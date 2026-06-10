A fellow Substack writer I follow — Laura Meizler at Voices for Harmony — posted a cartoon recently that stopped me cold.

A man lies in a hospital bed clutching a Boycott Israel sign. His doctor is on the phone telling him they have to cancel his operation — because the equipment keeping him alive, the drugs treating his condition, and the phone he wants to call his family on are all made in Israel.

The sign on the wall reads: Your values have consequences.

I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it.

What Israel Has Given The World

The pill camera that allows doctors to see inside the human digestive tract without surgery — Israeli invention. The stent used in cardiac procedures saving millions of lives annually — Israeli development. Copaxone for multiple sclerosis — Israeli. Azilect for Parkinson’s disease — Israeli. The EarlySense patient monitoring system used in hospitals globally — Israeli. ReWalk — the exoskeleton allowing paralyzed people to walk — Israeli.

The Intel processor in virtually every computer on earth was largely designed in Israel. The USB drive — Israeli invention. Voicemail technology — Israeli. Firefly imaging used in robotic surgery — Israeli.

Since 1948 fourteen Israelis have been awarded the Nobel Prize. Israel has more Nobel Prizes per capita than Germany, the United States, and France. It has more laureates in total than India, China, and Spain combined. Jews as a people — representing less than 0.2% of the global population — have won approximately 22% of all Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry, and Medicine.

A nation of nine million people — smaller than New Jersey — has contributed more to human health, human knowledge, and human advancement than civilizations ten times its size.

The BDS movement wants to boycott this.

What Hamas And The Palestinian Authority Did With The Money

Since 1993 the international community has poured over 40 billion dollars into Palestinian territories. More aid per capita than the Marshall Plan that rebuilt post-war Europe.

What was built with it?

Hamas built terror tunnels costing an estimated one billion dollars — requiring 600,000 tons of concrete that could have built 86,000 homes. A missile arsenal numbering in the tens of thousands. A martyr payment system rewarding families for producing terrorists. An indoctrination infrastructure beginning in kindergarten teaching children that dying while killing Jews is the highest human aspiration.

The Palestinian Authority — governing Judea and Samaria for over thirty years — built a pay for slay program systematically compensating families of terrorists who murder Jews. The more Jews killed the larger the payment. It is not a fringe policy. It is a budget line item. Official PA maps do not show Israel. PA schoolbooks teach martyrdom not mathematics. PA television broadcasts incitement not education.

What was not built by either?

A functioning hospital system. A research university. A technology sector. A civil society. A free press. A future for Palestinian children that does not involve a weapon.

This was not inevitable. This was a choice.

Hamas chose tunnels over hospitals. The Palestinian Authority chose martyr payments over medical schools. Both chose the destruction of Israel over the construction of Palestine.

That is documented. That is the record. That is what the BDS movement is defending when it boycotts the civilization in that cartoon.

The Rejected Opportunities

The Palestinian leadership has had since before 1948 to choose statehood over the destruction of Jewish statehood.

1937 — Peel Commission offered partition. Rejected. 1947 — UN partition plan offered a Palestinian state. Rejected. War launched. 1967 — Khartoum Resolution. Three nos. No peace. No recognition. No negotiation. 2000 — Barak offered 97% of Judea and Samaria, all of Gaza, and East Jerusalem as capital. Rejected. Second Intifada launched. 2001 — Clinton parameters. Even more generous. Rejected. 2008 — Olmert offered essentially everything. Abbas didn’t even respond.

Every single time statehood was offered the answer was no.

Because accepting a state alongside Israel meant accepting Israel’s existence.

And that was never the goal.

What The Boycotters Are Actually Defending

The people marching for BDS, boycotting Israeli products, demanding divestment from Israeli companies — what are they actually championing?

Hamas — an organization that has governed Gaza by force since 2006 with no elections, no free press, no civil society, and no accountability. That executes political opponents. That throws gay people from rooftops. That forces women into submission. That took a billion dollars in concrete and built tunnels instead of homes. That has spent twenty years manufacturing martyrs instead of doctors.

And the Palestinian Authority — which pays bonuses for Jewish deaths, erases Israel from its maps, and has spent thirty years in Judea and Samaria building a culture of grievance rather than a foundation for statehood.

Meanwhile the civilization they want to boycott gave the world the cardiac monitor, the pill camera, the multiple sclerosis drug, the Parkinson’s treatment, and the exoskeleton that lets paralyzed people walk.

Fourteen Nobel Prize winners.

Zero terror tunnels.

Golda Meir said it with the clarity that only comes from lived experience.

Peace will come when they love their children more than they hate us.

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority have answered that question with every tunnel dug, every rocket fired, every martyr payment processed, every child sent to die rather than to school.

The Bottom Line

The man in that cartoon clutching his Boycott Israel sign while Israeli technology keeps him alive is not a caricature.

He is the accurate portrait of a movement that has chosen hatred of Jewish achievement over honest accounting of what that achievement has given the world.

BDS would not just hurt Israel.

It would hurt every patient in every hospital bed kept alive by what Israel built.

Including Mr. Smith.

Thank you Laura Meizler for the image that said it all.

Share

Leave a comment