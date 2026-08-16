It started at a friend’s pool. A few of us were there for the afternoon. Lunch, swimming, the usual. Nothing about it was political until it was.

One friend turned to another and said it plainly. By voting Democrat, he was helping put DSA candidates in office. A vote for the party had become a vote for the faction. My friend, a Zionist and a Democrat his whole life, denied it. Flatly. Not me. Not what I support.

So someone asked him the simple version. For president, AOC or Vance. Who gets your vote.

He did not pause. “I could never vote for Vance.”

He thought he had answered the question. He had answered a different one. He had just told the table that when the choice narrows, his vote goes to the movement he swears he does not support. The reflex did the work. He never had to be persuaded of a single DSA idea. He only had to be unable to say the other name.

That is the whole thing. That is this entire piece.

He is not a radical. He is not the campus. He rolls his eyes at the pronoun rounds and the land acknowledgments. He has his own aversion to the whole vocabulary. What he has instead is a wound. Trump broke something in him in 2016, and it has not set right since. Everything now routes through that break. The question is no longer what a candidate believes. The question is whether the candidate stands on the other side from the man he cannot forgive.

I want to talk to those friends. Not to the DSA. To them.

Van Jones said it out loud

On July 18, Van Jones posted a note that a lot of people have been thinking and few have been willing to sign their name to. He is a strong Democrat. He said so. Criminal justice reform, the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, free education, clean air, clean water. He has fought for those things his whole adult life and he is not apologizing for any of them.

Then he drew a line. Some people in groups like the DSA, he wrote, are pushing an agenda far outside those ideals. Not universal healthcare. Not clean water. Support for Hamas. No police, no prisons, no borders. Every wealthy person a villain. He called those ideas regressive. A step backward. He asked, in his own barnyard way, that people stop dropping turds in the punch bowl and calling them ice cubes.

He is right that there are two different things wearing one name. He is right that the difference matters. Give him the credit. He said it under his own byline while others whispered it.

But the word is wrong.

Not regressive. (Un)progressive.

Regressive is a comforting word. It says these people used to be walking forward and have started walking backward. It says we all agree on the destination and they have simply turned around. That is a family argument. That is a wrong turn.

It is not what is happening.

The DSA left is not lost. It knows exactly where it is going. It has a destination, and the destination is not a Nordic pharmacy counter. When you call it regressive you hand it the one defense it wants. You just do not understand where progress leads. You are behind. You will catch up.

The honest word is (un)progressive. Not a step backward along a shared road. A different road entirely, marked with a stolen sign. The word “progressive” was taken off a movement that meant clinics and schools and bolted onto a movement that means abolition and a foreign policy. Same paint. Different cargo. Jones is arguing about which way the car is pointed. The real argument is that it was never the same car.

“Anyone but Vance” is how it gets in

Here is the part my friends need to hear, because it is about them and not about the DSA.

The DSA does not need to sell you abolition. It does not need to win the argument about the border, or about the police, or about Israel. It needs one thing from you. It needs you to hate Vance more than you examine the ballot line.

It is built for exactly that. NYC-DSA candidates almost always run on the Democratic Party line. Not the Socialist line. The Democratic line. The one your reflex already pulls. You think you are voting against Trump. The machine is counting on the reflex to do the reading for you.

And it is a machine. In June, Mamdani’s slate swept the city. Darializa Avila Chevalier took out a five-term incumbent Democrat in Upper Manhattan. On August 4, Abdul El-Sayed won the Michigan Senate primary over Haley Stevens, past sixty million dollars spent to stop him. This is not a mood. It is infrastructure. It has a field program and a target list.

Look at the target list. It is not Vance. Vance is safe from them. He is the useful enemy, the one who makes the reflex fire. The people the DSA is actually hunting are Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer. At one victory party this summer, when Jeffries came up on the screen, the room chanted “you’re next.” Your Democratic leadership is the prey. Not the Republican you are afraid of. The Democrats you assume are on your team.

So when you say you would vote DSA before Vance, understand what you are actually doing. You are not casting a vote against Trump. Trump is not on that ballot. You are handing a functioning movement one more seat from which to finish off the party you think you are protecting.

A party within a party

Ask the obvious question. Why does the Democratic Party let this happen. If a faction is running on your line to unseat your own leaders, why not close the door.

The first answer is that the door is harder to close than it looks. Primary ballot access is set by state law, not by the party. Register as a Democrat, gather the signatures, meet the deadline, and you are on the ballot. The party can withhold its money and its blessing. It cannot easily withhold the line.

But that answer lets them off too easy, because the courts have handed parties real power to define themselves. The Supreme Court has said again and again that a party gets to decide who it is. It could favor closed primaries. It could demand genuine affiliation. It could stop handing insurgents the voter file, the data, the committee seats, the donor lists. It could discipline the officials it elects when they caucus against their own leadership. It does almost none of it.

So the honest answer is not that they cannot. It is that they will not. The leadership needs the base’s energy more than it fears the base’s aim. It would rather be eaten slowly than fight and risk losing the volunteers, the turnout, the young voters. So it holds the door open for the people sharpening knives for Jeffries and Schumer.

And here is the part that should bother you most, because it turns the whole picture around. The DSA is already a party. A real one. It has dues. It has membership cards. It has a national convention, a platform, a whip, an expulsion process, and a strict endorsement gate every candidate must pass. That is what a party is. The kind you actually join, and can be thrown out of.

The Democratic Party is not that. You become a Democrat by checking a box on a voter form. No dues. No vetting. No loyalty test. No card to tear up. Which means the sentence most people get backwards is the true one. The DSA is more of a party than the Democratic Party is. The disciplined organization is swallowing the undisciplined one. That is not a loophole. That is what happens every time a real party colonizes an open coalition.

The instinct is right that being a Democrat should mean sharing the party’s values. A party that no longer asks is not being generous. It is being absorbed.

What is in the package

Strip the wrapper off and read the contents, because they are printed plainly and not by me.

After ICE agents killed U.S. citizens in Minnesota, El-Sayed did not call for reform, or oversight, or firings. He called to abolish the agency. He describes Gaza as a genocide. That is his stated position, not a caricature of it. And the movement he rode in on spent the months after October 7, 2023 unable to bring itself to a clean sentence about the murder of Jews. Mamdani himself refused to condemn “globalize the intifada” through the primary. He was asked directly, more than once, on camera, and would not do it. Only later, under pressure and courting donors, did he downgrade to saying he would discourage the phrase. Discourage. Not condemn. That word was chosen with care. It concedes nothing and sounds like everything.

You are allowed to want Medicare for All and not want any of that. Jones is right about this and I will say it twice. Universal healthcare has nothing to do with Hamas. Clean water has nothing to do with abolishing the border. Those are separate questions. The (un)progressive project survives by stapling them together and betting you will not pull them apart. Pull them apart.

To my friends

You are not stupid and I am not going to pretend the man you fear is harmless. Your revulsion is real. I share more of it than you think.

Let me say my own position without hedging, because I am asking you to say yours. I am no fan of Vance. If the ballot read AOC or Vance, I would pull the lever for Vance and I would not lose an hour of sleep. Not because he is good. Because she, and the machine behind her, are worse for people like us. “No fan of” and “disqualifying” are not the same measurement. My friend at the pool has never made that distinction. He has only ever made one. Not Vance.

But revulsion is being used. “Anyone but Vance” is not a principle. It is a hole in the fence, and the people slipping through it have names, a program, and a list with your own representatives on it. For a Jew the calculation is not close, and you know it is not close. A movement that cannot say plainly that the slaughter of Jews was wrong is not the lesser evil. It is a different evil that has learned to wear your colors.

Jones told them to stop calling turds ice cubes. Fine. But first stop calling this progress.

It never was.

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