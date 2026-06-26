Cary M. Silverman

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Christopher Messina
Jun 26

Well said. My ONLY hope over the last few weeks has been “Maybe Trump really is playing 5-dimensional chess by letting the world think he got gulled by the mullahs, but he’s going to unleash True Hell 2.0 on Iran at the slightest provocation which the Iranians will absolutely provide.”

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