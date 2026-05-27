Cary M. Silverman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
May 28

Senator Van Hollen uses Elders of Zion level antisemitic tropes about Jewish control to speak of AIPAC. A man who flings antisemitic conspiracy theories is an antisemite. Nothing personally decent about him.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
May 31Edited

I wouldn’t be so quick to cut the Senator the slack you do. It seems to me that he simply refuses to inform himself about the facts, because his position is a political calculation not a moral vision.

If it were the latter, he would know that the PA to this day refuses the “two states for two peoples” formulation, because that would be legitimating the concept of Jewish sovereignty on what Israel’s adversaries see as Muslim lands.

As to “apartheid”, I assumed the good Senator was referring to those Palestinians living in Judea and Samaria - and if he was, he should know that under international law, Israel would need first to extend its sovereignty throughout those territories before it could impose Israeli law on them.

President Obama was asked in an interview while he was still in office about the overt antisemitism spewed by the Iranian regime. He dismissed the idea that these were sincerely held beliefs (without explaining how he could be so confident about this) and explained that the regime was simply using antisemitism as a political organizing tool.

At the time, I had more than a sneaking suspicion that he was really referring to his own Administration. I see van Hollen as following this cynical calculation. How far the Democratic Party has strayed from its old principles.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Cary M. Silverman and others
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cary M. Silverman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture