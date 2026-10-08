“On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others. We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss. The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians, including more than 21,000 children.”

-Mayor Zohran Mamdani, October 7, 2026

Read it again. Count the sentences.

One sentence for the murdered. One for the mourners. Then the pivot. Then the word the jihadist mayor came to say.

A year ago, as a candidate, he put the number of Israeli dead at over 1,200. The dead did not change. His number did. On the anniversary of the worst day for Jews since the Holocaust, the Israeli toll got smaller.

The Israeli dead got a round number. The Gazan dead got a breakdown.

Here is what the breakdown leaves out. The count comes from a health ministry Hamas runs. It does not separate civilians from combatants. The IDF says it killed at least 22,000 Hamas and allied fighters. By the mayor’s arithmetic, every one of them is a victim of genocide.

Tunnels under hospitals. Weapons in schools. Command posts under homes. A terror army that hid behind its own people and counted their bodies for the cameras. None of it is in his statement. Not one word.

That evening, Israelis for Peace held a vigil in Union Square. A mob surrounded it. Protesters took the seats set aside for mourners. They chanted “Long live Hamas” and “Long live the intifada.” Some held posters of Yahya Sinwar, the architect of October 7. On NewsNation’s coverage, I heard “Allahu Akbar” shouted over the names of the murdered.

Earlier in the day, students at NYU and Columbia called to keep the intifada alive and declared resistance justified.

Three years ago, people who chanted for Hamas covered their faces and chose their words. Not anymore. They chose the anniversary. They brought the killer’s picture. They did not come to protest October 7. They came to celebrate it.

The jihadist mayor was there. He stood with the mourners. He heard every word. He said nothing. His face showed nothing.

Part of the crowd turned on him. “Zohran you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.” His defenders will call that proof he is no friend of the mob. It proves the opposite. The mob speaks his language. He told this city that Israel commits genocide. They believed him. They only decided he had not gone far enough.

None of this is new. Before he was mayor, he was asked about “globalize the intifada,” the chant that answered October 7 in the streets. He would not condemn it. He reached instead for the Warsaw Ghetto, borrowing the memory of Jews who fought the Nazis to defend a slogan aimed at Jews. The Holocaust Museum objected. He softened it only after meeting with business leaders.

In January, protesters outside a Queens synagogue chanted “we support Hamas here.” The mayor’s condemnation was clipped, and activists asked why he had issued no statement.

Days before his election, he stood in a Bronx mosque, fought back tears, and spoke of an aunt who stopped riding the subway after September 11 because she did not feel safe in her hijab. Nearly 3,000 people died that morning. His story was about the looks a relative got on the train afterward. The aunt was his father’s cousin.

The pattern does not change. Mass murder of Americans or Jews becomes a prelude. The real story is always the backlash.

Let it be said plainly.

A mayor who shrinks the count of murdered Jews on the day they are mourned is not grieving with anyone. A mayor who counts Hamas fighters as genocide victims is doing Hamas’s accounting for it. A mayor who will not condemn “globalize the intifada” has chosen a side. A mayor who stands at a vigil while a mob chants for the killers, and says nothing, has told every Jew in this city what their safety is worth to him.

He is not a bridge-builder. He is not a voice for peace. He is the jihadist mayor of New York, the most powerful man in the largest Jewish city outside Israel, and he has spent his career giving the mob its vocabulary.

New York’s Jews do not need his grief. They need a mayor who will say the word Hamas without changing the subject.

Three years ago, Hamas murdered 1,200 people in a single morning. This year, the jihadist mayor of New York could not get the number right.

He does not need to give the mob permission. He gives them the words.

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