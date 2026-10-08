Cary M. Silverman

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Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
Oct 8

The closest thing to a modern-day Nazi is a Muslim.

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DesertEagle50's avatar
DesertEagle50
Oct 8

But jews voted for him.

How do we explain that?

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