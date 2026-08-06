A phobia is an irrational fear. That is what the word means.

The Muslim Brotherhood promotes jihad. It spawned Hamas. Its American network has spent decades working inside nonprofits, campuses, charities, and courts. To fear a movement that announces its intentions and then acts on them is not a phobia. It is comprehension. The word “Islamophobia” exists to erase that distinction. We are NOT talking about a fear of all Muslims, we are talking about a rational fear of the Islamists. I believe there is no such thing as Islamaphobia. It converts a rational judgment into a conversation ender. That is the trick, and it is worth naming before we go further.

On Wednesday the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Federal Courts held a hearing. The title was “Hidden in Plain Sight: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America.” Three witnesses testified. A retired FBI special agent now at George Washington University. A litigation counsel from the National Jewish Advocacy Center. A homeland security analyst from the Center for Security Policy. Their subject was influence. Where the network operates. How it moves. What it wants.

Five senators were invited to weigh that testimony. Sheldon Whitehouse. Richard Blumenthal. Mazie Hirono. Alex Padilla. Peter Welch. All five are Democrats. Every Democrat on the subcommittee. Not one attended. In a statement issued two days earlier, they called the hearing a “political creepshow” and said they had “no intention of indulging” it, “particularly after the recent violence targeting places of faith.” Their focus, they said, was “the costs families face thanks to rampant, non-stop Trump corruption.”

They did not rebut the witnesses. They ran from them.

Now mark who these five are, because it is the whole point. This was not the insurgent wing of the party. It was not the Squad. Whitehouse has built a career on oversight and the evils of dark money. Blumenthal ran Connecticut as attorney general. Hirono does not usually leave a fight; she stays and swings. Welch is the only former public defender in the Senate and wears due process as a credential. These are institutionalists. Prosecutors. The people who cast themselves as the adults in the room. And the room is the one thing they would not enter.

They need not be illiberal to have acted illiberally. That is what capture means. A party does not fall to its fringe when the fringe convinces everyone. It falls when the fringe sets the price of dissent so high that even the unconvinced pay it. These five did not have to believe the hearing was bigotry. They only had to know their party now treats it that way, and to decide that going along cost less than standing apart. Not one of them is a radical. That is the alarming part. Radicalism no longer needs them to be.

Understand what this was and was not. It was not a shutdown. They could not shut it down. Ted Cruz chairs the subcommittee. The majority holds it. The witnesses testified. The record exists. What these five did was keep the seats that gave them the power to conduct oversight, and then decline to conduct it. That is not a power play. It is an abdication dressed up as principle.

Their defense is that attendance would confer legitimacy. Show up, the argument goes, and you certify a sham. State it at full strength, then watch it break. An inquiry looks for evidence. Sitting in the room and asking hard questions does not ratify a conclusion. It tests one. You confer legitimacy on a bad hearing by refusing to weigh what it produces, not by weighing it. The legitimacy defense proves too much. By its logic a senator would never attend any uncomfortable hearing called by the other party, because every hearing supplies a frame. That is not a principle. It is a permission slip. It excuses avoiding any oversight you would rather not sit through, and calls the avoidance courage.

So the defense fails, and we are left with the question it was meant to bury. Why did the adults refuse to be in the room?

Consider the possibilities in order. Pressure from the left. The (un)progressive base now reads any scrutiny of Islamist networks as an attack on Muslims, and these five may have decided that contesting that reflex costs more than surrendering to it. Fear of a primary. The party’s establishment keeps losing to challengers running to its left, and a vote, a clip, a hard question can become the ad that ends a career. Or something larger. The posture that Brotherhood-linked groups have pushed for years toward Israel and toward the West is now the ascendant posture in Democratic primaries. New Jersey. New York. Colorado. Maine. Michigan. The establishment keeps losing to it. Cruz called the witnesses’ account a link between the Brotherhood and, in his words, “DSA communists.” Take that as his characterization and not as settled. But the convergence beneath it is documented and not in dispute. The insurgent left and the Islamist network arrive at the same posture, and that posture is winning.

Which of these moved the five, I cannot tell you. Neither can they, on the record, because they made sure there would be no record of their reasons beyond a press release. But hold the question still and something clarifies. The motive does not change the effect. Whatever drove them out of that room, their absence did one thing with certainty. It shielded the Brotherhood’s American network from the scrutiny of the only Democrats positioned to scrutinize it. They need not feel one ounce of allegiance to that network for their defiance to have served it. That is what the empty chair did. It protected the thing the hearing was convened to examine.

Whether the influence runs deeper than convergence, whether it reaches into the coalition and through it into the party itself, is exactly the question a hearing exists to answer. It is the question these five made sure would go unanswered by the people best equipped to ask it. A former FBI agent was in the room. Two former attorneys general were not.

So ask it plainly. An inquiry into a foreign-linked network was convened. The overseers were invited to examine it. They refused to be present. Not to rebut it. Not to cross-examine it. To be absent from it.

They did not want to know. Why?

Potentially, the answer is the one the hearing was built to test. Potentially the influence reaches into the (un)progressive coalition and through it into the party itself. Potentially it does not. We cannot say, because the men and women with subpoena power and a sworn duty of oversight decided the safest place to stand was outside the room.

That is the finding. Five Democrats who could have settled the question chose instead to protect it from being asked. Depending on the findings they refused to hear, we may yet learn why.

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