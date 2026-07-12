Cary M. Silverman

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Tom Schneider
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All correct. Mamdani’s wife goes to the mid-east on the 4th?? He is a DANGEROUS man who just gave himself a raise to $300,00 (more than Hochul!!). We have some dangerous lunatics and Congress and lunatics every bit is crazy in many major cities.

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