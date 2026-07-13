Adolf Eichmann lived in Buenos Aires for a decade under a false name. He rode the bus. He worked at a Mercedes-Benz plant. He raised his children in a modest house in San Fernando while the Argentine state that gave him refuge looked the other way. He was not an aberration. Juan Perón’s Argentina became one of the great postwar sanctuaries for fleeing Nazis, Josef Mengele among them, funneled through ratlines with forged papers and the quiet cooperation of Argentine officials who wanted German engineers more than they wanted justice. For a decade, the men who built Auschwitz’s machinery walked free in Buenos Aires cafés. It took Mossad agents, not Argentine police, to drag Eichmann out of that country in 1960 and put him on trial in Jerusalem.

That is where this story starts. It does not end there.

In 1992 a car bomb leveled the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires, killing 29 people. Two years later another bomb tore through the AMIA Jewish community center, killing 85. Argentine courts have since attributed both attacks to Iran and Hezbollah. For twenty years the investigation went nowhere, slowed by an Argentine political class more interested in trade with Tehran than justice for its own murdered citizens. Alberto Nisman, the prosecutor who came closest to the truth, was found dead the night before he was set to testify against the sitting government. Argentina, once a haven for the killers, had become the hunting ground for their ideological heirs.

Now watch what has happened since.

Javier Milei calls himself “the most Zionist president in the world.” He has said it publicly, without irony, at Yeshiva University. His government is moving Argentina’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a decision most nations have spent eighty years avoiding out of diplomatic cowardice. He signed the Isaac Accords with Netanyahu in Jerusalem this April, explicitly modeled on Trump’s Abraham Accords, designed to drag the rest of Latin America into Israel’s orbit. He designated Hamas, the IRGC, and the Quds Force as terrorist organizations. He backed the American and Israeli strikes on Iran without hedging, called them “the right thing to do,” and tied the entire campaign back to the bodies still owed justice from 1992 and 1994. Direct flights between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires launch this year. Just this week, in Buenos Aires, Milei told a room full of Latin American legislators there is “no possible neutrality” on Israel and dared the region to pick a side.

The country that once looked away while Eichmann rode the bus now has a head of state who prays at the Western Wall and lights a torch at Israel’s Independence Day ceremony. That is not a footnote. That is one of the most complete moral reversals any nation has made in the last century, and it happened inside one lifetime.

Which brings us to the World Cup, and to a much smaller man.

Lionel Messi is Catholic. He has never called himself a Zionist. He has never endorsed an Israeli policy in his life. None of that stopped an Egyptian Football Federation spokesman in 2016 from going on television to attack him for donating soccer cleats to poor children in Cairo, on the grounds that he had once visited the Western Wall. “I know he’s Jewish,” the man said, “he donated to Israel and visited the Wailing Wall and whatever… Egypt’s poor don’t need help from someone with Jewish or Zionist citizenship.” Messi is not Jewish. It did not matter. Proximity to a stone wall was enough to convict him in absentia.

Ten years later, Egypt sent a coach to this World Cup who has run the same play with more theater and less honesty.

Hossam Hassan waved the Palestinian flag on the pitch after beating Australia and told the press that anyone who doesn’t feel for Palestinians “is not human.” FIFA reviewed it and cleared him, ruling the flag a legitimate symbol of a member association. The room applauded him. He got his four minutes of moral theater on the world’s biggest stage, and he got away clean.

Three days later his team led Messi’s Argentina 2-0, twenty-five minutes from a place in the quarterfinals. Then football did what football does to men who mistake a lead for a coronation. Three goals in thirteen minutes. Egypt lost 3-2. I don’t know if Hashem watches soccer, but if He does, He picked an interesting thirteen minutes to look down.

Hassan could not accept it like a professional. He called the result “rigged.” He said FIFA wanted Messi to keep advancing. He said his team had suffered an “injustice.” Then he walked toward the tunnel, spotted Argentine fans waving an Israeli flag, and mimicked spitting in their direction.

Notice the arithmetic. One flag bought him a press conference and a standing ovation. Another flag, held by strangers who had done nothing but cheer for the team that beat him, bought them a coach’s open contempt, caught on camera, in defeat. That is not solidarity. That is a man who drapes himself in a cause when it costs him nothing and reaches for an old, familiar target the moment life does not go his way. Egypt ran this same play on Messi in 2016. It just changed uniforms.

I watched Egypt collapse in those final thirteen minutes and felt exactly nothing resembling sympathy. Call it a coincidence of sport. Call it something older watching the scoreboard. I call it a fitting result for a coach who spent a week performing compassion for cameras and reserved his real feeling, the involuntary one, for a flag he didn’t choose to see.

The larger arc is the one that matters, though, and it belongs to the country, not the coach. Argentina buried its Nazi refuge history under two of its own mass-casualty terror attacks, waited two decades for a government willing to name the killers, and finally produced a president who calls attacking Israel an attack on the West itself. Egypt produced a football coach who cannot get through a losing match without needing someone else to blame, and reached, as it has before, for the same reflex.

One of these arcs bends toward something like justice. The other just repeats.

Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 to reach the semifinal. They play England on Wednesday. I know which team I’m rooting for.