Cary M. Silverman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HAROLD KATZ's avatar
HAROLD KATZ
2d

All Jews now have to suffer bc New Yorkers are so monumentally stupid. Electing this pathetic parasite after years of deblasio used to mean only New York suffers but bc of their unprincipled party stupidity now Jews 6000 miles away are the victims of their tomfoolery.

New York deserves every single thing that’s coming to them

Reply
Share
6 replies
Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
2d

I wrote about this in July 2025. Dumbass Jews in New York voted for this evil scumbag nonetheless. One of Hashem’s Great Mysteries is why he afflicted my Tribe with hordes of self-hating suicidal maniacs with daddy issues they decide to work out in public instead of with a therapist.

https://christophermessina.substack.com/p/islamist-jew-hater-zohran-mamdani?r=erlb4&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cary M. Silverman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture