Two World Cup knockout matches. Two second-half collapses against Argentina. Two nations staring down heartbreak on the same global stage, days apart. And two utterly incompatible reflexes for how to process it.

England blew a 1-0 lead to Argentina in the dying minutes of their semifinal, Thomas Tuchel’s defensive substitutions backfiring spectacularly as Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez struck twice in seven minutes to send the Three Lions home. It was the kind of gutting, self-inflicted collapse that invites excuses. Tuchel didn’t reach for any. Asked point-blank if he’d gotten his decisions wrong, he said: “I’m responsible for them, I took them, so I take the criticism. That’s just the way it is.” He went further, explicitly waving off the mystical stuff — no talk of a curse, no “history repeating itself,” just a coach owning a bad read on the game. Harry Kane, England’s captain, didn’t reach for excuses either. “Gutted for everyone,” he said, before pointing the finger back at his own team’s approach once they went ahead. Within hours, the BBC pundit class was eviscerating Tuchel’s tactics, not the officiating, not fate, not some hidden hand working against England. Just a manager who got it wrong, in front of everyone, taking it on the chin — the same night it happened.

Now compare that to Egypt — and note the stage. England’s collapse came in a semifinal, one win from the first World Cup final appearance in sixty years. Egypt’s meltdown happened one round earlier, in the Round of 16 — their first-ever World Cup knockout match, against the same opponent. Lower stakes, earlier exit, yet somehow a vastly more deranged reaction.

Four days before that collapse, Egypt had beaten Australia on penalties to reach the knockout stage for the first time in the country’s history. Coach Hossam Hassan marked the occasion by draping himself in a Palestinian flag on the pitch, dedicating the win to “the Egyptian and Palestinian people” — and, notably, already floating the persecution narrative before Egypt had lost a single knockout match, grumbling that referees gave Argentina “special treatment.” So the conspiracy theory predated the conspiracy.

Then came the collapse itself. Argentine fans in the stands, apparently unimpressed by Hassan’s political theater four days earlier, held up an Israeli flag during the match. Hassan’s response to a flag was to appear to mimic spitting in their direction and get in a photographer’s face, while another Egyptian coach dropped an F-bomb at the crowd. This is a man who, days earlier, wanted the world to see his gesture as an act of compassion for Gaza’s suffering. When the gesture was thrown back at him, the mask came off in about four seconds. Then came the arms-crossed-overhead FIFA discrimination signal — a gesture meant to flag actual racist abuse — aimed at the entire footballing world, Messi included, as though the sport itself had conspired against Egypt.

Hassan didn’t stop there. He accused French referee François Letexier of “hiding something” during their conversation, and Egyptian fans dutifully vandalized Letexier’s Wikipedia page to fabricate a claim that he’s a secret Orthodox Jew — as though officiating incompetence requires a hidden ethnicity to explain it, rather than, say, a genuinely legitimate foul call that Egypt then failed to defend a two-goal lead against anyway. Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef floated a grotesque “coincidence” theory tying an Israeli strike to the timing of the match. Hassan’s twin brother scuffled with police at the team hotel. None of it, in the telling, was Egypt’s fault. All of it was the Jews’.

Here’s the part that should embarrass anyone tempted to call this an isolated meltdown: Egypt has a paper trail. In 2002, Egyptian government-controlled television broadcast a 30-part series called Horseman Without a Horse, dramatizing the Protocols of the Elders of Zion — a document exposed as a Tsarist forgery over a century ago and cited by the Nazis as pretext for genocide. The backlash was so severe the U.S. Senate passed a resolution specifically urging Egypt’s government not to air programming that legitimized the Protocols. Egypt’s response? Its information minister insisted the series contained nothing antisemitic and aired it anyway, while the state paper Al-Ahram ran an editorial recasting the international outrage as further proof of Zionist overreach trying to suppress Egyptian “analysis.” That is the exact same rhetorical maneuver Hassan pulled this week: the accusation itself becomes evidence of the conspiracy. It isn’t a new impulse. It’s a twenty-year rerun with better production values.

This is the difference between a culture that has, however painfully, made peace with losing as a normal part of competition, and one that treats every loss as proof of a global plot. England lost a soccer match this afternoon and spent the next few hours arguing about substitution patterns. Egypt lost a soccer match and spent the following days accusing a referee of concealing his religion. One of these responses is sports commentary. The other is a symptom — the same symptom that’s animated Egyptian state media, foreign policy, and now, apparently, sports talk radio, going back generations.

Mohamed Salah, to his enormous credit, didn’t play along. Egypt’s own captain embraced Messi after the final whistle and owned the turnover that led to Argentina’s winner — the single adult in the room. He’s also, not coincidentally, the player Egyptian fans reproach for posting unveiled photos of his daughters. Make of that what you will.

Zohran Mamdani, for his part, decided Egypt was “robbed.” Of course he did. A man who can’t distinguish winning from losing on a soccer pitch was never going to distinguish it anywhere else either.

Thanks for reading. If this resonated, share it — and if you think I’m being too hard on Cairo, I’d genuinely like to hear the counterargument.

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