Cary M. Silverman

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Kenneth Lee Williams
Jun 26

The democrat party has been corrupt from its inception. “ The only honest politician is a politician who is bought…..and stays bought” said by a democrat Senator…quote taken from “A Team of Rivals, The political genius of Abraham Lincoln.” by Doris Kearns Goodwin.

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DarkSkyBest
Jun 24

Lander actually said, paraphrasing, Jews won’t be safe until Palestinians are “free.” So, a license for everything that comes next. Congress, as an entity will need chemo after these monsters take the oath to uphold the Constituion . . . The cancer of islamocommunism.

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