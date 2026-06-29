I stood at Grand-Pré today. The UNESCO site marks the spot where, in 1755, British soldiers herded Acadian men into a church and told them they were being deported. Their homes were burned behind them. Families were split across different ships. Many never saw each other again.

The Acadians had built that land out of tidal marsh. They invented a dyke system, the aboiteaux, that turned saltwater flats into some of the richest farmland in North America. Then they lost it in a single season. No warning. No appeal. No choice.

They did not get the land back. When some returned after 1764, New England settlers were already farming their fields. The Acadians resettled the scraps. Rocky coastline. Marginal soil. Fishing villages nobody else wanted.

They built anyway.

Within a generation they had churches, schools, newspapers. By 1881 they had a national day. By 1884 they had a flag and an anthem. Today New Brunswick is Canada’s only officially bilingual province because of them. Nova Scotia teaches their history as part of its own. In 2003 the Canadian government formally apologized for what it did to them.

Nobody handed the Acadians anything. They were given the worst land in the province and they made it work.

Now look at the other side of the ledger.

In 1948, roughly 750,000 Palestinians left or were forced out of what became Israel. In the same two decades, roughly 850,000 Jews left or were forced out of Arab countries — Iraq, Egypt, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Morocco. Two refugee populations. Same region. Same era. Comparable size.

In 1947 the UN offered partition. A Jewish state and an Arab state, side by side, on the same land. Jewish leadership accepted it. Arab leadership, both local and across the surrounding states, rejected it outright and went to war to prevent it from happening at all. Had that plan gone forward, there is no 1948 war, no refugee crisis, and a Palestinian state existing since 1948, seventy-eight years before anyone is still arguing about it. The war that produced the refugee crisis was not something done to the Palestinians. It was a war their own leadership chose to start rather than accept a state of their own.

Israel absorbed its refugees. Citizenship, land, language schools, jobs. It did this as a brand-new state under military siege with no money. Today there is no Jewish refugee camp anywhere in the world. The category does not exist.

Lebanon and Syria did the opposite. They kept Palestinian refugees stateless. No citizenship. No land rights. Camps administered by a UN agency, UNRWA, that was supposed to be temporary in 1949 and is still running today. Three generations later, refugee status gets inherited like a surname.

Jordan is the exception. It naturalized most Palestinians within its borders. Where Palestinians got what the Acadians got — a path to citizenship and a piece of ground to build on — they built ordinary lives. Where they didn’t, they didn’t.

This is not a story about which people has more grit. It is a story about who had the power to keep a population stateless, and chose to use it.

Lebanon and Syria made that choice for political reasons. A frozen refugee population is a permanent grievance against Israel, and a permanent excuse not to integrate a destabilizing minority. Hamas made a second version of the same choice after 2007. Materials and labor that could have gone into water systems and housing went into tunnels instead. Tunnels move weapons. They do not feed anyone.

The Acadians built dykes. They turned a hostile environment into food.

Gaza built tunnels. It turned a hostile environment into a weapon.

That is not a difference of character between two peoples. It is a difference between what a displaced population does when it is free to rebuild, and what happens when the people governing it have decided that rebuilding is not the priority. The Acadians had no political faction with a charter committed to reconquering Nova Scotia by force. Hamas has exactly that, in writing, aimed at the only Jewish state, Israel.

The refugee camps still standing in Lebanon are not an accident of history. They are a policy, maintained on purpose, for seventy-five years, by governments that had every legal ability to do what Jordan did and chose not to.

Stand at Grand-Pré long enough and you start to see what was actually rare about it. Not the expulsion. Expulsions happen. What was rare was what came after: a host country that wanted the displaced population to stay, build, and become permanent.

That is the variable. Not the refugees. The hosts.

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