Yesterday was October 7. Three years since 1,200 people were murdered in Israel and 251 were dragged into Gaza. For Jews it is a day of mourning. We light candles. We say the names.

Yesterday I also watched people in the streets of the West mark the day another way. They came out to counter the mourners. They chanted for Yahya Sinwar, the man who planned the massacre. They did it on the anniversary. They did it in our faces.

That is when my view settled. I had been circling it for three years. Yesterday it stopped moving.

The record is not in dispute. Hamas started this war. Its men killed, raped and kidnapped Jews from infants to grandparents. They filmed it themselves. Then they hid among their own people and let Gaza absorb the cost. Gazans paid for Sinwar’s war with their homes and their children.

None of that reaches the people chanting his name. To a loud part of the Western left, Hamas is a liberation movement. Its fighters are heroes.

Consider what these heroes stand for. Hamas has not held an election since 2006. It jails and tortures dissenters. It polices women and criminalizes gay men. Its leaders promised to repeat October 7 again and again. The students and activists who march for Hamas would not last a week under its rule. Every value they claim to hold, Hamas despises.

Does that matter to them? It does not. I watched yesterday. It does not.

Yesterday I went to temple to see Safe Room, a new documentary by Haley Geffen. On October 7, Dr. Gedalya Fendel took strangers into his home near the Gaza border and kept them alive in his safe room. An elderly couple. A woman nine months pregnant. Two children whose parents had just been murdered. They waited out the attack together. They came out a family. The director stayed to speak after the screening. She said she knew Jewish audiences would receive the film well. She hoped more non-Jews would see it. She hoped it would change their minds.

Some of the audience were not Jewish. Members of the local Hindu community came to stand with us. Nobody asked them to. They came anyway. It moved me more than I expected.

Then one of their leaders rose to speak. She told us about Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of last week’s flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Most of the 182 people aboard were Israeli. His co-pilot stabbed him and the plane began to fall. Machchhar lay bleeding on the cockpit floor reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, a Hindu prayer for strength. Then he got up and opened the cockpit door. Passengers and crew took back the plane. It landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

A man from her community stood beside her on the stage. He chanted that same prayer for us. That moved me most of all.

That is the decency Melissa Brodsky described this week in “In a Right-Side-Up World.” Neighbors who show up. In that room, the world was right side up.

But I do not share the director’s hope. The people chanting for Sinwar will not see her film. If they did, they would ridicule it. They have seen the GoPro footage. They have heard the hostages’ testimony. It changed nothing. One more film will not either.

This week Melissa Brodsky published an excellent essay in The Lioness Writes called “In a Right-Side-Up World.” Paragraph by paragraph, she describes the October 8 that should have happened. Neighbors knocking on Jewish doors. Candles outside synagogues left by people who don’t pray there. Hostage posters that strangers press back onto the wall when the tape comes loose. Women’s groups marching for raped Israeli women. Friends who call and say only that they are here. Her last line says we found out on October 8 that we were not living in that world.

Reading it, I recognized her world. It is the world I thought I lived in before October 7. I assumed decency was the default. I assumed the slaughter of Jews would bring sympathy, not celebration. I was wrong. What I took for normal was utopia. The world was upside down long before October 7. I just did not know I was living in it.

My own world still looks like hers. The people around me are decent. My Hindu neighbors came to temple. But my world is small. The world in the streets yesterday is not.

I know now how the world really is. I live in the same town, practice in the same office, walk the same streets. I feel like a stranger in a strange land. Moses said that in Midian, far from home. I am home. That is the difference.

I see no end to it.

Share

Leave a comment