My wife and I watch World News Tonight every night. She loves David Muir. At this point, I can’t stand him.

On Wednesday, Muir opened with a terrifying story.

A copilot aboard flydubai Flight 1073 stabbed the captain. The Boeing 737 plunged thousands of feet. Passengers and crew stormed the cockpit and subdued the attacker. Israeli officials said he was trying to crash the plane.

There were 174 passengers aboard. Muir told viewers something specific about them.

“174 passengers, including Americans.”

Correspondent Tom Soufi Burridge was more specific still.

“Carrying 174 people, including four Americans.”

ABC then interviewed a passenger and gave her nationality. “American Mika Bauman.”

One nationality was mentioned three times. Another was never mentioned at all.

According to Israeli media, 166 of the 174 passengers were Israeli. That’s roughly 95 percent of the cabin.

ABC found four Americans among 166 Israelis and told viewers about the Americans.

ABC already knew

This was not a fact ABC lacked.

ABC News’s own website reported that day that the passengers were predominantly Israeli. The Wall Street Journal referred to “the Israeli passengers” at 7:28 that morning, about eleven hours before the broadcast.

The newsroom had the fact. The broadcast left it out.

Heroes without a nationality

Captain Smit Machchhar , an Indian, was stabbed and seriously wounded. He fought back and got the cockpit door open. He was a hero. Passengers and crew went in and subdued the copilot. Other pilots aboard took the controls.

ABC called them heroes. They were.

ABC named Yaniv Hayoun as one of the men who overpowered the attacker. It did not tell viewers that the people in that cabin were overwhelmingly Israelis.

An attacker without a nationality

The copilot fared no better. An Israeli official identified him as an Omani national on Wednesday. AP has since reported the same.

On World News Tonight he was “the attacker,” “the suspect,” “the first officer.”

Viewers learned the name of the man he stabbed. They did not learn where the man with the knife came from.

The word ABC wouldn’t say

Terrorism.

ABC could not establish on Wednesday night that the copilot was a terrorist. His motive was under investigation. Caution was appropriate.

Caution does not require silence.

The same night, on CNN

Anderson Cooper asked the question ABC never raised.

“An attempted terrorist attack against Israelis?”

It was a question, and CNN treated it as one. Its coverage laid out the competing possibilities and the uncertainty. It did not declare a motive.

CNN also told viewers who was on the plane. Its report described the passengers rushing the cockpit. It aired a passenger calling the attacker a terrorist. It referred specifically to “these Israeli passengers.”

That is how responsible coverage works. Raise the question, attribute it, and say what isn’t known.

CNN did not call the copilot a terrorist. Neither did it pretend no one was asking.

ABC had the same facts, on the same night, and said nothing.

Today the UAE Attorney General formally ordered investigators to determine whether the attack was connected to “any terrorist activity or purpose.” The motive remains unresolved.

The question Cooper asked on Wednesday is now an official line of inquiry. Viewers of World News Tonight have still not been told it exists.

A different standard of caution

On October 17, 2023, an explosion hit the grounds of Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza. The Hamas-run Health Ministry claimed 500 dead and blamed Israel.

ABC’s headline that afternoon: “At least 500 killed in explosion at Gaza hospital: Gaza Health Ministry.”

To ABC’s credit, the claim was attributed, and Israel’s denial was reported. Within a day, US intelligence concluded that a failed Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket was the likely cause.

So ABC knows how to report an unproven claim responsibly. You name the source and put it on the air. Not surprisingly they relied on the wrong source!

In 2023 the source was a Hamas ministry, and the claim was that Israel killed hundreds.

In 2026 the source was the Israeli government, and the claim was that Israelis were nearly murdered by terrorism.

The first claim made the broadcast. The second didn’t.

The record

174 passengers. Four Americans, named. 166 Israelis, unmentioned.

An attacker from Oman, never identified.

A possible terrorist attack, never raised.

ABC’s website had the facts. CNN asked the question that same night. World News Tonight did neither.

Tonight my wife will turn on World News Tonight again. Grudgingly, I’ll be in the room.

I’ll be half listening for the word “Israeli.”

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