedro Sánchez flew down and called it an attack. A violation of territorial integrity.

Hold that phrase in your hand. Spain used it about unarmed men swimming toward a colonial enclave on the coast of Africa.

Now set it against the record.

This is the same Sánchez who spent 2025 building the maximalist case against the Jewish state. He recognized a Palestinian state in 2024. He imposed a total arms embargo. He closed Spanish ports and airspace to anything bound for the Israeli military. He banned goods from Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. He recalled his ambassador from Tel Aviv. He stood at a podium and called Gaza a genocide, the extermination of a defenseless people, and drew a tidy line between defending your country and bombing hospitals or starving children.

That was Israel, responding to the largest slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

This is Spain, responding to a crowd at a fence.

The temptation is to say the two events are nothing alike, so there is nothing to compare. That is the mistake. The gap between them is not a problem for the argument. The gap is the argument.

Look at what Spain faced. Unarmed migrants. No rockets. No hostages. No massacre. Men chasing a better life, which is the most sympathetic crowd a border will ever meet. It is the easiest case for restraint that exists. And Spain still reached for the army and still called it an assault on the nation.

So the question writes itself. If an unarmed economic surge is an intolerable attack on Spanish territorial integrity, by what standard is an armed massacre of twelve hundred people, with two hundred fifty dragged back as hostages, not an attack on Israel?

There is no honest answer. There is only the double standard, and the double standard is the whole point. Spain grants itself the full sovereignty framework against the mildest threat and denies Israel the same framework against the gravest one.

Keep the cases clean, because Spain is inconsistent on three separate fronts and each one stands alone.

Take Gaza first. The lie is that Gaza is an open-air prison. You do not withdraw from a prison. In 2005 Israel left Gaza completely. Every soldier out. Every settlement uprooted. Gush Katif bulldozed. The Israeli army dragged Israeli families from their own homes to make the exit total. Israel handed Gaza to the Palestinians and asked for nothing but quiet. Within two years Hamas took it in a coup, threw its rivals off rooftops, and pointed the territory at Israeli towns. The blockade came after that. It was the response, not the cause.

And before Israel ever left, someone else declined to take Gaza back. Egypt held it from 1948 to 1967 and never annexed it, never gave its residents citizenship. When Egypt made peace in 1979 it took back every grain of Sinai sand and left Gaza where it was. Egypt did not want it. That detail alone dissolves the idea that Gaza is some natural limb of another nation that Israel is holding hostage.

Now Judea and Samaria. This is not conquest for its own sake. This is the spoils of a war Israel did not start. In June 1967 Israel sent an explicit message to Jordan begging it to stay out. Jordan attacked anyway and shelled Jewish Jerusalem. Only then, and only after Jordan lost, did the territory change hands. And Jordan had no clean title to lose. It had seized the West Bank by force in 1948 and annexed it in a move almost no country on earth recognized. Israel did not take the land from a lawful sovereign. It took it from an illegal occupier who fired first.

Then Ceuta. Here there is no defensive war and no complexity. Portugal took Ceuta in 1415 and it passed to Spain in 1580. Castile seized Melilla in 1497. These are European cities bolted onto the African continent by imperial force, cities that were never Spanish, with the original claimant still standing on the far side of the wire. Morocco says they are occupied. Spain will not discuss it, will not negotiate it, fortifies the fence with razor wire and watchtowers, and answers a breach with soldiers.

So run the ledger straight.

Israel is the country that gave land back, painfully, unilaterally, and got rockets for it. Spain is the country that has never surrendered one meter of its colonial holdings and never will. The side that relinquished territory is branded the occupier. The side that clings to conquered ground is a respectable European democracy defending its home.

They will reach for international law to save this. They always do. The sacred principle is the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by war. It sits in the UN Charter. It sits in the first line of the resolution written about Israel. Notice that the principle, as written, does not care whether the war was defensive. Fine. Then apply it. Spain’s title to Ceuta is acquisition by war in its purest form. Aggressive, colonial, transcontinental, and unprovoked by anyone. If no land may be kept by conquest, Spain is the textbook defendant and Israel is the hard case at the edge. Yet the club only ever swings in one direction, and Madrid is never once asked to stand up.

They will fall back on age. Spain’s conquest is five hundred years old, they will say. It is settled. Israel’s is recent and raw. But that logic launders imperialism for the crime of growing old. The more ancient and total the theft, the more time absolves it. The more recent and defensive the acquisition, the more it is treated as a live wound. Age is doing all the moral work, and age is exactly the wrong axis. A European crown’s ancient seizure earns the presumption of legitimacy. An indigenous people’s recent defense earns the presumption of guilt.

Which brings it home, because Spain and the Jews have a longer history than Ceuta.

In March 1492, Ferdinand and Isabella signed the Alhambra Decree and expelled one of the oldest Jewish communities in Europe. Tens of thousands driven out or forced to convert. Then the Inquisition spent generations hunting the ones who stayed, on suspicion that behind the conversion they were still Jews. Spain did not merely expel its Jews. It built a machine to keep hunting them. It did not formally revoke that decree until 1968.

This is the country that invented the modern machinery of Jewish expulsion. Five centuries later, under Sánchez, it has reappointed itself the chief prosecutor of the Jewish state.

So put the whole ledger in one line and let it sit.

A European power that expelled its Jews, that holds African cities by right of old conquest, that has never given back an inch, now lectures the indigenous people of the Levant about colonialism and restraint. And the world nods along.

That is not morality. It is the oldest habit in Europe, wearing this season’s coat.

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