I found common ground with the transphobic mafia this week. I did not go looking for it. We agree on exactly one thing. Nobody should give the New York Times a dime.

That is where the agreement begins and ends. Let me explain how two parties this far apart ended up boycotting the same paper.

It started with Ken Jennings. The host of Jeopardy posted screenshots of a New York Times word game and joked that he and his wife compete to invent the grossest sounding word on Spelling Bee. That was the crime.

Within a day he was transphobic. A Bluesky user told him that playing NYT games is an insult to trans people. Jennings answered with a joke about getting written permission from the trans community to keep his subscription. The pile-on came fast. People wished physical harm on him. A game show host who invents silly words with his wife was now an enemy of the movement.

The charge against the paper is that it ran pieces noting potential risks in gender medicine for minors. For that the Times became a hate object. Not a paper you disagree with. A paper you boycott, along with anyone who touches it. The games. The recipes. The crossword. All of it, contaminated.

Then the movement turned on itself, which is how you know it is a mafia and not a cause.

A trans user named Lockhart made a simple point in that thread. If everything is transphobic, if you can build a two step argument to call anything an attack, people stop being able to tell which of your demands are serious. That is not a hostile take. That is a friend trying to save you from yourself. The reward was swift. Another user called Lockhart a right-wing pickme and an advocate for trans genocide. For asking for proportion.

And the numbers are tiny. Jesse Singal, who covers this beat, said the outrage reflects the platform and not everyday sentiment, and that the average trans person is far less likely to care. A small, furious segment holds enormous bandwidth inside the illiberal universe. They do not speak for a population. They speak for an algorithm.

Here is the part I did not see coming. This mob wants you to stop funding the New York Times. So do I. I cancelled that paper years ago. On the single question of whether the Times deserves your money, the trans mafia and I are shaking hands.

Do not read too much into it. We agree on the verdict and nothing about the trial.

They boycott the Times because it once admitted a scalpel might carry a risk. I boycott it for what it has been to Jews for a century.

Start with the family. Arthur Hays Sulzberger ran the paper from 1935 to 1961. He was a Reform Jew and a committed anti-Zionist. In his view Jewish identity was a religion and nothing else. Not a people. Not a nation. He backed the American Council for Judaism, formed in 1942 to fight the idea of a Jewish state, and his paper gave the tiny group generous ink. A visit to the Nazi camps in 1945 did not move him.

His deeper fear was that the Times would look too Jewish. So during the Holocaust its editorial page stayed cool to anything that singled Jews out for rescue. By the paper’s own later reckoning, the extermination of European Jews ran on the back pages. He was afraid of the association.

Read that again. A Jewish-owned paper turned away from Jewish survival because it feared being identified with Jews. That is not a footnote. It is the same instinct I watched on Bluesky, wearing new clothes. Punish the member who reminds you what you are. Sulzberger did it to the Jews. The mob did it to Lockhart.

The century did not fix it. On October 17, 2023, the Times ran the Hamas health ministry’s claim that Israel bombed the al-Ahli hospital. Top headline. News alert. A push to millions of phones. It was a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket, a finding backed by the IDF, US intelligence, President Biden, and an Associated Press analysis. Six days later the paper admitted it had relied too heavily on Hamas and left readers with an incorrect impression.

Six days. The lie flew first class to millions. The correction went by mail. Most never read it. That is not a mistake a serious paper makes once. That is a reflex.

So that is the gap between us. The mafia boycotts the Times over a word game and thinks even the free crossword is a sin. I boycott the Times over Sulzberger and the hospital, and I still play Wordle every morning for nothing. The difference between us is that I can tell the difference between a company and a crossword.

Which is why the common ground will not last. A boycott built on a slight cannot stop. It has to keep finding new heresy or it dies. It started at the paper. Then the games. Then the man who plays the games. You can see the next stop from here. Soon they will come for Jeopardy.

That is where I get off the train I never boarded. I will boycott the New York Times until I die. I will not boycott my favorite game show because a mob on Bluesky decided a crossword is violence. When they call for that, the handshake is over.

We were never on the same side. We hated the same paper for one week, for reasons that share nothing but a target. They build these coalitions by accident. Their appetite ends them. It always ends the same way.

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