A sign at a pro-Palestinian march reads “Queers for Palestine.” It gets mocked online within hours. The mockery is fair. It is also incomplete. The deeper problem is not the sign. It is the worldview that produced it.

Hamas runs Gaza on Sharia law. Homosexuality is a crime there. Israeli intelligence files recovered from Gaza document the 2016 execution of Mahmoud Ishtiwi, a senior Hamas commander, killed by his own organization on suspicion of being gay. Human rights researchers have documented gay Palestinians describing arrest, beatings, and torture at the hands of Hamas security forces. Gaza has no out trans population. There is no safe way to have one.

This is not a side effect of war. It predates October 7 by two decades. It is policy.

The same pattern holds across the list. ISIS threw gay men from rooftops in Raqqa and filmed it for recruitment material. The Houthis govern Yemen under a strict reading of Zaidi Shia law that criminalizes homosexuality and enforces gender segregation by force. Boko Haram’s name translates roughly to “Western education is forbidden.” Each of these organizations is reactionary in the literal sense. They are reacting against modernity, against pluralism, against the idea that a woman or a gay man or a secular Muslim gets to choose their own life.

None of them are left wing. None of them would tolerate a pride parade, a feminist collective, or an atheist bookstore. A Western progressive who actually lived under any of these governments would not be an ally. They would be a target.

So why does the alliance exist on this side of the ocean?

Part of it is a category error. Critics of Israeli policy tell themselves they are supporting Palestinians, not Hamas, and for many of them that is sincerely true. But solidarity marches do not always make that distinction. Slogans do not make that distinction. “From the river to the sea” does not leave room for a queer Palestinian state next door to a Jewish one. The rhetoric collapses the distinction even when individual marchers would insist on it.

Part of it is a deeper intellectual habit, the instinct to read global conflict through a single frame: oppressor and oppressed, colonizer and colonized, Global North and Global South. Once a group is sorted into the “oppressed” column, its internal politics stop being relevant. Hamas’s penal code disappears. The Houthis’ war on Yemeni women disappears. What remains is a flattened moral arithmetic where the only fact that matters is who has more power in this particular dispute.

This is not a new mistake. The same instinct led Western intellectuals to excuse Stalin, then Mao, then the Khmer Rouge, on the theory that anti-imperialist credentials bought a pass on everything else. It always ends the same way. The people who paid the price were never the activists making the argument from a safe distance. They were the dissidents, the women, the gay men, the religious minorities living under the regimes being excused.

The regime that actually arms Hamas has noticed the marchers too, and it has been generous with the praise. Ali Khamenei wrote an open letter to American campus protesters telling them they had formed a branch of his “Resistance Front” and were “standing on the right side of history.” A Hamas political bureau official called the same students “the leaders of the future.” This is the same Khamenei who runs morality police to beat women in the street for showing their hair, who executes gay men, who shot live ammunition into crowds of his own university students during the Woman, Life, Freedom protests and called the dead instigators paid by foreign enemies. He did not extend that treatment to the kids camped out on the lawn at Columbia. He thanked them.

That should be the tell. The people running an actual theocratic police state can tell the difference between a genuine threat to their authority and free entertainment. American students chanting outside Hamilton Hall cost the Islamic Republic nothing and embarrass its only rival superpower for free. Of course Khamenei sent a letter. It is the cheapest propaganda win of his career, and it worked, because the students who received it heard “right side of history” and not “useful.”

Two recent footnotes make the point sharper than any argument could.

Vittorio Arrigoni spent years in Gaza as a genuine believer, an Italian activist with the International Solidarity Movement who saw himself as standing with the oppressed against Israel. In 2011 he was kidnapped and murdered by a Salafist-jihadist cell, a group hostile to Hamas itself for not being radical enough. Hamas condemned the killing and tried to raid the cell before he died. Arrigoni was not killed by the enemy he had spent his career opposing. He was killed by the kind of zealotry that exists one rung further out on the same ideological spiral, the one that does not stop to ask whether you are useful before it decides you are an infidel.

Then there is the styling. Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York’s mayor, has built a public image as a fashion-world darling, profiled for her wardrobe and her illustrations, embraced as a tastemaker. She has also liked Instagram posts cheering Hamas’s October 7 attack, dismissed reporting on the sexual violence that day as a hoax, and illustrated work for a writer who has called Jews “supremacist vampires.” Vogue does not run features on what a woman wears under a mandatory hijab in Tehran, or what happens to a Gazan woman who shows up to a Hamas checkpoint in last season’s look. The fashion world that celebrates her would have no use for her, and no patience for her opinions, in either place she has chosen to make excuses for.

There is a name for this discomfort and Orwell named it eighty years ago: a willingness to overlook any amount of cruelty as long as it is committed by the right people, against the right enemy. The people marching today are not cynical. Most of them mean it sincerely. That is what makes the blind spot durable instead of self-correcting.

The honest version of solidarity has to hold two facts at once. Palestinian civilians are not Hamas, yet they suffer under both Hamas’s rule. That is true and worth saying clearly. It is also true that the organization claiming to represent their liberation would execute a portion of the people marching for it, if those people ever had to live under it.

A movement that cannot say both things at once is not built on principle. It is built on which side of the conflict feels, from a distance, like the underdog. That is not solidarity. It is a costume.

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