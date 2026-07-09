Cary M. Silverman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kafr Dhimmi's avatar
Kafr Dhimmi
3d

John Fetterman is my Senator and I support him. He is the last Democrat I can tolerate. My representative is Summer (the Jew hater) Lee unfortunately the Partei (typos by intent) has drifted into a sort of colourblind nazism. Sad. I can hear all the DSAers singing Deutschland Deutschland Ubër Alles in my sleep.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Cary M. Silverman
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cary M. Silverman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture