Cary M. Silverman

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Myra Doyle's avatar
Myra Doyle
Jun 1

Excellent article. I have wondered about these same issues. How does the Left explain their stand on all of their double standards? Do they endorse double standards only because they want to oppose the Right?

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JVG's avatar
JVG
Jun 3

You think they would’ve learned from the Iranian progressives murdered by the ayatollahs they helped take power in 1979.

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