Cary M. Silverman

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Art Wilkins's avatar
Art Wilkins
3h

The two state option was given an opportunity in 2005. Israel forced 8,000 citizens to leave Gaza in 2005. By 2007 Hamas began governing Gaza. The rest is history. None of Rahm’s suggestions make existential sense. They are an abandonment of Israel’s always fragile existence; Rahm’s defense is fantastical, based on realities not yet vivified. His speech only makes sense by a Democrat Party demand to support the Palestinian cause, and his desire to be a Democrat Presidential candidate. Any other explanation - including both his speech and podcasts, et al, do not make sense. Do not lie to yourself; whatever Rahm is telling himself is that primal lie. He might as well be saying, “From the River to the Sea” … because he is selling the Jewish State down the river. Who needs antisemites when Jews who know better lie to themselves?

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Dena Tauber's avatar
Dena Tauber
6h

Something to think about

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