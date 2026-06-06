A few people in my comments have worked out that there’s AI involved in these posts. One reader said the prose read like a bot. Another, a writer herself, said she keeps noticing a certain sameness in what she reads lately and can’t always tell what’s behind it.

Good eyes, both of them. They’re right. And I’m not the least bit embarrassed about it, so let me just show you the whole thing.

I’m an eye surgeon. I do that full time. I’m not a writer, never claimed to be, and I’m old enough to be a card-carrying member of the baby boom — the generation everyone assumes is going to be scared of this stuff, or too slow to figure it out. I’m neither. I’ve embraced it about as far as a person can, and these posts are part of how.

First let me fix something I almost wrote and then thought better of. I was going to tell you my writing stinks. It doesn’t. The truth is I haven’t been doing much of the writing. The opinions, the arguments, the calls about what matters and what’s nonsense — those are all mine. The sentences have had help. Those are two different things, and I muddled them for a second there.

Here’s how one of these actually gets made.

I read something that gets under my skin, or I’ve already got an opinion rattling around. I bring it to Claude — that’s the AI I use for the words — and the first thing I do is tell it to check me. Verify the facts. Find what I’m leaving out. Tell me where I’m wrong.

Then we argue. This is the part nobody expects. It’s no yes-man. It tells me when I’m overreaching, when I’ve propped an argument up on a shaky fact, when I’m about to walk straight into a punch. Just last week I was dead sure a lawsuit CBS settled proved the network was biased. Claude walked me through why that was a weak leap — a company settling a junk suit to clear a merger isn’t admitting any such thing — and after I pushed back for a while, I agreed and threw the point out. I push back plenty. Sometimes I win, sometimes the machine does. That back-and-forth is the real work, and it’s mine.

When we finally land somewhere I genuinely believe, I have it draft the thing in clean prose. Then I go at it — cutting, moving things around, fixing what’s off, fighting with the draft until it says what I actually mean. Then I put my name on it, because I stand behind every thought in it.

The pictures at the top are a separate step. Once the writing’s done I use ChatGPT to build the graphics. Same arrangement — I know what I want it to say, the tool helps me make it.

Why work this way? Because I’ve got a full-time job fixing people’s eyes, and I don’t have the hours or the training to chase down sources and turn out a clean editorial from a blank page. Twenty years ago a guy like me had opinions and nowhere to put them past a loud dinner table. Now I can research something properly, get argued with by a thing that knows the facts cold, and publish something coherent on a Sunday night. I don’t call that cheating. I call it using the tools that exist. I use a laser to assist with cataract surgery these days — same surgeon, better result, and nobody’s accused me of shortchanging the patient. The writing’s no different. The judgment is still mine. The tool just helps me land it cleaner.

But here’s where I stop, and this part matters to me.

I’m also a street photographer. I show the work in galleries. Those photographs are mine, all the way down — my camera, my eye, my own two feet on the sidewalk, a real moment that actually happened in front of me. No AI generates any of it, and none ever will. I do use Claude there too, but only to think: to help me sequence a show, decide what hangs next to what, find the right words to talk about the pictures. The seeing and the making stay human. That’s the line, and it’s not a fuzzy one.

So that’s the whole deal. AI checks my facts, argues me out of bad ideas, drafts my sentences, builds my graphics. It does not hold opinions for me, and it does not make my art. I’ll use it to sharpen what I actually have to say. I won’t use it to fake what I didn’t actually do.

And for the readers who clocked the machine — you weren’t wrong, and you’ll probably notice these reading a little plainer from here on, because I’ve told the thing to drop the slick tricks and sound more like a person at a kitchen table. Which is to say, more like me.

The ideas were always mine. Now you know exactly how they get to the page. Read them and tell me where I’m wrong. That was always the point of writing them down.

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