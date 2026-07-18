Cary M. Silverman

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MARY WASSER-NELSON's avatar
MARY WASSER-NELSON
10h

Iphone: ‘still,’ ‘premature/send’- time!!

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MARY WASSER-NELSON's avatar
MARY WASSER-NELSON
10h

My phone, ‘will not, allow/ me to- finish!

Sorry, for lack of-edit/ continuity/ por fin!-& typos:!“Everything!

Bye, Now!

👍🏼Congrats! Mr. Musk, “on Leaving!!

CA- “ You!’ at least, ‘won’t’-be Sorry(!!)

-(‘

in ‘Consideration;?’ of Nuisance!

ie. ‘not’ a ‘Real’-but; just-sort of- tongue-in-cheek!-‘minor,’ [if-‘facetious,’-sort of?/‘minor,’ prophesy)!

👍🏼Right On!

“Viva la “Texas!”

Mary W/ N

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