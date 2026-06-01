Introduction: The Question That Cannot Be Answered

There is a question that has haunted every honest observer of the illiberal left since October 7, 2023.

How?

How does the movement that built its entire identity around LGBTQ rights march in solidarity with an organization that executes gay people?

How does the movement that made feminism its banner champion a theocracy that beats women to death for removing a headscarf?

How does the movement that made child protection a sacred cause defend a legal system that marries girls at nine years old?

How does the movement that demands free speech on its own behalf support governments that imprison journalists, torture dissidents, and execute artists?

How does the movement that calls itself anti-racist ally with a regime whose Supreme Leader has called Jews a subhuman cancer?

The question is not rhetorical. It deserves a serious answer.

Because the answer reveals everything.

For decades the illiberal left constructed an elaborate moral identity — a cathedral of values, causes, and commitments that defined who they were and what they stood for. LGBTQ rights. Women’s liberation. Children’s safety. Free expression. Religious pluralism. Racial equality. Democratic governance. Academic freedom. Workers’ rights. Environmental protection.

These were not merely political positions. They were the architecture of a moral self — the foundation on which an entire generation built its identity, its community, its sense of righteousness, and its claim to the moral high ground of human civilization.

And then they flew the flag of the people who would destroy every single one of those things.

Not reluctantly. Not with visible cognitive dissonance. With enthusiasm. With chants. With marches. With the gleeful energy of people who believe they are on the right side of history.

What follows is not a political argument.

It is a mirror.

A precise, documented, column by column comparison between what the illiberal left claims to believe and the reality of life under the movements it has chosen to champion.

Look at it carefully.

And then answer the question.

What The Illiberal Left Claims To Champion vs. The Reality Under Hamas And Iran

LGBTQ+ RIGHTS AND GAY PRIDE What the illiberal left claims: Full equality, pride marches, celebration of gay identity. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Homosexuality is a capital offense. Gay people are publicly executed in Iran — hanged from cranes in public squares. Hamas throws gay men from rooftops. There are no pride marches in Gaza. There are no rainbow flags in Tehran. There is only silence, imprisonment, and death for the crime of existing as the illiberal left’s most celebrated constituency.

WOMEN’S RIGHTS AND FEMINISM What the illiberal left claims: Women’s liberation, bodily autonomy, equal rights. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Women in Iran are beaten, imprisoned, and killed for the crime of removing their hijab. Under Hamas women cannot travel, work, or appear publicly without male permission. Female activists are tortured. Women’s testimony is worth half a man’s in court. The brave women of the Iranian protest movement who cut their hair and burned their headscarves were beaten, raped in detention, and executed. The illiberal left that filled Instagram with solidarity posts moved on within weeks.

PROTECTION OF WOMEN FROM DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND FEMICIDE What the illiberal left claims: Zero tolerance for violence against women, protection from femicide. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Honor killings are practiced openly and systematically — women and girls murdered by their own fathers, brothers, and male relatives for alleged sexual impropriety, speaking to an unapproved man, seeking divorce, or simply being seen in public without permission. In Gaza and the West Bank honor killings are documented regularly and prosecuted rarely. In Iran the legal system provides reduced sentences for male relatives who kill female family members in the name of family honor. The woman’s life is worth less than the family’s reputation. The illiberal left that marches for women’s safety in Western cities maintains perfect silence about the women buried in unmarked graves by their own brothers.

PROTECTION OF CHILDREN FROM SEXUAL EXPLOITATION What the illiberal left claims: Absolute protection of children from sexual exploitation and abuse. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Child marriage is not an anomaly under Hamas and Iranian law. It is legal, practiced, and defended as religious tradition. In Iran the legal marriage age for girls is thirteen — and younger with a father’s permission and judicial approval. Hamas governed Gaza under similar frameworks. Girls who have barely learned to read are handed to adult men as wives — not as a failure of the system but as its intended operation. The same illiberal left that demands trigger warnings for university students reading classic literature maintains profound silence about nine year old brides in territories it romanticizes as liberation movements.

FREE SPEECH AND FREE PRESS What the illiberal left claims: Absolute commitment to free expression and a free press. The reality under Hamas and Iran: No free press exists in Gaza or Iran. Journalists are imprisoned, tortured, and executed. Bloggers are hanged. Dissenting voices are silenced permanently. The Committee to Protect Journalists consistently ranks Iran among the world’s top jailers of journalists. The illiberal left that calls every unfavorable news story a threat to democracy has nothing to say about regimes that make journalism a capital offense.

RELIGIOUS PLURALISM AND TOLERANCE What the illiberal left claims: Celebration of all religions, protection of religious minorities. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Jews, Christians, Bahais, Zoroastrians, and religious minorities face systematic persecution, imprisonment, and death. Apostasy — leaving Islam — is punishable by execution in Iran. The Bahai community faces institutionalized elimination — barred from universities, stripped of property, imprisoned for worship. The illiberal left that demands land acknowledgements and celebrates every religious minority in Western countries is silent about the systematic destruction of religious minorities under the regimes it champions.

SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE What the illiberal left claims: Absolute separation of religious authority from government. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Iran is a theocratic state governed by a Supreme Leader whose religious authority supersedes every democratic institution. Hamas explicitly seeks to impose Islamic law on every aspect of life — dress, diet, relationships, recreation, art, music, and thought. There is no separation of church and state. The church is the state. The illiberal left that fights school prayer in American classrooms cheers for theocracies that make religious law the constitution.

DEMOCRACY AND VOTING RIGHTS What the illiberal left claims: Sacred commitment to democracy and universal voting rights. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Iran’s elections are controlled by the Guardian Council which disqualifies any candidate deemed insufficiently loyal to the Supreme Leader. Hamas has not held elections since 2006 — when it won, immediately executed its political opponents, and declared elections unnecessary. The illiberal left that calls every American election it loses a threat to democracy supports political movements that have never held a free election and never intend to.

ACADEMIC FREEDOM AND INTELLECTUAL INQUIRY What the illiberal left claims: Fierce protection of academic freedom and open inquiry. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Universities in Iran are ideological institutions. Professors who deviate from approved thought are imprisoned or fired. Students are arrested for political activism, mixed gender socializing, and unapproved dress. Entire fields of academic inquiry are prohibited. The Bahai community is categorically barred from higher education. The illiberal left that demands academic freedom for every approved cause supports regimes where academic freedom does not exist in any form.

RACIAL EQUALITY AND ANTI-DISCRIMINATION What the illiberal left claims: Zero tolerance for racism and discrimination in any form. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Religious and ethnic minorities face systematic legal discrimination codified in law. Iran’s Supreme Leader has publicly called Jews a subhuman cancer that must be excised. Hamas’s founding charter incorporates explicit genocidal antisemitism drawn from the most extreme traditions of racial hatred. The illiberal left that sees racism in every American institution is allied with movements whose racism is written into their founding documents.

WORKERS’ RIGHTS AND LABOR PROTECTIONS What the illiberal left claims: Strong unions, workers’ rights, labor protections. The reality under Hamas and Iran: No independent labor unions exist in Gaza or Iran. Workers have no legal protections. Strikes are treated as political dissent and punished accordingly. Labor organizers are imprisoned. The illiberal left that champions union rights in every Western context supports regimes where organizing workers is a crime.

CHILDREN’S RIGHTS AND PROTECTION FROM MILITARIZATION What the illiberal left claims: Protection of children from militarization and violence. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Hamas recruits children as soldiers, messengers, and human shields — documented by human rights organizations and the United Nations. Iran has used child soldiers. Children are indoctrinated from birth into martyrdom culture — taught that dying while killing Jews is the highest possible aspiration. Summer camps teach weapons handling. School curricula glorify suicide bombing. The illiberal left that campaigns against toy guns in American stores supports movements that give real guns to children.

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AND CLIMATE JUSTICE What the illiberal left claims: Passionate commitment to environmental protection and climate justice. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Gaza’s water infrastructure is deliberately neglected by Hamas which diverts international aid and resources to terror tunnel construction. Gaza’s aquifer is over 95% contaminated and unfit for human consumption. Iran’s environmental record is catastrophic — Lake Urmia, once the sixth largest saltwater lake in the world, has shrunk by 80% under the Islamic Republic’s management. The illiberal left that shuts down pipelines in America supports regimes that poison their own populations’ water supply.

ARTISTIC FREEDOM AND CREATIVE EXPRESSION What the illiberal left claims: Celebration of artistic freedom and creative expression in all forms. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Music is heavily restricted in Iran — mixed gender concerts are banned, Western music is prohibited, and musicians are imprisoned for unapproved performances. Visual art, film, and theater face comprehensive censorship. Artists are imprisoned for unapproved work. The illiberal left that celebrates artistic transgression in every Western context supports regimes that imprison artists for the crime of creating.

BODY AUTONOMY AND PERSONAL FREEDOM What the illiberal left claims: Absolute right to body autonomy and personal freedom. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Every aspect of personal behavior is regulated by religious law and enforced by morality police with powers of arrest, detention, and physical punishment. Dress. Diet. Relationships. Movement. Music. Recreation. Alcohol. Mixed gender interaction. Nothing is beyond the state’s religious authority. The illiberal left that made body autonomy its defining slogan supports regimes where the state owns every body within its borders.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS AND SUPPORT What the illiberal left claims: Passionate advocacy for mental health awareness and support. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Mental illness is heavily stigmatized as spiritual weakness or moral failure. Seeking psychological help carries severe social and professional consequences. No meaningful mental health infrastructure exists. Suicide — at epidemic rates in Iran — is officially denied rather than addressed. The illiberal left that made mental health awareness a central cause supports regimes that treat mental illness as shameful and leave their populations to suffer without help.

ECONOMIC JUSTICE AND ANTI-CORRUPTION What the illiberal left claims: Economic justice, anti-corruption, and accountability for the powerful. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Hamas’s political leadership is worth billions — accumulated through the systematic taxation of international aid, theft of resources meant for civilians, and corruption on a scale that would be called kleptocracy anywhere else. Ismail Haniyeh conducted negotiations from a luxury hotel in Qatar while Gazans lived in poverty. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard controls a vast economic empire while Iranian citizens struggle under sanctions, inflation, and systemic corruption. The illiberal left that marches against economic inequality supports movements whose leaders are among the most corrupt and wealthy elites in the world.

REFUGEE RIGHTS AND HUMANITARIAN PROTECTION What the illiberal left claims: Fierce protection of refugee rights and humanitarian law. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Hamas deliberately created and perpetuated the conditions that produced Palestinian refugees — rejecting every peace offer that would have ended refugee status, maintaining refugee camps as political weapons rather than allowing integration, and using civilian suffering as diplomatic ammunition. The Arab states that claim solidarity with Palestinians have kept them in camps for seventy years rather than granting citizenship — using human beings as permanent political pawns. The illiberal left that champions refugee rights supports the movements most responsible for manufacturing and maintaining refugee suffering.

PEACE AND NON-VIOLENCE What the illiberal left claims: Absolute commitment to peace and non-violence. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Hamas’s founding charter explicitly calls for perpetual violent jihad until Israel is destroyed and every Jew is killed. Iran funds Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Houthis, and dozens of other terror organizations across the Middle East — making it the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism by every serious assessment. Neither Hamas nor Iran has peaceful coexistence as a goal. They have stated their goals clearly, repeatedly, and without ambiguity. The illiberal left that calls itself a peace movement supports the movements most committed to perpetual war.

ANTI-COLONIALISM AND SELF DETERMINATION What the illiberal left claims: Sacred right of all peoples to self determination and freedom from colonialism. The reality under Hamas and Iran: Hamas and Iran deny the self determination of every people whose self determination inconveniences their agenda. Kurds — 40 million people with a continuous cultural and territorial history — have no self determination under Iran. The Bahai people have no self determination. Arab dissidents have no self determination. Self determination, for Hamas and Iran, means the self determination to impose their will on everyone else. The illiberal left that champions self determination supports movements that practice its precise opposite.

The Answer To The Question

So how?

How does the movement that built its entire identity around these values fly the flag of the movements that destroy every single one of them?

The answer is the most important political truth of our era.

The values were never the point.

LGBTQ rights were not the point. They were the recruiting poster. Feminism was not the point. It was the marketing. Environmental justice was not the point. It was the branding. Child protection was not the point. It was the emotion.

The point — the only consistent through-line connecting every cause, every march, every cancellation, every demand, every slogan — was the destruction of Western civilization. Of American power. Of Israeli sovereignty. Of the Enlightenment inheritance of individual rights, democratic governance, free expression, and equal treatment under law.

Every cause the illiberal left championed was a weapon aimed at that target.

And when Hamas and Iran presented themselves as the most effective available weapons against that target — the illiberal left picked them up without hesitation. Without examining what those weapons were. Without asking what those weapons would do to the people carrying them.

This is what Lenin meant when he coined the term useful idiots.

Not stupid people. Not evil people. People whose genuine values and legitimate grievances were weaponized by movements that did not share those values and exploited those grievances for entirely different purposes.

The useful idiots of the illiberal left are marching for movements that would execute them.

The gay activist waving the Palestinian flag would be thrown from a rooftop in Gaza.

The feminist in the keffiyeh would be beaten by morality police in Tehran.

The artist with the Free Palestine poster would be imprisoned in Iran for the art on her own walls.

The labor organizer would be arrested for the crime of organizing.

The child safety advocate would watch nine year old girls handed to adult men and call it cultural sensitivity.

They are flying the flag of their own executioner.

And they cannot see it.

Or — and this is the darker possibility — some of them can.

The Canary In The Coal Mine

There is one more truth this table reveals.

Jews are not the only target.

We are the first target. We are always the first target. But we are never the last.

The same Iranian regime that funds the murder of Jews executes gay people. The same Hamas that massacred Jewish families throws gay men from rooftops. The same Hezbollah that fires rockets at Israeli civilians subjugates Lebanese women. The same ideological movement that calls for the elimination of Israel calls for the elimination of everything the illiberal left claims to value.

Jews are the canary in the coal mine of human civilization.

When the canary dies the mine does not become safer.

It becomes lethal for everyone breathing the air.

The illiberal left that has chosen to silence the canary — that has allied with the forces promising to do it — will not be protected by its solidarity. It will not be spared by its flag waving. It will not be saved by its chants.

It will simply be next.

History is not ambiguous about this sequence.

The only question is whether enough people read history before it repeats.

Closing Statement

There is nothing in this document that requires interpretation.

There is no spin. No framing. No perspective to consider.

There are only two statements for each entry.

What the illiberal left claims to believe.

What their heroes actually do.

Read every claim.

Read every reality.

And then ask yourself the question one more time.

How?

How does the movement that built its entire identity around these values fly the flag of the movements that destroy every single one of them?

Because the answer to that question — your honest answer, if you are willing to give one — will tell you more about what this movement actually is than anything its critics have ever written about it.

The words do not lie.

The reality does not lie.

The flag does not care who carries it.

And the executioner does not ask about your pronouns before he does his work.

This piece was inspired by the essential insight of Ido Singer: Whoever controls the terms wins the debate. We are reclaiming the language. And the reality.