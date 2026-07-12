The city released a map. Thirty immigrant enclaves. Little Yemen. Little Pakistan. Little Palestine. Little Egypt.

No Little Italy. No Borough Park. No Woodlawn.

City Hall calls it an oversight. Says the list started under Adams. Says more neighborhoods are coming.

Look at what made the cut and what didn’t. Newer arrivals in. Older ones out. Muslim-majority communities in. Jewish, Irish, Italian communities out. Not one exception breaks the pattern in either direction.

An oversight is random. This isn’t random. This is a sort.

The sort has a name. It’s the ranking DSA politics runs on. Some immigrant histories are useful to the coalition. Some aren’t. The useful ones get the map. The others get an apology once someone complains.

Little Italy didn’t disappear because nobody remembered it exists. Borough Park didn’t disappear because the mapmakers forgot 300,000 Orthodox Jews live there. These are not obscure places. They disappeared because they don’t serve the story this DSA City Hall wants to tell about itself.

I don’t think this was carelessness. I think this was priority. This is not City Hall in the abstract. This is a DSA City Hall, defined start to finish by a mayor who built his career on it. Always smiling. Always conniving. A mayor who has spent his career sorting people by their use to a coalition drew a map that sorts people by their use to a coalition. Little Italy didn’t fit the story. Neither did Borough Park. Neither did Woodlawn. That’s not an accident of bureaucracy. That’s the ideology working exactly as designed.

The Israel Day Parade snub fits the same pattern. Mamdani skipped it. The Jews who defended him were the anti-Zionist crowd, the ones who show up whenever the mayor needs Jewish cover. That’s not representation. That’s a hand-picked exemption. I didn’t want him there. His presence at that parade would have handed him something he hasn’t earned and doesn’t deserve: the appearance of acceptance by a Jewish community he openly rejects. He wasn’t there. He was never going to be. And he shouldn’t have been.

Ask this DSA City Hall to explain the sort. Not the mistake. The sort.

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