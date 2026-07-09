Zohran Mamdani wants to fine your synagogue a million dollars.

Not because your synagogue funds a militia. Not because it funds a weapon. Because it might send money to ZAKA, a volunteer corpse-recovery unit that scrapes human remains off pavement after suicide bombings. Or to United Hatzalah, an ambulance service. Or to the One Israel Fund, which has bought thermal drones so a farming community near the Green Line can see who is coming at night.

That is the actual target list. Not Hamas financiers. Not the charities that funneled money through Gaza’s tunnel economy before October 7. Emergency responders.

Mamdani wrote the bill in 2023 as a state assemblyman. It failed. His allies reintroduced it in 2025. It failed again. This spring, two of his legislative allies, Diana Moreno and Jabari Brisport, brought it back a third time, and Mamdani, now mayor, publicly thanked them for “carrying this work forward.” The bill would let the state attorney general dissolve a nonprofit’s charitable status and fine it a minimum of a million dollars if it is found to have supported “Israeli settlement activity” — a term the bill defines broadly enough to sweep in humanitarian and emergency-response groups that operate anywhere near a settlement, whether or not they build one brick of housing.

Twenty-five Democratic state lawmakers said as much in an open letter back in 2023, calling the bill an attack on groups whose missions run from feeding the poor to clothing orphans. Every Assembly Republican signed a letter calling it “utterly vicious.” And Rabbi Jill Jacobs — who has spent a decade trying to choke off tax-exempt funding to actual violent settler extremists through IRS complaints — opposed this bill too, on the grounds that it was too broad and would catch groups that had nothing to do with the conduct it claims to target. When a critic to your left thinks your bill overreaches, you have written a bad bill.

Ask yourself what other American religious community faces a piece of state legislation naming its own charities, one by one, as suspect. There isn’t one. This is a bill built for a single purpose: make ordinary Jewish philanthropy — feeding people, treating the wounded, recovering the dead — carry the legal risk of a six-figure fine. And its authors have already told you where it goes next. The bill’s own advocacy site says the scope was widened once already, from settlements alone in 2023 to general military fundraising by 2024. It will widen again. The Jewish National Fund is already named in a nearly identical bill in Maryland. Mamdani has separately pledged to pull city pension money out of Israel bonds. This was never going to stop at one list of three charities.

The Selective Blindness

Here is the part that should embarrass anyone who claims the moral high ground on this: the international bodies condemning Israeli settlement activity as an intolerable violation of international law are, in the same calendar year, silent on Turkey occupying a third of Cyprus since 1974, silent on Morocco’s decades-long annexation of Western Sahara, silent on China’s colonization of Xinjiang and Tibet. The UN Human Rights Council has produced more resolutions against Israel than against every other country on earth combined in most sessions. That is not a coincidence of bad luck. It is a bloc — the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation plus a reliable non-aligned coalition — voting as a bloc, and it has been doing so since long before “settler colonialism” became campus vocabulary.

None of this makes the legal argument over Judea and Samaria’s status settled in Israel’s favor. Reasonable scholars disagree on what a defensive war in 1967 does or doesn’t confer, and pretending otherwise doesn’t help anyone. But “reasonable scholars disagree” is not what you get from the UN, from the ICJ’s advisory opinions, from the reflexive Euro-American press treatment of the word “occupation” as fact rather than contested legal claim. What you get is a verdict rendered in advance, applied to one state and no other, by an assembly whose most consistent voting bloc includes governments that would not tolerate a synagogue standing in their own capitals.

Who the Actual Colonizers Are

Turn the word “colonialism” over and look at what it actually means: a state using power, money, and demographic pressure to extend its authority over people and territory that are not its own. By that definition, look at who has spent the last two decades doing exactly that, at scale, across three continents.

Iran does not merely fund proxies. It has built and armed a governing militia in Lebanon that answers to Tehran before it answers to Beirut. It arms and directs the Houthis, who now control the ports and airspace of northern Yemen. It funds and arms Shia militias inside Iraq that operate parallel to, and often above, the Iraqi state. This is not solidarity. It is imperial administration by proxy, and it has cost tens of thousands of Arab and Yemeni lives that no Western campus has ever chanted a name for.

Turkey has military bases in Somalia, in Qatar, in northern Syria, and in Libya, along with a stated neo-Ottoman ambition, openly discussed by its own officials, to restore Ankara’s reach across former Ottoman territory. Qatar has spent billions funding mosques, media, and political movements across Europe, North Africa, and the West, buying influence with a precision and patience that no Israeli settlement outpost could dream of matching.

None of these projects draws a UN Human Rights Council special session. None produces a divestment campaign on a single American university campus. The people demanding your synagogue prove it isn’t secretly funding a bulldozer in the West Bank have not once asked a Doha-funded institution to prove it isn’t funding a mosque built to project Qatari influence in a country that never invited it.

The Point

Call the settlement debate what it actually is: a genuine, contested legal argument about the consequences of a war Israel did not start. Argue it on the merits. But don’t let anyone tell you the machinery adjudicating that argument is neutral, and don’t let anyone convince you that the label “colonialist” belongs on the one state in that argument that didn’t build an empire to get here.

Mamdani’s bill is not a subtle document. It names Jewish charities and leaves everyone else alone. The international bodies backing his premise do the same thing at a larger scale. The people who should be answering for actual colonization are, for now, not being asked the question.

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