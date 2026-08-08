There is an old story about an emperor and a robe that does not exist. Two swindlers tell him the cloth is invisible only to fools and to men unfit for their office. So the emperor parades naked through the streets. And every subject, terrified of being called a fool, praises the fabric. The finest weave. The most exquisite colors. The whole city lies in unison, until a child says the one true thing, and the spell breaks.

The WNBA is having its parade.

The invisible robe is the idea that a man becomes a woman by saying so. The swindlers are the activists who stitched it. And the court, the coaches and the commissioner and the credentialed press, admire the weave in perfect terror, because to see what is plainly there is to be branded the bigot.

Then Enes Kanter Freedom walked into the street.

Freedom is thirty-three. He is six foot ten. He is a former NBA first-round pick, third overall. This week he filmed himself in an orange WNBA sweatshirt, the Nike swoosh crossed out, and declared for the 2027 draft. His argument was not that he is a woman. His argument was the child’s argument. He pointed at the naked man and named what everyone can see. If declaring who you are is all your rules require, then by your own rules, I am in. See you at training camp.

That is the line the court cannot answer.

Watch them try. Sophie Cunningham said women’s sports should remain female, and the league treated her like she had cursed in church. Golden State’s Gabby Williams said she would welcome a trans athlete on her team or against it, any time. Fever coach Stephanie White, a woman who has been female every day of her life, said she lacked sufficient biological information to say whether males belong in women’s basketball. A head coach could not find an opinion on the single question her sport exists to answer. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said nothing. Not one reporter in the room thought to ask.

They are all still admiring the robe.

Here is what the defenders will say next, so let us say it first. The rulebook does not literally read self-identification. Fine. It never had to. The culture ran past the rulebook years ago. When the stars and the coaches and the fan base all agree that “who are you to say” ends every conversation, the written eligibility criteria are a formality waiting for someone to test them. Freedom is the test. And the silence that met him is the confession. There is no reply that saves both the principle and the league.

This is the trick the movement has run everywhere. Affirm the claim. Call it settled. Then turn on the woman who trusts her own eyes and call her the fool unfit for her office. The women who built this league, who fought for a wage and a broadcast slot and a floor to play on, are now told to sit down by people who could not survive a quarter against them. That is not inclusion. That is a robe made of nothing, sold to women who are ordered to praise the weave.

They call it progress. A (un)progressive project that ends by erasing the female category is not carrying anyone forward. It is carrying them out.

Freedom did not mock anyone. He read the league its own rules and offered to abide by them. That is the cruelty of the thing. He is polite. He is consistent. He is correct. And the court has no answer, because the answer is the sentence they have spent a decade forbidding anyone to say.

People keep saying the WNBA is a joke. They have it backwards. The players are real athletes playing a real sport, and they deserve a league with the nerve to protect it. The league is not the joke. Woke is the joke. The robe stitched from nothing, the coach who cannot answer a fifth-grade question, the commissioner praying the whole thing goes quiet if she stays quiet longer.

So the parade goes on. The emperor is naked. The robe is nothing. And a six foot ten man in a crossed-out swoosh is standing in the street pointing at the truth, waiting to see whether the league will admit what a child could.

Your move, WNBA. The clock is running.

Share

Leave a comment