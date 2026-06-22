Cary M. Silverman

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Anne Emerson Hall's avatar
Anne Emerson Hall
Jun 22

I will join you in that boycott!

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Been There, Done That
Jun 24

Oh Vermont. It is bigger than Israel, but only has 650,000 people—91% are non-Hispanic Whites. Less than 2% are Jewish, and less than 1% are Muslim. Israel, on the other hand, is struggling to protect 10,000,000 people. 19% (of its people are Muslim, 75% are Jewish. The Arab countries surrounding Israel have 143,000,000 Muslims and fewer than 1000 Jews.

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