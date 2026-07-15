There’s a meme going around — an Instagram creator ranking the World Cup semifinalists by what he calls, half-joking, “the Jew View.” France gets docked for the Dreyfus Affair but credited with accidentally inventing Zionism. Argentina scores well: the Mossad caught Eichmann there, sure, but the current president studies Torah, wept at the Western Wall, and is about the most philosemitic head of state on Earth. England splits the difference — Cromwell let the Jews back in because he heard they were good for business, which the post rightly calls both flattering and insulting.

And then there’s Spain. 1.5 out of 10. The Inquisition, 1492, an expulsion decree that stayed on the books for 476 years until it was quietly revoked in — of all years — 1968.

I read that one and laughed, the way you laugh at a joke that’s landed somewhere it shouldn’t have. Because in my house this summer, Spain isn’t a punchline. It’s the whole ballgame. My two grandsons, 13 and 9, are staying with me for a few weeks, and they live and breathe soccer the way I lived and breathed baseball at that age. They’ve been going absolutely crazy for Spain’s run — jerseys, YouTube highlight reels at breakfast, the works. There’s a specific, uncomplicated joy in watching two kids lose their minds over a team, and I am not interested in giving it up.

Today they got their wish. Spain beat France 2-0 and booked a place in Sunday’s final. My living room sounded like the stadium. And I was right there with them, yelling, because that is what you do when two boys you love are that happy.

So here’s my problem. It’s not really about 1492 anymore. It’s about May 11, 2026 — the day Lamine Yamal, eighteen years old and one of the most electric players alive, rode through Barcelona on an open-top bus in front of 750,000 people, celebrating a La Liga title, waving a Palestinian flag. Israel’s defense minister called it incitement. And Pedro Sánchez — the actual sitting Prime Minister of Spain — didn’t stay quiet or let it pass. He went on X and said anyone who thinks waving a flag is “inciting hatred” has either lost their mind or been blinded by their own shame. He called it another reason to be proud of Yamal. Then he tied it straight back to policy: Spain has recognized the Palestinian state, Spain condemned Hamas, and Spain condemned the war in Gaza — all in the same breath, at a press conference, about a soccer parade.

That’s not ancient history. That’s not a decree nobody living remembers. That’s the head of government of the country my grandsons are currently screaming for, using an eighteen-year-old’s flag-wave as a vehicle for a foreign policy statement, three days after the biggest party Barcelona had thrown in a year.

I don’t think that makes me a hypocrite for cheering when Spain scores. I think it makes me the only person in my living room actually clocking what’s happening underneath the celebration — which, if you’ve spent any time on this Substack, you know is more or less my permanent condition these days.

Here’s what I keep coming back to: rooting interest and historical judgment live in different rooms of the brain, and most people never have to notice the wall between them. My grandsons aren’t thinking about the Alhambra Decree when Yamal cuts inside and bends one into the top corner. They’re thinking about Yamal cutting inside and bending one into the top corner. That’s not moral failure. That’s just what watching soccer with kids you love is supposed to feel like.

But I don’t get to fully unsee the other thing. Not because I’m scoring Spain a 1.5 out of 10 in my head every time they score — I’m not, and the “Jew View” bit is a bit, not a governing philosophy. But because the distance between “millions of Spaniards feel solidarity with Palestine” (true, and Sánchez’s own words) and “the actual antisemitism I’ve written about for a year now is not somehow separate from that sentiment, it just wears better PR” is a distance I can’t pretend not to see.

And here’s the confession under the confession. If Spain doesn’t lift the trophy on Sunday, I know exactly who I’m rooting for — Argentina. The 7.5 on that petty little scorecard. The country where the Mossad found Eichmann, yes, but also the largest Jewish community in Latin America and a president who studies Torah and talks about converting. From Nazi rat-line to “is the president having a bar mitzvah?” in one generation. If it comes down to Spain and Argentina, my heart is going one way and my scoreboard is going the other, and I’d be lying if I said the scoreboard didn’t have a vote.

So I’ll be watching the final. I’ll probably yell louder than the 9-year-old. I will not bring up Pedro Sánchez at halftime, because my grandsons are here to watch soccer with their grandfather, not to get a lecture — that’s a summer memory I’m not going to step on.

But I’m not going to pretend I didn’t notice. That’s sort of the whole job now, isn’t it — noticing, while still getting to love the things you love. Even the team. Even, especially, the two kids on my couch who remind you why you fell for any of it in the first place.

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