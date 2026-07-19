There is a sentence that has been circulating in liberal Jewish spaces for years now, and it got a proper autopsy this week from two writers on Substack: Shaul Magid and Rabbi Steven Abraham. The sentence is “Jews deserve safety, Palestinians deserve dignity.” Magid took it apart to expose what he calls its buried asymmetry. Abraham took Magid’s essay apart in turn. Both pieces are worth reading. Both are also, I think, still missing the piece of the ledger that matters most.

Where Magid is right

Magid’s central observation is correct and worth keeping: dignity granted from a position of power to a population without it is not dignity. It’s respectability. He borrows this from Vincent Lloyd’s work on Black American life, and the borrowing holds up better than I expected it to. A slaveholder could treat an enslaved person “well.” That was never freedom. A tolerated minority can be permitted to flourish for a generation or two under an enlightened ruler. That was never sovereignty either. Magid’s read of the phrase is sharp: telling Palestinians they deserve “dignity” while Jews get “safety” quietly assigns one side the vocabulary of statehood and the other the vocabulary of good behavior within someone else’s.

I’ll go further than Magid does, in fact, in the opposite direction from where he takes it. That exact arrangement — good treatment contingent on someone else’s goodwill — is the entire history of Jewish life in the Arab world, and it is missing from his essay almost entirely. Iraq, Egypt, Yemen, Syria, Libya. Nearly 900,000 Jews lived there, some for over two thousand years, longer than Islam has existed in those places. They were, at various points in various of those countries, granted a kind of dignity. Dhimmi status. Court physicians. Protected minorities. It always ended the same way: pogrom, statelessness, confiscation, expulsion, the moment the ruler died or the crowd needed somewhere to point its anger. Nobody today is writing essays asking whether the Jews of Baghdad or Aden achieved dignity. They achieved something that looked like it until it didn’t, and then they had nowhere to go but the state Magid is busy indicting.

Where Abraham is right, and where I’d push further

Abraham’s answer is the Exodus, and it’s the right text for the argument. Moshe did not ask Pharaoh to lighten the bricks. He said let my people go. Safety is not freedom; a prisoner can be safe. That’s the correct frame, and it explains something Magid’s essay never grapples with: why Zionism happened at all, and why it happened specifically as a demand for sovereignty rather than a demand for better treatment. The Jews who built it had already tried the alternative, for centuries, in multiple countries, under multiple rulers, and watched it fail on a schedule.

Where I’d go past Abraham is on the question of what Israel now owes anyone in return. His essay ends in the right place theologically — covenant, not domination, power restrained by law rather than power dissolved — but it still frames Palestinian dignity as something Israel is implicated in failing to deliver. I don’t think that’s the correct ledger entry. Israel is not obligated to manufacture Palestinian dignity any more than Iraq or Yemen were ever obligated to manufacture Jewish safety, and didn’t. Dignity for Palestinians is not Israel’s debt to pay down. It is a condition that Palestinian leadership and the Arab states around them have had every opportunity to build and have chosen, generation after generation, not to.

1947 and the debt that was never repaid

Palestinian Arabs were the demographic majority in Mandate Palestine when partition was offered in 1947. They rejected it. So did the surrounding Arab states, who invaded the day Israel declared independence with the stated goal of erasing it before it existed. Azzam Pasha, the Arab League’s Secretary-General, said as much to a reporter before the invasion, describing it as a war of extermination. That is not a fight over where a border should sit. That was the founding act, and it was a choice.

It has not been the only choice since. Sadat made peace in 1979. Jordan made peace in 1994. The PLO recognized Israel’s right to exist in 1993, whatever has or hasn’t followed from that on the ground. Those were real reversals, and it would be dishonest to pretend the entire Arab and Palestinian world has stood still since 1948. But the current that never died, the one that treats a Jewish state as intolerable not because of anything it does but because Jews hold sovereignty at all, is not a relic. It is ascendant again. Hamas’s founding charter calls for Israel’s destruction. Its 2017 revision softened the language without renouncing the goal. Polling since October 7 has shown sustained Palestinian support, at various points a majority, for the October 7 attack itself, and consistent majority opposition to disarming Hamas even as war-fatigue has grown. There has been no Palestinian election in nearly twenty years to test any of this against an alternative. That absence is doing a lot of quiet work in arguments, like Magid’s, that treat Palestinian politics as a fixed, undifferentiated demand for justice rather than what the actual polling shows: a population whose politics remain substantially organized around an entity that has never accepted the premise that Jews get to have a state at all.

The debt that was collected in full

Here is the asymmetry Magid’s essay never mentions, and it is the one that should be central to any honest account of who has been kept safe by whose goodwill. Jews in Arab lands were, for centuries, offered exactly the arrangement his essay treats as an alternative to Zionism: safety within someone else’s system, dignity as a gift from the ruler rather than a right held independently. It collapsed. Nearly a million people were dispossessed and expelled in the span of about two decades, absorbed by a state the size of New Jersey that had existed for less time than most of those refugees had already lived. There is no fund, no reparations mechanism, no international body tracking their descendants as refugees in perpetuity the way UNRWA does uniquely for Palestinians. They rebuilt, mostly in Israel, largely without the world’s help, and nobody asks whether they’ve “earned” the safety they built for themselves. That question is never asked of Jews. It is only ever asked of the state they built.

Where this leaves the ledger

Magid is right that “dignity” granted by a dominant power is a hollow word. He is wrong that this makes Jewish sovereignty the thing to be dismantled or apologized for rather than the only mechanism that has ever actually worked. Abraham is right that safety was never the point, that cherut is. Where I’d finish the thought neither of them quite reaches: Israel’s obligation is to itself, restrained by its own law and conscience, not by the expectation that it must first manufacture the conditions of Palestinian flourishing before its own legitimacy is secure. That obligation runs the other way. It sits with Palestinian leadership, and with the Arab states that have spent seventy years using the Palestinian cause as a rallying point while doing very little to resolve it. Jordan naturalized its Palestinian refugees. Lebanon and Syria did not, and chose not to, for their own reasons having nothing to do with justice.

We did not leave Egypt looking for a kinder Pharaoh, Abraham writes, and he’s right. We also did not build the only Jewish state on earth so that its legitimacy could remain forever contingent on delivering a dignity we were never offered ourselves, by anyone, until we built it with our own hands. Nobody was watching out for the Jew but the Jew. That remains true. It is not going to stop being true because an essay wishes the ledger read differently.

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