In yesterday's New York Times, Senator Chris Van Hollen has written what he describes as a hard truth for the Democratic Party. Let me offer him one in return.

Your op-ed is not a peace plan. It is not a strategic vision. It is not a courageous act of moral clarity. It is a political manifesto designed to make hostility toward the Jewish state the price of admission for future Democratic presidential candidates. And it will not bring peace to a single Israeli or Palestinian. It will only embolden the forces that make peace impossible.

Let us begin with what Senator Van Hollen chose not to say.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and committed the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. They murdered 1,200 men, women, and children. They documented their own rape and torture on GoPro cameras. They kidnapped babies and Holocaust survivors and dragged them into tunnels. They called their parents from the phones of their Jewish victims to boast about how many Jews they had killed.

Senator Van Hollen mentions October 7 exactly once in his entire op-ed — briefly, almost apologetically — before immediately pivoting to Israeli “collective punishment.”

That moral hierarchy is not an accident. It is the thesis.

When a United States Senator cannot sustain his moral attention on the largest massacre of Jews since Auschwitz for more than a single sentence before redirecting to Israeli culpability, he has told us everything we need to know about the framework through which he views this conflict.

It is not a framework of peace. It is a framework of predetermined verdict.

Now let us examine the specific claims Senator Van Hollen makes with such confident authority.

He calls the West Bank an apartheid system — a characterization he says anyone who visits can see with their own eyes. Senator Van Hollen has visited Israel and the West Bank seven times. Perhaps on his eighth visit he might examine the following numbers.

The Numbers That Demolish The Narrative

How many Jews live in Gaza today?

Zero.

Not a handful. Not a minority. Zero. Every Jew was expelled from Gaza. Not by Israeli policy but by Palestinian leadership. Not a single Jew is permitted to live there. If Senator Van Hollen is searching for ethnic cleansing in this conflict, he has found it — and it was not committed by Israel.

How many Arabs lived in Israel in 1948?

Approximately 160,000.

How many Arabs live in Israel today?

Approximately 2 million — nearly 21% of the entire population. With full voting rights. With seats in the Israeli parliament. With appointments to the Israeli Supreme Court. With the ability to serve as military officers, doctors, lawyers, professors, and diplomats. Living with full civil rights in the only genuine democracy in the Middle East.

Now Senator Van Hollen wishes to tell us this is apartheid.

But the numbers are not finished.

How many Jews lived across the Arab world in 1947 — in Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia? Approximately 900,000. Ancient communities. Communities that in many cases predated the birth of Islam itself by over a thousand years. Communities that had existed continuously for millennia in lands they had called home since before the Arab conquests.

How many Jews live in those same countries today?

Fewer than 10,000.

Roughly 99% gone. Expelled. Dispossessed. Forced to flee with nothing. Their property confiscated. Their synagogues destroyed. Their cemeteries desecrated. Their children threatened. Their communities — thousands of years old — erased within a single generation.

That is ethnic cleansing. That is demographic elimination. That happened to Jews — not to Arabs in Israel.

If Senator Van Hollen wishes to speak about apartheid, let him explain why Gaza has zero Jews while Israel has 2 million Arabs with full civil rights.

If Senator Van Hollen wishes to speak about genocide, let him explain what word he reserves for the elimination of 900,000 Jews from Arab lands — Jews whose descendants now comprise a majority of Israel’s population, refugees and children of refugees from the ethnic cleansing that the world has never once held an international tribunal to address.

The accusers have inverted reality so completely that the actual victims of ethnic cleansing are being accused of genocide while their accusers celebrate the results of real ethnic cleansing.

These are not opinions. These are numbers. And numbers do not lie even when senators do.

Now let us examine Senator Van Hollen’s remaining claims.

He praises the Palestinian Authority as having accepted Israel’s right to statehood — presenting it as a responsible partner for peace that Israel has sabotaged. He does not mention that the Palestinian Authority operates the martyrs fund — a systematic program of payments to the families of terrorists who murder Jews. He does not mention that the Palestinian Authority’s own maps do not show Israel. He does not mention that the Palestinian leadership rejected statehood in 1937, in 1948, in 2000, in 2001, and in 2008. He does not mention that if the Palestinians wanted a state more than they wanted to destroy the Jewish one, there would already be a Palestinian state.

He invokes “human rights organizations and scholars” who have determined Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. He does not tell his readers that these organizations include groups with documented histories of systematic bias against Israel, funded in significant part by actors with explicit interests in delegitimizing the Jewish state. He does not engage with the fact that genocide has a specific legal definition that requires proven intent to destroy a people — and that Israel has gone to extraordinary lengths, unprecedented in the history of urban warfare, to minimize civilian casualties while fighting an enemy that deliberately embeds itself among its own civilian population and uses its own people as human shields.

He does not mention that Hamas had every opportunity to end the war by releasing the remaining hostages — some of whom had been held in Gaza tunnels for over six hundred days. He does not mention that Hamas's own leadership had repeatedly sabotaged ceasefire negotiations, walking away from agreements at the final hour, using the hostages not as human beings to be returned but as bargaining chips to ensure their own political survival. He does not ask what kind of peace is possible with an organization whose founding charter calls for the annihilation of Jews everywhere — not just in Israel, but everywhere — and whose leaders have explicitly promised to repeat October 7 again and again until Israel is destroyed.

These omissions are not oversights. They are the architecture of a false narrative.

But the most alarming part of Senator Van Hollen’s op-ed is not its historical distortions. It is its explicit political agenda.

He is not merely expressing personal views. He is telling Democratic primary voters what litmus test future presidential candidates must pass. Vote to send Netanyahu weapons? Disqualified. Fail to acknowledge complicity in genocide? Disqualified. Insufficient record of “moral clarity” — meaning insufficient hostility toward Israel? Disqualified.

Senator Van Hollen is not describing the Democratic electorate. He is trying to create it. He is attempting to make the systematic dismantling of American support for Israel — the withdrawal of weapons, the conditioning of aid, the recognition of a Palestinian state without security guarantees — the non-negotiable foundation of future Democratic foreign policy.

This is not a peace plan. This is the institutionalization of anti-Israel politics at the highest levels of American government.

Rabbi Steven Abraham wrote recently about the difference between covenant and contract — between standing with Israel as family and supporting Israel only when it remains fashionable within elite progressive opinion. Senator Van Hollen’s op-ed is the legislative expression of exactly that conditional, contractual relationship — Israel retains American support only insofar as it satisfies the moral standards of progressive Washington.

But here is the truth that Senator Van Hollen’s entire analytical framework cannot accommodate.

The hostility toward Israel was never solely about settlements. It was never solely about Netanyahu. It was never solely about occupation. What October 7 clarified — what the global response to October 7 clarified — is that the deeper objection is to Jewish sovereignty itself. A Jewish state with power. A Jewish state with borders. A Jewish state that fights wars instead of merely commemorating dead Jews after the fact.

No Israeli concession has ever satisfied that objection. No withdrawal. No peace offer. No unilateral disengagement. Because the objection is not to what Israel does. It is to what Israel is.

Senator Van Hollen cannot see this because his entire framework was built before October 7 made it obsolete. He is still operating in a world where the central obstacle to peace is Israeli intransigence — where if Israel could simply become more conciliatory, more restrained, more enlightened, the conflict itself might soften.

That world does not exist anymore. It probably never did.

Iran does not want a two state solution. Hamas does not want a two state solution. Hezbollah does not want a two state solution. They want a world without Israel. They have said so explicitly, repeatedly, without ambiguity, for decades.

When Senator Van Hollen lobbies to condition and restrict the weapons that stand between the Jewish state and those who have promised to annihilate it, he is not a peacemaker. He is a force multiplier for forces that will never be satisfied by any peace plan he could possibly devise.

History has a word for this. It has seen it before.

In the 1930s, the established Jewish community in Germany believed that accommodation, differentiation, and demonstrated liberal credentials would protect them. They believed that by being the right kind of Jews — educated, assimilated, reasonable — they had purchased safety within a civilization that was turning against them.

History rendered its verdict on that calculation with merciless finality.

Senator Van Hollen is not an antisemite. I do not question his sincerity or his personal decency. But sincerity is not a substitute for clarity. And the road he is proposing — conditioning American support, withdrawing weapons, legitimizing the genocide libel, making anti-Israel politics the price of Democratic primary admission — leads not to peace but to catastrophe.

Jews are the canary in the coal mine of human civilization. We are always first. We are never last.

The same Iranian regime whose regional ambitions Senator Van Hollen would strengthen by weakening Israel executes gay people, enslaves women, funds global terrorism, and is committed to the destruction of every liberal value the Democratic Party claims to represent.

When the canaries are silenced, the air does not become safer.

It becomes lethal for everyone breathing it.

Senator Van Hollen would do well to remember that before he publishes his next hard truth in the New York Times.

Van Hollen NYT OpEd