

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert played eighty times. For a decade they were the rivalry, two women who walked onto the court to take something from each other and did, over and over, in front of the world. There was no love lost in it. There didn’t need to be. The rivalry made them both.



They are old now, and they are on the same side. Not against each other. Together. Defending the one thing that made their careers possible. A category for women, made of women.



Across the net stands Megan Rapinoe.



Start with Navratilova, because she is the voice no one can smear. She defected for freedom. She came out when it cost everything. She marched for gay rights for forty years before it was safe to. Call her a bigot and the word dies in your mouth. Here is what the bigot says. “I’m all for trans rights on a civil level, 100 percent, every which way. This is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women.”



That is the whole argument, said by a woman who cannot be dismissed. She read the science and said male bodies keep their advantage, that hormones do not erase it, and when World Athletics drew the line she called it a step in the right direction and said it should go further.



The advantage is not a theory. It has a scoreboard.



Take Renée Richards. Richards had a full life as a man first. A wife. A son. An eye surgeon. A nationally ranked amateur in the men’s game. The surgery came at forty. Then Richards fought a court case into the women’s professional draw, and here is the part the tribute pieces skip. At forty-five years old, a middle-aged rookie playing women in their twenties, Richards climbed to number twenty in the world. Forty-five. Against the best young women alive. Top twenty.



Richards said the quiet thing out loud, years later. Had the surgery come at twenty-two, and the tour at twenty-four, “no genetic woman in the world would have been able to come close to me.” The pioneer of the whole cause admitted the cause rode on a body that never stopped being male.



Take Serena Williams. Twenty-three major titles. The most dominant player to ever hold a racket by any honest measure. In 2013 she sat on Letterman’s couch and was asked about playing Andy Murray. She laughed. “If I were to play Andy Murray, I would lose 6-0, 6-0 in five to six minutes, maybe 10 minutes.” Not lose close. Not win a single game. The men are faster, she said. They serve harder. They hit harder. It is a different sport. The greatest woman alive said she could not take one game off a good man. Navratilova later posted the clip to say, yes, exactly, listen to her.



Take Bobby Riggs. People remember that Billie Jean King beat him and call it proof a woman can beat a man. They forget the first match. Before King, Riggs played Margaret Court,at the time, the most decorated woman in the history of the sport. Riggs was fifty-five years old. A retired hustler twenty-six years past his last serious tennis. He beat Court 6-2, 6-1 and the press called it the Mother’s Day Massacre. A senior citizen, half-trained, took apart the greatest female champion of the era with lobs and junk. Only then did King, in her prime at twenty-nine, beat the same old man, and that result has carried throwing rumors ever since. Set the rumors aside. The undisputed fact is the first one. The 55-year-old crushed the top woman on earth. That is the number that matters.



Three cases. A middle-aged surgeon in the world top twenty. The greatest woman ever conceding a double bagel. A senior citizen dismantling a champion. This is not bigotry. It is a scoreboard, and it reads the same every time.



So Navratilova did the constructive thing. She did not say exile anyone. She said build an open category. Biological women in one draw, everyone in the other, same tournament, same court. She wrote it in the Times. The answer the activists call impossible was proposed years ago by the greatest champion the sport produced.



Now Rapinoe. Same trailblazer. Same gay icon. Opposite answer.

She said she would accept a transgender woman taking a biological woman’s spot on the national team. Said it plainly, as though the woman losing the spot were a rounding error. She signed her name against a bill to protect girls’ sports. She went on television and said sex testing meant examining girls’ genitals, and that Black girls would be questioned first. It was a good line. It was also, as Navratilova said, a lie. The line existed to end the conversation, not to have it.



Here is what Rapinoe will not say. Her entire career stood on a female category that was female only. Every trophy, every World Cup, every dollar, all of it built on the wall she now wants pulled down. She climbed the ladder. She reached the top. Then she turned and began kicking it away from the girls below her.



Evert saw the pile-on and crossed the net. The fiercest rival Navratilova ever had stood up for her against the mob, and pointed at the two people who would actually understand the physics of it. Ask Renée Richards, she said. Ask Caitlyn Jenner, who won the decathlon as a man and knows exactly what that body can do. They lived on both sides of the line. They know the thing the slogans are built to hide. And when you ask Richards, you already have the answer. No genetic woman could have come close.



This was always the fight. Richards started it in 1977. The question has not changed in fifty years. It is not whether trans people deserve dignity. They do, on every civil level, one hundred percent. The question is whether a female category means anything if a male body can enter it by declaration. If it can, there is no category. There is a word on a form and a woman on the floor.



Navratilova and Evert know what a category is. It is the reason they had a game. It is the wall that let two girls with rackets become the two best players alive instead of two names no one remembers. Take the wall down and you do not get fairness. You get one group told to lose so another can feel seen.



They tried to beat each other for ten years. They understood the whole time that the contest only mattered because it was real. A woman against a woman. Everything on the line and nothing rigged.



That is what they are defending now, together, at the end. Not each other. The game itself.



Understand what is really being asked here, because it is not complicated. The single greatest woman in the history of her sport, spotted against a good man, would not win a game. That is the gap. That is the reason the wall exists.



And the wall is being torn down anyway. Not because anyone disproved the gap. Because a hierarchy was built in which the trans claim sits higher than the woman’s, and once it does, her scholarship, her roster spot, her podium, her safety, all of it becomes negotiable. She is asked to give, and give, and smile while she gives, because on the ranking she comes second now.



That is the part that should make you tired. Not the science, which is settled. The cowardice. The officials who know exactly what a woman is and will not say it, because saying it costs them position among people who have decided women rank below the newest cause. Political correctness has become the machinery by which women are quietly moved down a list they were never told they were on.

Navratilova will say it. Evert will say it. Two women who spent their lives at the top of the sport, who owe it everything, refuse to watch it handed away for a slogan. They are not afraid of the ranking. They already won everything it could offer, and they are spending that capital now, at the end, on the girls coming up behind them who have not won anything yet.



Rapinoe climbed their wall and wants it gone. Navratilova and Evert are standing on it.

They know what it costs. They watched J.K. Rowling say the plain thing, that a woman is a woman, and get set on fire for it. Branded. Boycotted. Told she had ruined her own name. They saw the whole machine turn on one woman for refusing to lie, and they picked up the same fight anyway. Not because it is safe. Because it is true, and because someone with nothing left to prove has to be willing to take the beating so the girls behind them do not have to.



That is what courage looks like when the mob is at full volume. Not a hashtag. A woman planting herself in front of the thing everyone else is afraid to name, and holding there while it comes for her.



The mob always thinks it is history. It never is. History does not remember the loudest crowd. It remembers who stood in front of it. It will remember Rowling. It will remember Navratilova and Evert, rivals to the end, standing on the same side of the net, refusing to hand the women’s game to anyone who was never in it. And it will forget Rapinoe for her cowardice, for failing to confront the woke mob.



Let the mob come. They have been pummeled before. They are still standing, heads held high.

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