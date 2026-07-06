Cary M. Silverman

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Matt Pemberton's avatar
Matt Pemberton
4d

Brilliant breakdown and diagnosis. I appreciate your fighting your own desires for easy examples of your beliefs. It is the liberal way, and it is damn hard.

This is how I keep viewing the Iran war. Every day some new story claims something big. Especially with ongoing issues, it is better to be aware of what is being stated, but hold off on conclusions, since both the IRGC leadership and the Trump administration use bluster as a strategy.

Patience is a virtue best served cold

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milton Moskowitz's avatar
milton Moskowitz
5d

Very true, we must take the time to verify.

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