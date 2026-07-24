Andrew and Tristan Tate got arrested by U.S. Marshals on Saturday. Miami federal courtroom Monday, tan jail uniforms, hands cuffed. The UK wants them extradited on rape and sex trafficking charges. Four more women came forward this week.

Good. They deserve every second of it. Nothing here is a defense of these two. They built an empire selling contempt for women to teenage boys, and if the charges hold they belong in a cell until the sun burns out. This isn’t about them.

It’s about the clock.

Arrest to courtroom: three days. That is how fast the British state can move when it decides it wants a man. Burn that number into your memory. Now set it next to twenty years.

Rotherham. Rochdale. Telford. Oldham. Bradford. The same crime in every town, over and over, like a liturgy nobody wanted to say out loud. Gangs of men, overwhelmingly of Pakistani heritage, grooming and raping working-class white girls, some of them eleven years old. The Jay Inquiry counted at least 1,400 abused children in Rotherham alone. Sixteen years. The police knew. The councils knew. The social workers knew. They wrote it all down, filed it, and let it rot.

And here is the detail that should end every polite conversation about who this state actually protects. The girls were not merely ignored. They were charged with their own destruction. Officials looked at children being raped by gangs of grown men and wrote down “child prostitutes.” “Lifestyle choice.” Some of the girls were arrested. The men who raped them were driven home. In the eyes of the institution built to protect her, a raped child was a nuisance with bad taste in older men.

Now ask why. Not the version they feed you at the press conference. The real one.

Because prosecuting the men meant saying who the men were, and saying who the men were meant risking the only thing a modern British institution truly fears. Not a body count. A hashtag. A headline with the word racist in it. So the sums got done, quietly, town by town, year after year. The rapists were inconvenient. The girls were disposable. And the illiberal state that never stops congratulating itself for shielding the marginalized took one long look at a marginalized gang and a marginalized child and threw its body in front of the gang.

That is the whole thing in a sentence. Not a policy. A flinch. But a flinch that pointed the same direction for two decades, and it never once pointed at the child.

Yes, there is an inquiry now. Launched April 2026, a tidy three-year mandate, a police operation bolted on for the cameras. Overdue and welcome and useless in the way these things are engineered to be useless. It cannot convict a soul. It refers and it hopes. A full year in, its crowning achievement was naming three towns it might eventually glance at. That is the speed of British justice for 1,400 children.

Tate to a federal courtroom: three days.

I want the Tate brothers if found guilty sent to prison for a long, long. That was never the tension. The tension is that the exact same state moving heaven and earth to cuff two loudmouth grifters spent twenty years inventing reasons not to lift a finger for the girls of Rotherham. One target was friendless, infamous, and gloriously safe to hate. The others were poor and white and eleven and guarded by no one, because the men who raped them came wrapped in the one identity the British establishment had quietly agreed it was safer never to say aloud.

The Tates will get what they deserve. The girls are still waiting.