In the Free Press, I read about a town meeting in Bristol, Vermont. It ran past eleven at night. The question on the floor was whether Israel is an apartheid regime.

An Israeli mother sat in the back and shook. She had left Israel years ago for a town of under four thousand people, the kind of place where kids run barefoot and nobody locks a door. She stood up. She told the room her eighty year old mother had spent the weekend in a bomb shelter. Then she asked one question. Which one of you, who knows me, who knows my husband and my kids, has called or texted to ask if my family is alive.

The answer was none of them.

An hour later, at 11:01 p.m., the town voted yes.

So I have made a decision. I am boycotting Vermont.

I affirm my commitment to freedom, justice, and the right of a Jewish woman to sit in a folding chair without her neighbors voting on whether her homeland deserves to exist. I pledge to end all support for the maple syrup, settler colonialism, and military occupation of my pantry. You know how this language works. You wrote it first.

The boycott is total. No more Ben and Jerry’s, the Vermont ice cream company that decided a few years ago that it had its own foreign policy on the West Bank, which tells you everything about where the obsession is incubated. No Cabot cheddar. No Vermont syrup on my pancakes. No leaf peeping in October. No Stowe, no Killington. And Bernie can stay home.

I know how this sounds. It sounds petty. It sounds like a tantrum dressed up as a principle. A grown man swearing off cheese and ice cream to make a point about a place he will never change.

Good. Now you know what divestment is.

That is the whole exercise. A consumer tantrum in a moral costume. The difference is that when I boycott your cheddar, no one in Vermont buys a gun. When you boycott Israel from a town hall at eleven at night, your Jewish neighbors start sleeping with one. The Free Press talked to sixteen of them. Most had taken new security measures. Guard dogs. Weapons. One man said he does not go to the bathroom without his gun. Another said the night his town passed the pledge he felt like he was wearing a yellow star.

That is what your moral statement did. It did not free a single Palestinian. It did not move a single Israeli policy by an inch. It made the Jews who live down the road from you afraid. That was the entire yield.

Now to the words you love. Apartheid. Genocide. You reach for them because they are the heaviest things on the shelf, and because saying them makes you feel brave at no cost.

So let me ask the question none of you answer. Egypt seals its side of Gaza shut. Egypt bulldozed a whole strip of Egyptian homes to build its buffer and floods the smuggling tunnels. Where is the apartheid pledge against Egypt. Jordan held the West Bank for nineteen years and in one month in 1970 killed thousands of Palestinians and threw the survivors out. Where is the Jordan resolution. Lebanon will not let a Palestinian own property or work in dozens of professions after seventy years. Kuwait expelled close to four hundred thousand of them in a matter of weeks. Same Palestinians. Worse treatment. And from Bristol, Vermont, total silence.

So the thing you are measuring is not how Palestinians are treated. If it were, you would have a longer agenda. The thing you are measuring is who is doing it. And the only time it becomes apartheid, the only time it earns a vote at eleven at night, is when the country in the dock is the Jewish one.

A standard that exists for exactly one country on earth, and that one country is the Jewish state, and no other nation that does the same or worse ever makes your ballot, is not a standard. It is a search with the verdict written first. You can wear a human rights lanyard while you do it. The lanyard does not change what it is.

I am not going to stand here and call every person in that room a bigot. The man who cried in his pickup truck after the vote is not lying awake hating Jews. But I do not have to read his heart. I can read his ballot. And his ballot said that of all the cruelties on this planet, the one that moved him to act, the one worth keeping a town up past eleven, was the existence of the only country where Jews are not someone else’s guests.

You want a test of whether your land for peace theory works. We ran it. In 2005 Israel pulled every settler and every soldier out of Gaza. It dug up its own dead so the graves would not be defiled. A group of American Jews bought three thousand working greenhouses and handed them over intact, a whole export economy, gift wrapped. Within days the greenhouses were stripped to the bone. Then came the rockets. Not in twenty years. In months. The peace you keep promising never showed up, not because anyone failed to leave, but because leaving was never the thing standing in the way.

So no thank you. No syrup, no cheddar, no ice cream, no foliage. I am Vermont free.

It feels small, I know. It feels like nothing. Like a gesture that helps no one and only sorts the world into the righteous and the rest.

Funny. That is exactly how it felt to the woman shaking in the back of the room, the night her neighbors looked at her and voted.

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