I’ve been a World Cup fan my whole life. USA, Spain, doesn’t matter — I watch for the sport. The competition. The moment when everything else falls away and it’s just 22 players and a ball.

This year, I watched it with my Spanish grandsons. We were glued to Argentina vs. Cape Verde on July 3 — the world’s #1-ranked team against #67. A David and Goliath that had no business being this good. One hundred and twenty minutes. Extra time. Argentina finally came out on top 3–2 in the final minutes. We couldn’t look away. That’s what the World Cup is supposed to be.

Earlier that same day, Hossam Hassan — the coach of Egypt, the country that built a barrier wall along the Gaza border and has kept it sealed for years — ran onto the World Cup pitch waving a Palestinian flag after beating Australia and dedicated the victory to Palestine.

Not to his team. Not to Egypt. To Palestine — while representing the very nation that is actively maintaining the blockade that Hassan was claiming to oppose.

Then I watched Argentina fight Cape Verde to the wire.

That’s the real shame of it.

Here’s what I’ve seen in 2026:

On May 11, Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, an 18-year-old player, waved a Palestinian flag during the La Liga celebration parade. The club apologized to Israeli fans and removed footage from official replays. But Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez publicly defended him, saying Yamal “merely expressed the solidarity with Palestine that millions of Spaniards feel” — and mocked anyone who objected as “blinded by their own ignominy.”

FIFA has rules against political messaging at World Cup events. They’re supposed to apply to everyone equally. They don’t. One flag gets celebrated. One gets apologized for. One player’s gesture draws public government backing. One coach’s gesture — representing a nation complicit in the very blockade he’s protesting — draws FIFA silence.

And here’s the thing that really finished me: neither Israel nor Palestine even qualified for this tournament. We’re not watching their teams compete. We’re watching other nations use the World Cup stage to make statements about conflicts that have nothing to do with their own tournament run.

Spain’s government, led by Sánchez, has spent a year calling Israel a “genocidal state” while quietly continuing to buy Israeli military tech, cyber systems, and AI infrastructure because Spain’s defense sector can’t actually afford to break the dependency. The embargo is theater. The purchases are reality. And Sánchez gets to have both.

Egypt’s coach dedicates a victory to the people his own government keeps behind a wall. And FIFA says nothing.

I don’t want to watch geopolitics masquerading as sport. I don’t want to see FIFA’s rulebook become a prop for selective enforcement. I don’t want to wonder which political cause is approved for the World Cup stage and which one will draw an apology.I came here to watch football — the kind that made me and my grandsons lean forward in our seats for 120 minutes watching #1 struggle against #67 in the final minutes. The kind where the sport itself is enough.

FIFA stopped offering that. And I’m tired of pretending it hasn’t.

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