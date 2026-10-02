Oct 2, 2026

Advisory Summary

Issued by the Centers for Discourse Control and Prevention. Please read this notice in full. Patients who stopped at the headline are already symptomatic.

This is not a drill. A highly contagious condition is spreading through the illiberal left. It is called Derangement Syndrome. It moves fast. It mutates faster.

Three virulent strains have now been confirmed. Each has a different target. All attack the same organ: judgment.

The first documented case was diagnosed in 2003. The patient could not hear the name George W. Bush without elevated blood pressure. The diagnosing physician was Charles Krauthammer, a psychiatrist. His warning was ignored. The pathogen has been evolving ever since.

Transmission

Derangement Syndrome is airborne. It travels through cable news panels, faculty lounges, Bluesky, and any comment section under an article containing the word “billionaire.” Tote bags are a known vector.

The incubation period is about four seconds. That is roughly the time it takes to read a headline. Reading the article is not required.

Facts do not confer immunity. In clinical observation, exposure to facts makes symptoms worse.

High-risk populations include:

Tenured faculty in departments ending in “Studies”

Celebrities with an awards-show microphone

Residents of zip codes with more yard signs than yards

Airline executives. A confirmed cluster has been traced to Atlanta.

Strain One: TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome)

TDS is the dominant strain. It has been circulating since 2015 and shows no sign of burning out. Symptoms include:

Inability to say “Abraham Accords” without adding the word “but.”

Paradoxical distress. The patient is equally alarmed when Iran builds a bomb and when Iran’s bomb program gets bombed.

Sudden opposition to positions the patient held for twenty years, beginning the moment Trump adopts them.

Hives at the sight of a red hat.

A compulsion to refresh news sites at 2 a.m. in search of the indictment that ends it all. It never ends it all.

In advanced cases, the patient sees fascism in a Chick-fil-A drive-through.

Strain Two: IDS (Israel Derangement Syndrome)

IDS is the most mutation-prone strain. It is endemic on elite campuses. It also has the oldest lineage. Earlier variants circulated for centuries under other names. Symptoms include:

Chanting “from the river to the sea” without being able to name the river or the sea.

Selective outrage. Sudan, Syria, Yemen, and the Uyghurs produce no symptoms at all.

Acute poster-tearing reflex. The patient sees a photograph of a kidnapped child and reaches for it with both hands.

Demanding a ceasefire on October 8.

Describing the Middle East’s only Jewish state as the Middle East’s only problem.

Physicians should note that IDS patients frequently present with a scarf they did not own before 2023.

Strain Three: EDS (Elon Derangement Syndrome)

EDS is the newest strain and the most unusual. Many patients were previously infected with a benign condition called Tesla Enthusiasm. The new strain overwrote it. Symptoms include:

A bumper sticker reading “I bought this before Elon went crazy.”

Cheering every rocket that explodes. Silence for every booster that lands upright on a barge.

Posting complaints about Musk on X, a platform owned by Musk.

Choosing to wait until 2028 for inflight WiFi rather than log on to Starlink today. The first confirmed outbreak of this symptom occurred in the executive suite of Delta Air Lines in Atlanta.

The patient continues to demand electric vehicles. The patient keys the electric vehicles. Researchers have not resolved this contradiction.

Complications

Untreated, Derangement Syndrome is progressive. The clinical course is well documented.

Stage one: unfollowing relatives. Stage two: Thanksgiving is canceled. Stage three: socialistic tendencies. The patient begins referring to other people’s money as “our resources.” Rent control appears to be a good idea. Grocery stores appear to be a job for the government. Stage four: the patient is elected mayor of New York City.

Clinicians should also screen for a related condition, Obama Love Syndrome. It is the mirror image of the others. Instead of rejecting everything a leader does, the patient credits him with everything he has not yet done. The most severe recorded case occurred in Oslo in 2009. The committee awarded a Nobel Peace Prize nine months into a presidency. Nominations had closed twelve days after the inauguration. The prize has never been returned.

Treatment

There is no vaccine. The following protocol has shown results in early trials.

Graded exposure. Fifteen minutes a day of a viewpoint the patient dislikes. Begin with the Wall Street Journal editorial page. Advance as tolerated.

Credit-where-due therapy. The patient must say “the Abraham Accords were a good deal” with no qualifier. Most patients fail on the first attempt. Repeat daily.

Cartography. Give the patient a map of the Middle East. Ask the patient to locate the river. Then the sea. Then Sudan.

Book a flight on United. Connect to Starlink at 35,000 feet. Stream a movie. Observe the patient’s confusion.

Contraindicated: late-night comedy, unsupervised campus encampments, and any podcast with “Pod” in the title.

Public Notice

If you or someone you love shows symptoms, do not panic. Panic is a symptom.

Wash your hands. Check your sources. Read past the headline.

This advisory will be updated when the next strain emerges. It will emerge.

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