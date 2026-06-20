Jonny Gould recently wrote about a cab ride in Barcelona. His wife, born in Morocco, was in the back seat with their young kids. The driver was Moroccan too. He asked her if she was Jewish. She said yes. He told her the Jews are an eternal enemy and quoted the Koran to prove it. Near the end of the ride Gould asked what he thought of Israel. “They stole the land”, the driver said, ‘and they should not exist.’

Gould calls it antisemitism and leaves it there. He is right, but he stops one step short.

The tell was not the hatred. It was the confidence. No lowered voice. No glance in the mirror to see who was listening. No flicker of embarrassment at saying it to a mother and her children in his own back seat. That confidence has a name, and naming it is the whole point.

The part people pretend is complicated

Anti-Zionism is antisemitism. Not next to it. Not a slope that leads to it. It is the thing itself, in a coat that gets it into rooms the old word can no longer enter.

Here is how you know. Every people on earth is allowed to want a country. Kurds want one. Catalans want one. The Palestinians want one, and most of the people chanting against Israel this year will tell you that particular want is sacred. Fine. Only one people is told that the country they already built has no right to exist at all. Only the Jewish one.

That is the tell. One state, alone among the nations, singled out not for reform and not for criticism but for dissolution. You do not have to guess at the reason. The selection is the reason.

Understand what this is not. It is not criticism of Israel. Criticize the government all you want. Knock the coalition, the settlements, the war cabinet, the prime minister himself. That is politics and politics is fair. Anti-Zionism does not argue with what Israel does. It argues with the fact that Israel is. Take it down to the studs and there is nothing left inside it but the Jews.

Two answers always come back, and both fold.

The first is the man who says he opposes every ethnic state, not only this one. A fine principle. Nobody holds it. He is not marching for the breakup of Pakistan. He has no problem with the Islamic Republic that puts its religion in its name. He found a universal rule and applies it to exactly one country on the map, and we both know which.

The second is the only honest exception, so take it straight. There are Jews who oppose a Jewish state on religious grounds, the Satmar and a handful of others, who hold that it should not be rebuilt before the Messiah comes. That is anti-Zionism with no hatred in it, argued from inside the faith. It is real. It is also a few thousand men in black hats making a point of theology, and it has nothing to do with the man behind the wheel in Barcelona. When someone waves that exception at you, hand it back and ask them to explain the cab.

Not in number, but in pride

Now the part that should keep you up.

This worldview is Nazism turned inside out. Not in number. The Nazis murdered six million and built factories to do it, and nothing since has come near that scale. Argue otherwise and you have lost before you have started. The difference was never size. The difference is the pride.

The Nazis were loud about the idea and silent about the deed. Der Stürmer on the newsstand, the rallies at Nuremberg, a copy of Mein Kampf in the front room. The hatred was a public festival. But the killing they hid. Camps tucked into Polish forests. Euphemisms stamped on the train orders. Squads sent back later to dig up the pits and burn what was in them so no one would ever find the ground.

In 1943 Himmler stood in front of his SS officers at Posen and said it out loud, once. The extermination of the Jews, he told them, was a page of glory in their history that would never be written. Glory, he said. And never written. Even the man running the machine knew that the world beyond that room would call him a monster, and so the page had to stay blank.

Now look at the seventh of October.

They did not hide it. They filmed it. Bodycams and phones and GoPros strapped to their heads, streaming while they worked. One of them picked up a murdered woman’s phone and called his own father to tell him how many Jews he had killed with his hands. He wanted his family to hear. He thought it would make them proud of him.

There is the inversion. Himmler hid the page because he feared the verdict of the world. The man on the phone broadcast the page because he expected the cheers of his. The same hatred exactly. The opposite posture. One ashamed before a court he could still imagine. The other sure of the applause.

And suprisingly, the applause came

The driver in the cab did not whisper and did not check the mirror. In his own small way he was proud. Scale that up and you get the seventh of October, and then you get the part that turns the screw. The pride was not a miscalculation. He read the room and the room was right.

You would think the footage would have ended the argument. Children pulled from their beds. A grandmother shot at her own kitchen table. Video filmed by the killers themselves, time stamped, their faces in the frame. And the answer across much of the world was not horror. It was a shrug, and in some places a cheer.

It started within days, before a single Israeli soldier had moved. On the campuses they called it resistance. The prisoners had broken out, the line went, and you cannot blame a caged man for what he does going over the wall. In the capitals of Europe there were marches and not vigils. Hostage posters went up on the lampposts, and other hands pulled them down by morning.

That is what makes the pride rational. The man on the phone was not wrong to expect applause. He had measured his audience, and the audience was real, and it was far larger than Gaza. It ran through the lecture halls and the city squares and the comment threads of respectable people who would never throw a punch and will gladly explain why someone else’s was deserved. Gould met one of them behind the wheel. There are millions more, and a fair number of them have tenure.

Say this part plainly

The whole argument dies if this line goes blurry, so here it is clean. This is not about Muslims. It is about an ideology that a minority of them carry and that most of them are running from. Say it the other way, hang a whole people for the crimes of a creed, and you have built the driver’s own worldview in reverse. The target is the creed. Keep that line bright or you turn into the thing you came to describe.

There is a cost to silence too, but charge it to the right account. Not to the shopkeeper or the mother on the bus, who owe nobody a press release. Charge it to the men with a microphone and a title. The imam who can denounce a cartoon for a week and cannot find one sentence for a massacre. The community board with a statement ready for every grievance except this one. They are not complicit in the murder. That word is too big and they would be right to throw it back. But their quiet is part of the oxygen the pride breathes. The killer expected applause in part because the people who could have shamed him said nothing, and he had worked that out long before they would.

The Nazis at least knew to be ashamed. They lied and they buried and they burned the evidence, because some part of them still answered to a world they expected to be judged by. The new version skips that step. It films. A hatred that films itself is not afraid of being seen. It thinks being seen is the point.

That is the warning folded into a twelve minute cab ride. Not the words. Anyone can hate. It is that he said them to her face, in front of her children, and felt good about it.

Share

Leave a comment