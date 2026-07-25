Substack turned on AI detection on July 21. Readers can now scan a post and get an estimate of how much of it was written by hand and how much came from a model. The tool is called Pangram. It runs only when a reader asks for it, only on text over a hundred words, only on posts published after the switch was flipped. Chris Best gave the problem a name. Claudefishing. You assume a person wrote the thing. Nobody did.

I think this is a good change. I said as much before it existed.

In June I published a piece laying out exactly how these posts get made. AI checks my facts. AI argues with me. AI drafts my sentences. I cut and rework until the thing says what I mean. Two readers had already figured it out from the prose and said so in my comments. They were right. I was not embarrassed then and I am not now.

So I scanned my own work. Every piece came back at 100 percent AI. Then I scanned several pieces from The Free Press. Those came back 100 percent human.

The tool works. It sorted me from a professional newsroom without a stumble. That impressed me more than I expected it to.

Now here is what the number is good for, and where it stops.

The case for it. Independent researchers at the University of Chicago Booth School tested these detectors under conditions where a false accusation would be costly. Every major tool kept false positives under one percent. Pangram’s was effectively zero. That is not a coin flip dressed up as science. It is a real measurement, and it holds across blogs, news, reviews, and fiction. The tools built specifically to launder machine prose past detectors mostly fail against it.

That accuracy is the whole argument. A detector that flagged everyone would be a smear. A detector that flagged no one would be theater. This one discriminates, and it discriminates in both directions.

The case against it. The number measures sentences. It does not measure thought, and it has no way to tell the difference.

A reader scanning my work sees 100 percent AI. What that reader does not see is the argument I lost last month. I was certain that a lawsuit CBS settled proved the network was biased. I brought it in ready to swing. The machine took it apart. A company settling a junk suit to clear a merger is not admitting anything. I pushed back for a while. Then I agreed and threw the point out.

That exchange does not exist in the published piece. There is no residue in the prose that says an idea died here and a human made the call. The scan cannot see it. Nothing can.

A woman named Monica Hebert made this point better than I could, and she made it as a critic of the feature. A detector can estimate whether a machine touched the text. It cannot tell you who had the original thought, who lived the thing being described, who threw out the first version, who moved the ending. She is seventy years old and uses these tools. So am I, more or less, and so do I.

The other limitation is quieter. The scan does not run on posts delivered by email, which is how most of you read me. It does not run on custom domains. It does not run on anything published before last Tuesday. So the label is real, but it is not everywhere, and a reader who never taps the menu will never see it.

Why I use these tools at all. Two reasons, and only one of them is the obvious one.

The obvious one is speed. I fix eyes for a living. I do not have the hours to chase sources and build a clean editorial from a blank page on a Sunday night. Twenty years ago a man like me had opinions and a loud dinner table. Now I can research something properly and publish something coherent before bed. Getting a thought onto paper quickly and clearly is worth something. I will not pretend otherwise.

But that is not the important one.

The important one is that the thing argues with me. It tells me when I am overreaching. It tells me when I have propped a conclusion on a shaky fact. It tells me when I am about to walk into a punch. I ask it to check me before I ask it for a single sentence, and I ask it to find what I am leaving out. Sometimes I win the argument. Sometimes it does. That back and forth is the actual work, and it is the part I would not give up.

Everybody worries about the silo. You do not need an algorithm to get locked in one. People managed it fine with newspapers and parishes and dinner tables for a couple of centuries. The feed only made it cheaper. Most people use these tools as amplifiers. They ask a question already bent toward the answer they want and get it back in better prose. I ask to be checked first. Same tool, opposite result, and the entire difference is in the instruction.

No scan will ever pick that up.

So here is my last thought. The percentage tells you how the sentences were manufactured. It does not tell you who chose the subject, who held the position, who verified the claim, or who would defend it at dinner. It sees the last step in the process and reports it as if it were the whole process.

That is not a reason to scrap the tool. It is a reason to put something next to it. Substack got that part right. Alongside the scan they built a field where you explain your own process, and mine is filled in now. Eye surgeon, not a writer. The opinions are mine. Claude checks my facts, argues with me, and drafts the sentences. I rework them. Graphics are built with ChatGPT.

Scan it. The number will be right about the prose and wrong about the piece.

The ideas were always mine. Now there is a label that tells you half of it.

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