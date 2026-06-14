They are the best of men, they are the worst of men….

Elon became a trillionaire Friday and a friend sent me this cartoon. Look at it for a moment. Really look at it.

On one side: rockets, electric cars, satellites, robots. A trillion dollars of value built from nothing. On the other: a stack of speeches. 1995. 2005. 2015. 2025. Same speech. Different year. Same results — which is to say, none.

This is not a cartoon. This is a biography.

Elon Musk saw a planet choking on fossil fuels and built an electric car company everyone said would fail. He saw NASA abandoning space and built reusable rockets that changed the economics of the entire industry. He saw billions of people without internet access and put satellites over their heads. You don’t have to like the man — and plenty of people don’t — but you cannot look at that tower of accomplishment and call it nothing.

Bernie Sanders saw a world of inequality and gave a speech about it. Then he gave it again. And again. For thirty years. The inequality he complained about got worse. The speeches got louder. Nothing got built.

Here is where it gets genuinely interesting.

Bernie has spent three decades telling America that billionaires are a moral obscenity, that no one should own multiple homes while others struggle, that wealth hoarded is wealth stolen. He has said these things with great passion and considerable consistency.

He has also, in that same period, become a millionaire. Written a bestselling book — through capitalism, naturally. Acquired three homes. And kept all of it.

Not one speech donated. Not one house opened. Not one million redistributed to the society he insists has been robbed.

This is not hypocrisy at the margins. This is the entire argument — gift-wrapped and sitting in Bernie’s Vermont lakehouse.

The ban AI crowd, the billionaires-shouldn’t-exist crowd, the eat-the-rich crowd — they are not identifying problems. They are performing grievance. Real problem solvers ask how do we adapt, how do we distribute, how do we build? Bernie asks how do we stop the things that frightens us?

One approach gave us reusable rockets and mass market electric vehicles.

The other gave us a very large stack of paper.

Elon Musk is complicated, contradictory, and occasionally maddening. He is also, indisputably, a builder. And builders — whatever their flaws — move the world forward.

Bernie Sanders is consistent, passionate, and utterly predictable. He is also, indisputably, a complainer. And complainers, whatever their intentions, leave the world exactly where they found it.

He built things. He complained about things.

Thirty years from now, the rockets will still be flying.

The speeches will still be forgotten.

Feel free to share this. Bernie won’t mind — he’ll just give a speech about it.

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