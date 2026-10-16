Barton Swaim’s column in the Wall Street Journal this week makes a simple argument. Democratic leaders are drifting toward the anti-Israel left because they think it buys them votes. It will not. The people they are courting do not trade loyalty for concessions. They demand everything, and they punish anyone who gives less.

Swaim’s evidence is a spokesman for Justice Democrats. He told Politico the group’s candidates all back an arms embargo on Israel and call the Gaza war a genocide, and that they do so “uncompromisingly.” Swaim tells readers to note the adverb. It is the whole story.

Concessions buy nothing

Swaim’s examples are hard to argue with.

Zohran Mamdani is as hostile to Israel as any big-city mayor in America. Last week protesters heckled him and called him a traitor. His offenses were two. In September he declined to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu during the UN General Assembly, which he had no legal power to do. Then, at a vigil marking three years since October 7, he stood with the mourners while pro-Hamas protesters jeered them. He said nothing. He stood there stone-faced. Standing with grieving Jews was enough to make him a traitor.

Scott Wiener, running for Nancy Pelosi’s seat, first resisted calling the Gaza war a genocide. Then he gave in. In June he went to San Francisco’s Trans March. Hecklers surrounded him, told him he no longer belonged, and cursed him over Gaza.

Brad Lander beat Dan Goldman in the primary for New York’s 10th District. He accepts the genocide charge. He wants a Palestinian state as the answer to October 7. He opposes selling Israel offensive weapons. In August a protester at one of his events told him Zionists were not welcome and to get out.

Wiener is Jewish. Lander is Jewish. Each moved as far as he could toward the activists. Each was treated as the enemy anyway.

The Netanyahu alibi

Democratic leaders have a ready explanation. The problem, they say, is Netanyahu. Criticize his government and you are not criticizing Israel, and certainly not Jews.

The timeline does not cooperate. The BDS movement launched in 2005, years before Netanyahu’s second run as prime minister began. Israel was condemned after Ehud Barak’s offer at Camp David in 2000. It was condemned after Ariel Sharon pulled every soldier and settler out of Gaza in 2005. “From the river to the sea” is not a complaint about a coalition partner. It is a map with Israel erased from it.

There is a real distinction to be made. Many ordinary Democratic voters did sour on this particular government. Ben-Gvir, Smotrich, the judicial overhaul and the conduct of the war all cost Israel support. Some of those voters might warm to a new prime minister.

The activists will not. Their objection was never to the man. Leaders who keep saying “it’s just Netanyahu” are lending cover to people who mean something else.

Any prime minister

Here is what the Netanyahu alibi misses. Israel will not soften on Hamas, Gaza or a Palestinian state no matter who wins its next election.

October 7 settled that for most Israelis, left and right. Support for a Palestinian state fell sharply in Israeli polling after the attack. The leading alternatives to Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett, Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Lapid among them, all insist on Israeli security control. None is running on a quick return to two-state talks. Israel will not be caught unprepared again.

A new government might change the tone. It might handle settlements differently, give the Palestinian Authority some role in postwar Gaza, or work harder to mend fences with Washington Democrats. Those are real differences. They will not satisfy anyone whose objection is to Israel itself.

So the next government is a test. If the critics soften, they meant what they said about Netanyahu. If they turn the same fury on his successor, it was never about him.

But Netanyahu may well win. Then the test never runs. Democratic leaders keep saying the problem is him. The activists keep chanting what they were chanting before. No one can prove the excuse false, because the excuse is still in office.

That is the outcome the alibi needs. A Netanyahu victory lets Democrats avoid the question for another four years. Whoever governs Israel, the people shouting at Wiener and Lander will still be shouting.

My liberal Jewish friends

This is where I part company with many of my friends.

They are liberal Jews. Most have voted Democratic their whole lives. They love Israel, or say they do, and they dislike Netanyahu. They tell me the party’s shift is about this government and this war. They tell me the real threat is on the right. Some of them are right that antisemitism lives there too. Swaim says as much.

But they are making the bet Wiener and Lander made. They think there is a place inside this coalition for a Jew who criticizes Israel enough. Wiener found out in San Francisco there is not. Lander found out in New York. Mamdani, who is not Jewish and gave the activists almost everything, found out at a vigil for the victims of October 7.

The hard core of the illiberal left does not want my friends’ criticism of Netanyahu. It wants their agreement that Israel should not exist. Short of that, they are Zionists. And Zionists, as Lander was told, are not welcome.

My friends believe they can stay inside the party and steer it. Swaim’s point is that the people they would be steering do not accept steering. They accept surrender, and then they ask for more.

The bill comes later

Swaim predicts Democratic leaders will not rethink this until it costs them. A loss in Michigan in November might not be enough. They can always blame AIPAC.

My friends have less room for excuses. They are not the party’s strategists. They are the people the activists are shouting at. Wiener and Lander made concession after concession and were still told to leave.

My friends should ask what concession would be enough. There isn’t one.

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