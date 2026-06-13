Cary M. Silverman

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Robert Rosenbaum
Jun 13

A well written and reasoned piece to an intractable problem. But here is the real issue in my view. Among its most vocal adherents, TDS is just the vehicle being used to inject the party’s warped ideas of planting an entirely Marxist/socialist system to replace our capitalist democracy. Their interest is only complete devotion to this goal, having nothing to do with the best interests of our country. If it were just TDS, the rationale dictated from the party would be to wait it out, win the midterms and get their guy or woman in next.

The DSA has successfully pulled the party to support any miscreant necessary to install the people necessary to implement their quiet revolution. I am concerned this may result in civil war like violence.

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