When the ball drops for kickoff in the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, my mind will be fully on the match. An afternoon final, the kind worth staying inside for on a beautiful day rather than the usual reasons a soccer match keeps you up late. Two great sides, a final worth clearing the schedule for. But somewhere in the buildup, my mind also wandered to a question that had nothing to do with either team: why isn’t Israel, a country sitting in the Middle East, ever the one playing in a final against teams from its own region. That stray thought sent me looking for an answer. The answer turned out to be uglier, and more instructive, than I expected.

Israel has played international soccer since 1934. It has never played in its own region.

The pattern predates 1974 by two decades. In 1958 World Cup qualifying, every opponent drawn against Israel in the Asia-Africa zone refused to take the field. Indonesia, Egypt, and Sudan all withdrew rather than play. Under the rules of the day, a walkover simply advanced Israel. No forfeit penalty touched the refusers. FIFA scrambled and invented a fix on the spot: Israel would have to play someone, anyone, so a European runner-up was pulled in for a special playoff. Wales got the call, beat Israel twice, and went to their only World Cup finals on the strength of other nations’ boycott. In 1970 qualifying it happened again. North Korea, fresh off a quarterfinal run at the 1966 World Cup, refused to play a scheduled tie in Tel Aviv and forfeited the match rather than set foot in Israel. Israel advanced to a playoff against Australia instead, won it, and reached its only other World Cup.

Twice, then, Israel’s entire World Cup history was shaped not by opponents beaten on a field but by opponents who wouldn’t show up to one. And in both cases the refusing nations paid no real price. Compare that to today’s actual rule. Ahead of the 2026 qualifiers, Italy’s own coach said the quiet part out loud: refusing to play Israel meant an automatic 3-0 forfeit loss, full stop, no exceptions. Norway said the same. Both nations played the fixtures, some under protest, one donating ticket revenue to a Gaza aid group as a kind of conscience tax. That is the correct rule, forfeit the team that won’t play, and it is the rule that was conspicuously never applied to Indonesia, Egypt, Sudan, or North Korea when Israel was the one left standing on an empty pitch. The regime that governs the punishment for refusal was invented decades late, and only after it stopped being Israel’s opponents doing the refusing.

The 1974 AFC expulsion is where the informal boycott turned into formal exile. Kuwait led the vote. The count was 17-13. No goal was disputed. No rule was broken. The vote followed the 1973 war and a decade of Arab and Muslim federations refusing to take the field against Israel. Forfeits were the obvious remedy. Forfeit the refusers, keep the member. The AFC chose the opposite. It removed Israel instead of disciplining the nations boycotting it.

That is the actual mechanism people forget. This wasn’t a ban imposed by a neutral body weighing evidence. It was a heckler’s veto, dressed up as a vote. Enough members said “we won’t play them” until not playing them became policy. The team that forfeited the football was never on the hook. Only the team that forfeited a right to exist on the field paid anything.

Israel spent the next twenty years homeless in international soccer, cycling through Oceania and ad hoc qualifying groups, before UEFA took it in in 1994. Europe didn’t do this out of charity. It did it because nowhere else would.

Now sit with the irony. The confederation that expelled Israel to keep the peace with its Arab members delivered Israel into the toughest competitive environment in world soccer. Italy. Spain. Germany. Norway, apparently, on a given October night in 2025. A team exiled from its own geography for the sin of playing has spent three decades getting drawn into groups with actual World Cup winners. One World Cup appearance since 1970. That is not a coincidence. That is the bill for someone else’s boycott, paid every four years.

And still it is not enough. Fifty years after the expulsion, the same argument resurfaces, this time dressed in the language of Gaza rather than 1973. Banners reading “Kick Israel out of FIFA” go up outside World Cup stadiums. Petitions circulate comparing Israel to Russia, as though a war of territorial conquest against a sovereign neighbor and a war against a terror group embedded in a civilian population are interchangeable for the purposes of a soccer ban. FIFA has so far declined, saying — correctly, for once — that it cannot “solve geopolitical problems.” It fined Israel’s federation 150,000 Swiss francs for fan conduct instead. The Palestinian Football Association is appealing that restraint to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Notice what never gets appealed. Not the 1974 vote. Not the decades a team spent unable to play where geography put it. Not the fact that neighbors who refused to share a field are treated as the aggrieved party in this story, and Israel is treated as the problem to be managed. The tropes shift generation to generation. The demand stays the same: Israel does not get to simply play the game other countries take for granted.

None of this explains why Israel keeps losing now, and that part isn’t about boycotts at all. Israel has one World Cup appearance since 1970, and the honest reason sits closer to home than any confederation vote. The talent pool is thin. Soccer is not Israel’s dominant sport the way it is in Italy or Argentina. Basketball, and increasingly individual sports, pull the best young athletes and the deepest coaching investment. A large share of the population, particularly Israelis of European descent with the most resources to fund elite academies, simply gravitates elsewhere. The domestic league, the Ligat Ha’al, does not produce or attract the level of player that Serie A or La Liga does, and there is no reliable pipeline sending Israeli teenagers into major European academies the way there is for France, Belgium, or the Netherlands.

Layer that thin domestic base onto a UEFA qualifying group, and the math turns brutal. The 2026 cycle drew Israel into Group I with Italy, four-time World Cup champions, and Norway, currently fielding one of the best attacking players in the world. Israel actually played respectably: four wins, four losses, third place, twelve points. It lost to Norway 5-0 and to Italy 3-0, the two results that ended the campaign, and both were losses to sides operating on a different tier of talent entirely, not defeats manufactured by politics. A team with Israel’s population and soccer infrastructure would struggle to escape a group like that in almost any era, expulsion or no expulsion.

And here the exile cuts both ways. The same confederation shuffle that buried Israel in the world’s toughest qualifying region also means its odds would look very different back where geography put it. Asian World Cup qualifying, even in its modern expanded form, simply does not feature the density of elite sides that UEFA does. A group with Italy and Norway has no equivalent anywhere in Asian qualifying. Put Israel’s current squad into the AFC bracket instead of Group I, and a nation that finished third behind two European heavyweights becomes a nation with a plausible path to a direct berth. The Israel Football Association has said publicly it has no interest in making that move, for its own reasons of finance, travel, and competitive prestige. But the numbers are not ambiguous. The same expulsion that handed Israel five decades of hard knocks in Europe would, if reversed today, hand it back an easier road home.

So two different stories run side by side and get conflated constantly. One is about a confederation that exiled Israel decades ago for reasons having nothing to do with soccer, then left it permanently stranded in the world’s hardest region to qualify from. The other is about a small country with a shallow pool of elite players losing straightforwardly to bigger, richer footballing nations. The first story is a genuine grievance. The second is just sport. Both can be true. Only one of them is anybody else’s fault.

Here is the part that actually explains the double standard, and it is not really about principle. It is about vote math.

In the Asian confederation of the 1950s through 1970s, the nations refusing to play Israel were not a scattered handful of objectors. They were a governing majority. Egypt, Sudan, Indonesia, Turkey, and others boycotted at various points, and Kuwait organized the formal expulsion vote that passed 17-13. When the bloc doing the boycotting also controls the votes, a confederation has exactly two options: enforce forfeits against a large share of its own membership over and over, or remove the one team causing the friction. The AFC leadership had more to lose by alienating a governing bloc than by cutting one member loose. Israel was one team. The refusers ran the confederation. The result reflected that arithmetic, not fairness.

In Europe today, the situation is structurally inverted. Israel is one member among fifty-five in UEFA. The nations facing domestic pressure to boycott it, Italy and Norway among them, are individual federations, not an organized voting bloc trying to engineer an expulsion. They operate under a standing rule that predates this controversy entirely: refuse the fixture, forfeit 3-0, damage your own qualification chances. Italy’s coach said as much before playing Israel, refusing would hand Israel’s rivals an easier path and could cost Italy its own place in the tournament. There is no critical mass pushing for actual removal the way there was in Asia, so the ordinary forfeit rule holds instead of being overridden by a vote nobody with power actually wants to call.

So the asymmetry is not really a double standard in the sense of two different rules being applied on principle. It is the same instinct, accommodate whoever refuses to play, acting on two very different denominators. A boycotting majority that controls the ballot gets to rewrite the rules. A handful of uncomfortable federations inside a much larger body does not get that leverage, so the old forfeit rule simply survives. Israel didn’t get treated better by Europe out of some higher moral commitment. It got treated better because the people who dislike playing it in Europe don’t hold enough votes to do what Kuwait did in 1974.

Israel is in Asia. It plays in Europe. It was never asked. It was told.

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