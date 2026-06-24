Something changed in the Democratic Party on Tuesday, and the people who run it are pretending they didn’t see it.

Zohran Mamdani put a slate of House candidates on the ballot in New York and watched every one of them win. Brad Lander. Claire Valdez. Darializa Avila Chevalier. These were the mayor’s first congressional endorsements since he took office. He cut a television ad with them that ran during the NBA Finals. He spent real capital to drag upstarts across the line, and it worked. He is a kingmaker now. That isn’t my word for it. It is the only word that fits.

So ask the simple question. What did the slate run on.

Not rent. Not buses. Not the price of eggs. The organizing principle of the whole operation was hostility to Israel and to the Jews who fund the people who support it. Valdez printed “Free Palestine” on her own campaign signs and featured a man the federal government is trying to deport at her launch. Avila Chevalier would not bring herself to condemn Hamas and likes to campaign in a keffiyeh. This was the product on the shelf. The voters reached for it on purpose.

Then there is the price of admission, and one of the winners said it out loud.

Brad Lander told the New York Times that he feels queasy talking about AIPAC the way he talks about it, because he knows the tropes in play. Jews. Money. Power. He named the libel himself. And then he said he has to do it anyway.

Sit with that. The man, Anti-Zionist Jew at that, can identify the oldest slander in the book. He feels the discomfort of reaching for it. He reaches anyway, because the movement he wants to lead requires the reach. That is not a man who stumbled into something ugly. That is a man who looked at it, understood exactly what it was, and decided the seat was worth it. The queasiness is not an alibi. It is a confession.

This is what a litmus test looks like when it is working. Anti-Zionism, dressed as conscience, is now the cost of entry on the left. You pay it or you don’t get in. The mayor models the behavior from the top. Mamdani stood at a rally and called AIPAC a monster moving dark money, a force turning Americans against one another. Swap the acronym for the word Jews and you have the conspiracy theory in its original packaging. A Democratic congressman said as much. The mayor said it anyway. Nobody made him stop.

Now look at who is actually buying this, because the answer wrecks the story the party tells about itself.

It is not the working class. Avila Chevalier lost the Bronx end of her own district by thirty points. She lost the Black neighborhoods, the Hispanic neighborhoods, the lower income blocks. She won the affluent ones. She won the college educated. She won the young. I repeat, she won the young! The engine of this movement is not the struggling family in the outer borough. It is the comfortable progressive with a degree and a cause, for whom Palestine is the current way to signal virtue at no personal cost. The people the Democratic Party claims to fight for voted the other way. The people it actually answers to did this.

And here is the part the party leadership should find frightening, if any of them are still capable of fear.

The faction does not spare its own. Adriano Espaillat chairs the Hispanic Caucus. He endorsed Mamdani last year. He got a primary challenger blessed by Mamdani in return and lost his seat in Tuesday’s primary. Nydia Velazquez, a matriarch of this exact progressive tradition, backed a different candidate and watched Mamdani torch her choice. Labor unions, City Council members, the Black and Latino Democrats who built the mayor’s own coalition. He ran over all of them. Loyalty bought them nothing. The movement does not reward service. It demands submission.

I want to be precise, because the precise claim is the one that survives. This was not the whole city losing its head. In the wealthiest district on the board, the old Nadler seat, the voters had the full progressive menu and ordered a conventional Democrat instead. Mamdani lives there. He did not endorse. The establishment held. So the honest picture is narrower and more useful than panic. Where the mayor put his name and the machine did its work, the faction ran the table. Where he stayed out, the old party survived. This is a takeover in progress. It is not finished. That is the only good news on offer, and it is the whole reason to say any of this now.

Because a takeover in progress can still be stopped, and a finished one cannot.

Watch the trajectory and you can see the destination. Today the price of admission still produces a flicker of shame. Lander still feels queasy. He still has to announce that he feels queasy. That flicker is the last thing standing between this party and the thing it is becoming. Run the tape forward a few cycles and the flicker is gone. The candidate no longer says he has to. He just does it, easily, because everyone around him already does, and no one in the room remembers when it felt like anything at all.

That is the party at the end of this road. Not a party that tolerates the libel. A party that forgot it was ever a libel to begin with…

The exit is still behind us. But, not for long!!

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