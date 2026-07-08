The Democratic Party is not being taken over. It is being handed over.

Nobody stormed a building. Nobody broke a law. The Democratic Socialists of America did something simpler and more effective. They showed up. Cycle after cycle, in low-turnout primaries nobody else bothered to vote in, they showed up.

Look at what just happened in New York. Three DSA-aligned candidates ran in June primaries. All three won. Two of them beat sitting incumbents, including the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. A fourth DSA-backed candidate beat a fifteen-term incumbent in Colorado a week later. This is not a fluke. It is a pattern now three election cycles deep, running back to 2018 and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Here is the part nobody wants to say plainly. The people who won these races did not represent the Democratic Party’s actual voters. They represented the Democratic Party’s primary voters. Those are not the same electorate.

Precinct data from the New York races tells the story. The DSA-aligned candidates won with young voters, college-educated voters, and voters in higher-income neighborhoods. Their opponents won the working-class precincts, the non-college-educated precincts, the Hispanic strongholds. One race was decided by five points in the wealthy precincts against a nine-point deficit in the poor ones. The socialist won anyway. Turnout did that. Not persuasion. Turnout.

This is the mechanism, and it is not complicated. The DSA built an infrastructure over eight years that the rest of the party never bothered to match. Consultants. Donor networks. Canvassers. A machine built specifically to win the low-turnout races that decide everything in a one-party town. Meanwhile the moderate Democratic voter, the one who quietly prefers capitalism to socialism and doesn’t want ICE abolished, skips the primary. He always skips the primary. And then in November he votes the party line anyway, because that is what he has always done.

That second habit is the one keeping this whole system alive. If moderate Democrats voted like they think, the DSA candidates would lose in November even after winning in June. They don’t. They pull the lever for their party’s nominee no matter who that nominee is, because two generations of political conditioning taught them that the alternative is worse. So the primary decides the outcome, and the general election just ratifies it.

Do the math on where this goes. Thirteen House members signed a pledge this summer promising the party is still “capitalist, not socialist.” Good for them. It changes nothing. A pledge is not an organization. It has no canvassers. It has no donor base to match Way to Win or the networks the DSA spent a decade assembling. One centrist congressman admitted as much: the far left and far right are organized, and the people in between are not. Admitting the problem is not the same as solving it.

Now watch what the party’s own leaders do once the votes are counted. They endorse the winner. Every time. Even the ones who spent the primary quietly hoping the moderate would pull it out. The instant a DSA candidate wins the nomination, the same establishment figures who never lifted a finger for them during the race line up to shake their hand for the cameras.

Ask why. It isn’t conviction. It’s fear. A sitting member of Congress who withholds an endorsement from his party’s own nominee is handing his own future primary opponent a ready-made attack ad. So he endorses. He legitimizes a platform he does not believe in, because the alternative is being tagged as the guy who couldn’t get behind his own party’s choice. Silence is read as betrayal. Betrayal gets you primaried.

Here is the part that should terrify them more than it does. The endorsement doesn’t even buy the protection they’re purchasing it for. Two sitting incumbents in New York just learned this the hard way. Adriano Espaillat chaired the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. He’d been in the seat five terms. None of that mattered once a DSA-backed challenger with a louder position on Israel showed up in a primary his own voters barely noticed was happening. The endorsement racket only works if the threat is real, and the threat is real precisely because deference doesn’t save you. It just delays the invoice.

Which brings me to my prediction. Chuck Schumer is next.

Not eventually. Next cycle. The Senate Minority Leader, the most powerful Democrat in Washington, is already polling twenty points behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a hypothetical 2028 primary matchup in his own state. He was booed at his own party’s Pride event in his own city. When a reporter asked AOC directly whether she’d challenge him, she didn’t say no. She said “we’ll see what happens.” That is not the answer of someone ruling it out. That is the answer of someone waiting for the optimal moment to end a career.

Schumer has spent decades reading the political winds in New York and surviving every shift. He is about to find out this one doesn’t bend for him. He can endorse every DSA candidate the state produces between now and then. It will not matter. The machine that took out Espaillat and Goldman doesn’t run on gratitude. It runs on turnout, and Schumer’s turnout problem is that the people show up in a Democratic primary and the people who show up for Chuck Schumer, on their own, without a canvasser at the door, without an app telling them where to vote, are getting smaller every cycle.

The counter-argument deserves a hearing, because it is not nothing. DSA has not actually beaten many true moderates. Look closely at this year’s primary losses and almost all of them trace back to one issue: Israel. Every incumbent Democrat who lost had an explainable vulnerability there, not a generic left-wing challenge. Overall Democratic voters have also moved on their own, without coercion, on taxes, on policing, on socialism as a label. Way more Democrats now say they view socialism favorably than capitalism.

Look closer at that number before you hand it the weight of a national mandate. That shift isn’t the median Democrat changing his mind. It’s the composition of who calls himself a Democrat changing underneath the label. The people driving the favorability numbers skew young, college-educated, and increasingly affluent, the same demographic block that shows up and wins the low-turnout primaries in the first place. A retired union guy in Kansas City and a twenty-six-year-old with a graduate degree in Brooklyn both get counted as “Democrats” in that poll. They are not describing the same party, and they were never going to answer that question the same way. What looks like the base warming to socialism is substantially the base being redefined by whoever is still in the room.

I don’t buy that this settles it, and here is why. Consent extracted from a primary electorate that looks nothing like the general electorate isn’t consent from the party. It’s consent from whoever bothered to vote. Fifteen years ago, socialism polled underwater with Democrats too. It didn’t change because voters spontaneously discovered Marx. It changed because an organization spent a decade building candidates, money, and a media ecosystem to move that number, precinct by precinct, primary by primary, and because the people who found that appealing increasingly are the ones left holding the party membership card. That’s not the country changing its mind. That’s an interest group winning a turnout war and calling it a mandate.

Where does the moderate voter go from here. Not to the Republican Party in large enough numbers to matter, not yet. Most of them do exactly what they have always done: skip the primary, vote the party line, and grumble about it privately. But a small and growing number aren’t grumbling anymore. They’ve looked at the direction of travel, decided the party they grew up in isn’t coming back, and switched. Some are elected officials trading a D for an R outright. Some are just voters quietly re-registering. It’s still a minority, but it’s the tell. When people who spent decades inside a coalition start walking out the door instead of just complaining about the furniture, that’s usually a sign the remodel is permanent, not a phase. A handful of the more visible ones will write books about it. Evan Barker did. Lindy Li did. Most will not. Most will just keep voting for whoever has a D next to their name, right up until the day that D no longer describes anything they recognize, and a slowly rising share won’t wait that long.

That is not a coup. A coup requires someone seizing power against the rules. This is the rules working exactly as designed, for an electorate that stopped participating in the part of the process where it still had leverage.

The Democratic Party isn’t being destroyed from outside. It’s being reallocated from within, one low-turnout primary at a time, by the only people still willing to vote in June.