Michael Feuer has a problem, and he is honest about it. Writing in The Algemeiner this week, the former George Washington University dean describes a case of cognitive dissonance. Half of him prays for a Democratic Congress. The other half lies awake over the anti-Israel left taking over his party.

He resolves it the way many Jewish Democrats do. He hopes. He admits the hope rests on confirmation bias. He closes with prayer.

The dissonance is real. The resolution is not analysis.

The missing ledger

Feuer gives his Israel concerns paragraphs. Named candidates. A roll call vote. The Michigan Senate race. Riots in France. Trump gets one sentence: massive damage to domestic and foreign policy. No examples.

What is missing is the record that bears most directly on his own question. The Abraham Accords normalized Israel’s relations with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, with Sudan signing on. The United States struck Iran’s nuclear sites in June 2025. A reader can weigh those against everything else. Feuer never puts them on the scale.

For an essay about Israel, that is not an oversight. It is the hardest part of his dilemma, skipped.

The center is moving

Feuer takes comfort in survey data showing the progressive left will remain the smallest faction in the next Congress. But seat counts were never the worry. Direction is.

He knows this. He lists Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, Tim Kaine and Jamie Raskin among the party figures who have turned on Israel. None of them is a Squad member. That is the mainstream.

His best evidence cuts against him. When the Massie Amendment proposed cutting military aid to Israel, 104 House members voted yes. Hakeem Jeffries voted no. That is to his credit. It is also the point. Leadership holds as long as it stays leadership. Eric Cantor, John Boehner and Kevin McCarthy all learned what a determined flank does to leaders it does not trust.

Michigan

The test case is the Senate race. Barack Obama is headlining a rally for Abdul El-Sayed this weekend. In 2012, El-Sayed wrote off Obama’s reelection as “the rock we chose over the hard place” and mocked his Nobel Peace Prize. Now he compares the former president to his father.

William McGurn reported in The Wall Street Journal that El-Sayed leads by 2.6 points in the RealClearPolling average, with polls tightening. He also relayed a New York Times reporter’s observation on Morning Joe: lifelong Jewish Democrats are saying they will vote Republican for the first time in their lives.

Those voters have resolved Feuer’s dissonance. They did it with their ballots.

Oslo

Two weeks ago the Norwegian Nobel Committee gave its Peace Prize to Navi Pillay. Her career has real achievements. She fought apartheid as a lawyer and presided over the Rwanda tribunal.

She also chaired the UN commission of inquiry on Israel. In September 2025 it accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. Israel and the United States rejected the commission as biased from its creation. In 2022 one of her fellow commissioners complained about the “Jewish lobby.” She defended the commission’s work.

The committee chose her anyway, with the war still unresolved. Trump, whose diplomacy produced signed peace agreements between Israel and Arab states, was passed over again.

The prize went to Obama in 2009 on promise. It went to Pillay in 2026 on an accusation.

Wake up

Feuer’s essay asks whither his Democratic Party. The answer is in his own paragraphs. The mainstream has moved. The leadership is holding for now. The base is deciding who leads next.

The usual objection is that Jewish Democrats who leave give up their influence inside the party. They have already lost it. They just don’t know it. Influence that cannot stop 104 votes to cut aid to Israel, or keep Obama off the stage for El-Sayed, is not influence. It is membership.

Hope is not a strategy. Prayer is fine. Votes count more.

It is not his party anymore. The party has already decided. Feuer has not.

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