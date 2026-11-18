The lecture

The lecture was the symptom. The program’s leadership is the disease.On November 17, Penn State’s Jewish Studies Program hosted a lecture titled “Do We Need to Decolonize Holocaust Museums?” Read that title again. It was not sponsored by a fringe student club. It was sponsored by the program charged with teaching Jewish history at one of the largest universities in America.

The backlash came fast. Jeff Miller, chairman of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, called it “absolutely disgraceful.” Holocaust educators and alumni followed. Penn State issued a statement. It said the university opposes antisemitism, that hosting a speaker is not endorsement, and that the title hurt many in the community.

That statement apologized for a word. It did not ask how the word got there. That is the question that matters.

I have a stake in this. My daughter graduated from Penn State in 2010. It was a different world. A Jewish student could walk across that campus without a second thought. The world had not yet turned upside down.

The idea

The speaker, Erica Lehrer of Concordia University, is a serious scholar of Jewish memory in Poland. Her mother survived the Holocaust. I do not question her credentials. I question the framework, and the program that chose to showcase it.

The event flyer said Holocaust museums have been “largely exempt from decolonial critiques.” It proposed that decolonial theory could help them expand their social justice mission. The flyer was written as if that exemption were a gap to be closed.

Decolonization is not a neutral academic word. After October 7, it was the slogan of those who cheered the massacre. George Washington University’s Students for Justice in Palestine praised the attackers and declared “Decolonization is NOT a metaphor.” The word means stripping power from a colonizer. Applied to Holocaust museums, it casts the institutions survivors built to mourn six million murdered Jews as one more structure of power to be audited.

Lehrer now says her talk was about returning looted objects to families and depicting victims, including Roma, with full humanity. Those are fair questions. They do not need the language of decolonization. Choosing that language anyway was the point. It tells students that Jewish memory belongs on the same docket as colonial empires.

The Nazis did not colonize the Jews. They tried to exterminate them.

The man in charge

The Jewish Studies Program is directed by Tommaso M. Milani. He arrived at Penn State in January 2023 from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. His doctorate is in linguistics, from Stockholm University. His endowed chair spans applied linguistics, African studies, and women’s, gender and sexuality studies, with Jewish studies added to the title. He also heads the Applied Linguistics department.

Milani is an accomplished linguist. He is not a historian of the Jewish people. He has no degree in Jewish history, Hebrew or the Holocaust. In my view, that makes him the wrong person to lead this program.

His record on Israel explains why. His best-known Israel work studies “pinkwashing,” the activist claim that Israel markets its gay-friendliness to cover its treatment of Palestinians. Since October 7 he has co-written a chapter on Palestinian youth in Israel built around “colonial fear” and sumud, the Palestinian nationalist ideal of steadfastness. Its opening gives the Hamas massacre a passing clause. Israel’s response gets the detail: “massive destruction, starvation, and excessive death tolls in Gaza.”

Now look at his program’s calendar this fall. On September 8 it hosted a talk on the traveling Nova exhibition, the memorial to the young Israelis murdered at a music festival. The talk argued that such memorials end up “legitimizing ongoing violence and repression.” Ten weeks later came Lehrer.

Two marquee lectures in one semester. Both took Jewish memory of atrocities against Jews and recast it as politics. The program still hosts conventional scholarship. But its headline events show a choice of lens. The lens belongs to the director.

Before Milani, the program was run on an interim basis by Tobias Brinkmann, a historian of American Jewry. The college then handed it to a linguist. Someone should explain why.

The framework

This is bigger than one lecture or one director. Over two decades, one framework has spread from gender studies and postcolonial theory into nearly every humanities department. It sorts the world into oppressors and oppressed. Power is the only variable that counts. History, faith and evidence come second.

Run Jews through that machine and the output is predictable. Jews are coded as white, as powerful, as settlers. Israel becomes a colonial outpost. Jewish grief becomes a political instrument. A memorial to murdered festivalgoers becomes propaganda. A Holocaust museum becomes a site of exclusion.

The framework calls itself liberation. In practice it treats disagreement as harm and dissenters as oppressors. That is why I call these institutions illiberal. They do not argue with the Jewish story. They reclassify it.

Jewish Studies was supposed to be the exception. It is where a student should learn that Jews are indigenous to the land of Israel. That some 850,000 Jews were driven from Arab and Muslim countries after 1948. That Zionism was the liberation movement of a hunted people. Under this framework, Jewish Studies becomes one more department teaching students to see Jews through their critics’ eyes.

The double standard

Imagine a Middle East studies program hosting “Do We Need to Decolonize Nakba Museums?” Imagine a talk arguing that Palestinian memorials manufacture victimhood to justify violence. Imagine an Islamic studies program telling students that its community’s shrines are entangled with state power and need a decolonial audit.

I do not believe any of those events would be scheduled. If one were, I doubt the university would settle for a statement about a hurtful title. The director would be explaining himself to the dean.

Only Jewish memory is treated as raw material for critique by the very program meant to steward it. Only Jews are asked to see their own catastrophe as a problem of power. That is the double standard. It runs in one direction.

What Penn State owes its students

Penn State says it wants Jewish students to feel safe and supported. Statements are cheap. Accountability starts with Dean Clarence Lang of the College of the Liberal Arts, who appoints program directors. He should answer three questions in public.

When was Milani appointed, by whom, and for what term? Who approved this lecture and the wording of its flyer? When did the program last host a lecture on the 850,000 Jewish refugees from Arab lands, on the Hamas charter, or on the hostages?

Penn State does not need to silence anyone. It needs a Jewish Studies program led by someone who studies Jews with the sympathy his field extends to everyone else.

Holocaust museums do not need to be decolonized. Penn State’s Jewish Studies Program needs to be restored.

Sources

Share

Leave a comment