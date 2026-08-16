Cary M. Silverman

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Linda Greenfield's avatar
Linda Greenfield
11h

Personally, I couldn't do either. So, I may not vote for the first time in my life. Either option is nauseating: vote for someone who wants to kill me on one hand, or someone who basically wants to enslave me on the other.

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