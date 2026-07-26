On Saturday night a van drove into the crowd at Berlin Pride.

One woman is dead. At least sixteen people are injured, several critically. Some were stabbed. Hundreds of thousands had come to march. The closing concert was still running when the police cut it off and told the city to go home and stay out of the park.

The suspect is named Abdul Ballout. He is twenty one. He was born in Berlin. He was known to the police as part of the city’s Islamist scene. He was released from juvenile detention in May.

The police have not confirmed a motive. They do not need to. The pattern speaks without them.

For a decade the Left told gay people who the enemy was. The enemy was the Right. The enemy was the church, the conservative, the man who would not bake the cake. Fear him. Vote against him. March against him. There was a whole industry built on the sentence.

The van did not come from him.

Look at who this ideology actually kills. Random people at a concert in Paris. Children at a pop show in Manchester. Commuters in Madrid and London. Jews in Toulouse and Brussels because they were Jews. A cartoonist. A schoolteacher who showed a drawing. Forty nine gay people in a nightclub in Orlando, killed for being gay, in the deadliest attack on gay people this century. And, most of all, Muslims. Muslims who left the faith, Muslims who questioned it, Muslims who were the wrong kind. The largest pool of victims of Islamist violence is Muslim.

This is not an enemy with a grievance. It is an enemy with a program. The program is the end of the pluralist world. Everyone in that world is a target. There is no exemption for good behavior.

Which brings us to the banners.

For years now the pride march has carried a second flag. Queers for a free Palestine. No queer liberation without Palestinian liberation. The slogan is chanted by people who would not survive a week under the movements they are chanting for. Gaza does not have a pride parade. Iran hangs you. The men they are marching in solidarity with would throw them off a roof and film it.

There is a name for this and it is not solidarity. It is the belief that if you march loudly enough for the executioner, the executioner will spare you. He will not. He does not read your sign. On Saturday he did not read anyone’s.

Some will reach for the whataboutism here, so let me close it before it opens. There is Jewish terror too. It aims at Palestinians, over land, and it stops at the edge of that land. It is real, it kills innocents, and Israel’s own security services file it under terror. It has never once come for a gay man in a European park. Islamism has no edge. That is the whole point. One has an enemy. The other has no ceiling.

That is the difference the marchers cannot afford to see, because seeing it would end the alliance that gives them their sense of virtue. So they keep the arrangement going. They line up with a movement that despises everything they claim to be, they call it liberation, and they act shocked when the hatred they have been feeding turns around and looks at them.

It was always going to look at them. It looks at everyone. That is what it is.

For years they said the danger was the Right. The reality walked out of juvenile detention in May, rented a van, and drove it into the safest people in the safest civilization the world has built for them.

They think they are marching for a flag. They are standing under a ceiling. Saturday, it came down on one of them.

There will be another Saturday.

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