Cary M. Silverman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
fsj_hy's avatar
fsj_hy
2d

Very true. The world is indeed upside down and moving in this direction with astonishing speed

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cary M. Silverman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture