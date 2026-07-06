An Instagram post crossed my feed this weekend. A subway train in New York, wrapped floor to ceiling in the colors of the Iranian flag. The caption said Zohran Mamdani had done this deliberately, on America’s 250th birthday, 25 years after 9/11. It called the flag the IRGC’s. It called the whole thing an abomination. 251 likes and climbing.

I wanted it to be true. Not because I wished ill on New York. Because it confirmed everything I already believe about Mamdani, about the institutional rot that let a man like him become mayor, about a party that has stopped asking whether its coalition partners hate the country they want to lead. The post did not need to convince me of anything. It just needed me to hit share.

I didn’t. I checked first.

What the post got right, and what it buried

The photo was real. That part checked out fast. But the story wrapped around the photo was not the story of the photo.

The train wrap was not a Mamdani tribute to Iran. It was one line in a citywide MTA campaign, launched in June, covering all 48 nations in the 2026 World Cup. The F train carried ten flags, not one. Argentina. South Africa. Mexico. Belgium. Iran happened to be one of them, because Iran qualified for the tournament. The flag itself was Iran’s national flag, not the IRGC’s. Two different symbols. The post used the second to smear the first.

None of this required investigative reporting to find. It required one search and a press release.

Why I almost didn’t check

This is the part that scared me more than the post itself. The claim wasn’t just plausible. It was engineered to be believed by someone exactly like me. It arrived wearing my own priors as camouflage. “This is not AI, this is a real photo” preempted the one objection I might have raised on instinct, and left the actual lie, the motive, the timing, the intent, completely unguarded. I checked the wrong thing first because the post told me to.

A claim that flatters what you already think is the most dangerous kind, because it disables the only alarm most of us have: does this feel true. It felt true. That is not evidence. That is the exploit.

The algorithm doesn’t need to lie. It only needs to rank.

Nobody had to fabricate this story from nothing. A real photo plus a false frame will always outperform a boring correction, because the correction asks you to update a belief mid-scroll, and updating a belief is friction, and friction is the one thing engagement ranking is built to eliminate. Outrage confirms. Correction interrupts. The system doesn’t pick sides. It picks whichever version keeps the thumb moving, and the version that keeps thumbs moving is almost never the accurate one.

This is not a story about Instagram being biased against conservatives or against progressives. It is a story about a ranking function with no truth term in it at all.

Why we ended up here anyway

None of this means legacy media gets a pass. And this part isn’t a one-sided story either. Trust in legacy institutions collapsed on both sides of the aisle, for reasons each side would state differently, and both sides responded by walking into their own separate feed.

The right’s complaint is the one I feel most directly: coverage that treated conservative claims as things to be fact-checked and progressive claims as things to be reported, corrections that ran on page nineteen while the original story ran on page one, and a fact-checking apparatus that increasingly looked like an extension of one party’s press office. The Al-Ahli hospital story above is exactly that pattern, front row seat.

But the left has its own version of the same grievance, and it’s not fake. Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction ran as fact on front pages for a year before anyone corrected it. Business coverage that treats every regulation as a burden and every deregulation as progress. Both-sidesing on stories where the sides are not, in fact, equally supported by evidence, done in the name of balance. A left-of-center reader watching that unfold has just as much reason to conclude the institution is captured, just captured by someone else.

Neither side is wrong that something broke. They’re just diagnosing a different bias in the same broken machine. And once each side decided the referee was rigged, each side did the same thing: it left for a feed that already agreed with it. The right went to X and to Substacks like this one. The left went to TikTok and to its own cluster of newsletters and podcasts. Different platforms, same mechanism, same result. Nobody built a shared floor of fact to stand on. Everybody built their own.

That is the vacuum that got filled, on every side, not with something more careful, but with something faster. Speed plus algorithmic amplification is a worse trade than the one either side walked away from, and neither side is exempt from having made that trade.

This isn’t new. It isn’t even new to the front page.

Go back to October 17, 2023. Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. Hamas said Israel bombed it. The New York Times ran that claim across a headline, a news alert, and its social channels, with hundreds of casualties attached, before anyone could verify it. The story moved the world within hours. It scrapped a planned meeting between President Biden and Arab leaders. It fed a wave of antisemitic incidents across Europe and the US within days, based on a claim that was still unconfirmed while it was already reshaping foreign policy and physical safety on two continents.

It was wrong. Israel released intercepted audio of two Hamas operatives discussing the blast, one of them saying it looked like their own side’s rocket had misfired and landed short. Aerial imagery showed no crater and no structural damage consistent with an airstrike. US and Canadian intelligence assessments backed the same conclusion: a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket, aimed at Israel, had failed in flight and come down on the hospital grounds.

The Times eventually ran an editors’ note. It said the paper’s initial coverage relied too heavily on claims by Hamas and did not make clear those claims were unverified, and that the prominence given to the story in a headline, a news alert, and social media was not warranted by what was actually known at the time. That is the paper’s own language, buried well below where the original claim had run.

Read that timeline straight. The retraction was smaller than the accusation. It always is. A wrong claim on page one and a corrected claim in an editors’ note further inside is not a wash. The first version travels. The second version has to be searched for. Anyone whose only information diet was the initial alert never encountered the correction at all.

This is the legacy media failure in its purest form, and it is worth stating plainly: this was not an algorithm. This was the paper of record, on its own front page, doing the thing I nearly did on Instagram over a subway train. Running with the version that confirmed the worst assumption, before the verification caught up to the velocity.

Two stories, one lesson

A subway wrap turned into an IRGC tribute by an anonymous IG account. A hospital blast turned into an Israeli airstrike by the paper of record. Different scale, different platform, same failure. Somebody had a claim that fit the story the audience already wanted, and the claim went out before the verification did.

Ground News shows this pattern clearly after the fact: near-unanimous initial coverage clustered on one side of a claim, followed by a correction cluster that never reaches the size of the original story. That’s what happened with Al-Ahli. The subway post never went through Ground News at all. It went through a direct AI fact-check, one search, a press release, and a comparison of two flags that turned out not to be the same flag. Different tool, same job: it forced the question of what was actually sourced here, versus what was merely being repeated.

Neither tool tells you what to believe. Both tell you when you’re standing inside an echo, which is the thing neither Instagram nor the New York Times will ever tell you on their own.

What I actually do about it

I don’t trust the feed. I don’t fully trust the paper either. What I trust is the primary document, the press release, the court filing, the dated statement, the thing nobody has summarized for me yet. For the subway post, that meant running the claim through AI, tracing it back to the MTA’s own World Cup campaign, and finding out the two flags weren’t even the same flag. For a story like the hospital blast, it means checking Ground News for the shape of the coverage itself, since one-sided saturation is its own kind of evidence. Different situations call for different tools. What doesn’t change is the instinct: when a post or a headline confirms exactly what I already believe, that is now the moment I slow down the most, not the least.

The subway photo was real. The hospital blast was real. Neither story was what it was first sold as. Both of those facts can be true at once, and telling them apart is the only job left that neither the algorithm nor the legacy desk is doing for us anymore.

Leaving the echo chamber doesn’t mean leaving your convictions. I still think Mamdani’s coalition has a real Iran problem. I still think Israel fights a war that most of its accusers have never had to fight. Nothing above changes either belief. What changes is which specific claims I’m willing to put my name behind, and that distinction is the whole discipline. It’s also the one place left and right can actually meet. Neither side has to give up its politics to agree that a claim should survive a check before it gets repeated.

We have to do the verifying ourselves now. Even when, especially when, the lie is one we wanted to believe.

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