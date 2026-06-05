I’ve written a few posts about Bari Weiss, CBS, and the wreck at 60 Minutes. I said the old newsroom had turned into a bubble. I said the blowup over the firings was basically a tantrum. And I bet, out loud, that Weiss is going to leave the place better than she found it.

Then I spenta few daysdebating with people in my own comments, and I came out of it with a clearer sense of what I actually believe. It’s narrower than what I wrote, and it’s harder to live up to.

Let me start with something I got wrong, because that’s really the whole point of this.

In the first post I used the 2024 Kamala Harris interview as proof the old show was biased — the edit Trump sued over, the one Paramount settled for sixteen million dollars. A reader called me on it, and he was right. A company paying to make a junk lawsuit go away so its merger can close is not a company admitting it was biased. They never admitted anything of the kind. And trimming an interview for time is something every news show in the country does every single week. “They paid, so they must have been slanted” was a lazy jump, and I made it because it fit the story I already wanted to tell. Which is the exact move I keep yelling at the other side for pulling. So I’ll take it back. The Harris settlement is a press-freedom problem. It is not proof of bias, and I shouldn’t have leaned on it as if it were.

I’m telling you all that on purpose, because it is the point. What I want is a press — and honestly a public, and honestly myself, that will follow the facts even when the facts wreck the story we showed up wanting to tell. I didn’t manage it in that one paragraph. Doesn’t make the idea wrong.

So here’s what I actually want.

I don’t want a friendlier bias. I’m not sitting here hoping Weiss yanks the whole network to the right so it flatters me instead of flattering the people who used to run it. That’s the same disease with the signs swapped. A new bubble, just as pleased with itself, only now it’s aimed at the people I argue with instead of the people I agree with. If that’s what CBS becomes, then it failed, and you’ll read me saying so right here when it does.

What I want is a newsroom that earns the thing it ends up concluding.

There’s a real difference between starting with your conclusion and getting backed into one. A reporter who already knows how the story ends, and only goes looking for the parts that prove it, isn’t really reporting. That’s public relations. A reporter who keeps pulling threads until the facts shove him somewhere, including somewhere he didn’t want to go, including somewhere that makes his own side look bad, is doing the actual job. I don’t have a problem with reporters having opinions. My problem is the opinion showing up before the reporting does.

I want to be careful here, though, because there’s a dumb version of this. “Cover all sides” does not mean you put a fact and a lie on the same scale and call it balance. It does not mean handing a microphone to some propaganda shop just because it’s loud. A reader pushed me hard on exactly that. He pointed out that the same public I keep invoking has spent years marinating in outlets that make good money convincing people the mainstream press is the enemy. Fair. So when I say cover all sides, I mean the honest ones, weighed against what’s actually true, not an open mic for whoever yells the loudest.

Which gets me to the echo chambers. Mine included.

We’ve all drifted into rooms where everybody already agrees, and those rooms feel good, and they pay a lot better than the truth does. I’d be lying if I pretended I was somehow standing outside of that. My comment section spent the week telling me I was right, and I ate it up, and that’s the danger right there. People agreeing with me doesn’t keep me sharp. It just makes the bubble more comfortable.

The best thing that happened to me all week was a guy named Victor.

Victor thinks I went too easy on Weiss and too hard on the old crew. We went back and forth and then something happened that I almost never see online. He admitted the old newsroom really had gotten smug and walled off from the people it was supposed to be talking to. And I admitted he was right about the Harris edit, and right that a lot of the public’s distrust got cooked up on purpose by people who profit from cooking it up. Nobody won. We both gave a little ground. Two strangers who each started out sure the other one was wrong, both inching toward the better argument. That’s the thing I actually care about. Not my side winning. Just the argument happening at all, out in the open, between people who don’t agree.

That’s what I’m hoping Weiss brings to CBS. But me hoping it isn’t the same as it being true, and a standard I only enforce against people I already can’t stand isn’t worth much. So here’s my test, and I’ll keep it out in the open: if Weiss’s CBS turns into a right-wing version of the thing it replaced, if it starts going soft on the people I happen to like, swapping one set of comfortable answers for another, then it failed, same as the last one, and you’ll read me say so on this substack. It has to work that way. Otherwise I’m just rooting for my team and calling it a principle.

I don’t want a friendlier bias. I want a newsroom that can sit across from somebody who’s dead certain it’s wrong and still go wherever the facts go. And I’d like to be the kind of reader who can do the same. That’s the whole thing. Took me a few posts and an argument with a stranger to say it straight.

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