Cary M. Silverman

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
Oct 1

the MSM are just scum. That is all they are. remember how they gleefully promoted Hamas’ lie about the Shifa hospital right after Oct 7, because that meant they could go back to making the Israelis out to be the bad guys instead of the victims.

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Frank Clapsaddle's avatar
Frank Clapsaddle
Oct 1

Turn these fools off- Muir is miserable because he lacks the character to simply come out.

He is a coward- Isreal is Americas natural ally, Muir we suffer fools.

Simply turn ABC off

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