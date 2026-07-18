Gavin Newsom called Elon Musk “one of the great disappointments” of our time. In the same breath, on the same show, he called him “the Edison of our time.” It broke his heart, he said.

Newsom didn’t stop there. He said it was California’s regulation that “created the conditions” for Musk to become the multi-billionaire, maybe trillionaire, he’s become. Read that again. The governor of California is taking credit for another man’s fortune. Then blaming that same man for not being grateful enough to stay.

This is not a serious critique. It is a landlord complaining that the tenant got rich and moved out.

The Record

Newsom has been governor for seven years. Let’s look at what he built.

Homelessness. In 2020 he called it “our cause, our calling.” He made himself the state’s self-appointed homeless czar. Six years and over $20 billion later, California still has the largest homeless population in the country. His own state auditor found his homelessness council couldn’t even monitor the programs it funded. His final budget as governor zeroed out new homelessness money before restoring half of what the state used to spend. He went from “I’m the homeless czar” to “I’m not funding failure anymore” without ever explaining who failed.

High-speed rail. Voters approved it in 2008 at $33 billion. The 2026 business plan puts it at $231 billion. That is a 700 percent overrun. Two decades in, there is no track laid on the original route. The only thing under construction is a scaled-back stretch through the Central Valley, now projected to open in 2033. Newsom didn’t start this project. He has owned seven years of it getting smaller and more expensive at the same time. That takes a special kind of mismanagement.

Cost of living. Housing payments rose 74 to 78 percent from 2020 to 2025. Wages rose 25 percent. A third of Californians say they’ve considered leaving the state over housing costs alone. This isn’t an act of God. It’s zoning, permitting, and CEQA, all policy choices made or left unmade on his watch.

The exodus. California posted the largest net domestic out-migration of any state in the country, again, in 2025. Over 100 companies have left for Texas alone since 2020, 40 percent of them from California. The state’s population hasn’t collapsed only because immigration masked the bleeding. That inflow was just cut in half by federal policy. Do the math on what’s left when it’s gone.

To his credit, Newsom actually opposes the state’s proposed wealth tax on unrealized gains, correctly warning it would drive out capital. It is one of the only places where his instincts and the facts line up. It also means the man auditioning to be the national face of his party disagrees with a chunk of it on the single biggest economic question it’s put on the ballot.

What Musk Actually Built

Compare this to the man Newsom called a disappointment.

Tesla didn’t just sell electric cars. It forced the entire auto industry to take EVs seriously, at a time when “electric car” meant a golf cart with delusions. Whatever regulatory tailwind California gave it, Tesla still had to build the batteries, the factories, and the demand. Nobody subsidized that part.

SpaceX rebuilt the economics of spaceflight from scratch. Reusable orbital rockets were a joke before Falcon 9 landed one. Now NASA and the Pentagon depend on it. Starlink has put broadband in the hands of people in war zones and disaster areas who had nothing else. This is not a subsidy story. This is an engineering story, done mostly outside California, on a timeline nobody thought was possible.

None of this makes Musk a saint or his every claim gospel. His forays into large-scale civil infrastructure, the Boring Company’s tunnels, Hyperloop, have shrunk in scope and slipped in time same as anyone else’s. Building things that require buying land from strangers and negotiating with city councils is a different problem than building rockets, and even Musk hasn’t cracked it. That’s a fair caveat. It’s also not what Newsom was complaining about.

Newsom wasn’t disappointed that Musk failed to build something. He was disappointed that Musk succeeded, took the success elsewhere, and stopped being useful to Newsom’s narrative.

The Ledger

One man built cars and rockets that changed their industries and then left a state that took credit for his success while making it harder to keep succeeding there.

The other man spent seven years and twenty billion dollars on a homelessness crisis that is still the worst in the nation, turned a thirty-three-billion-dollar train into a two-hundred-thirty-one-billion-dollar train to nowhere, and is now measuring his legacy against a job he hasn’t run yet.

One of them is a great disappointment. It isn’t the one Newsom named.

Share

Leave a comment