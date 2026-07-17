I called him Obama in a kippah. I stand by most of what I wrote. But I listened to Rahm Emanuel’s full interview with Dan Senor on Call Me Back — not the excerpts, the whole thing — and it’s made me genuinely conflicted in a way the speech alone didn’t.

Senor doesn’t go easy on him. He presses on the sanctions language, on whether “significant changes” to the alliance means anything more specific than an economic corridor, on whether Emanuel is triangulating for a primary electorate that’s moved further left than he has. And across almost an hour of real pushback, Emanuel doesn’t retreat to the safe, poll-tested version of himself. Four things in particular made me sit up.

He does not soften on October 7th. Not once, not even when Senor hands him an easy off-ramp. He calls Americans who celebrated the massacre on October 8th “morally bankrupt.” He describes reaching out directly to the Israeli women lawyers who documented Hamas’s sexual violence after October 7th, furious that the UN “walked away” from the subject entirely. If you were looking for a hedge, a qualifier, a “context matters” — it isn’t there. That’s not what someone sounds like when they’re managing a Democratic primary electorate that’s grown squeamish about full-throated statements on October 7th.

He confronted Mamdani to his face, not from a safe distance. Anyone can write a critical op-ed about the DSA. Emanuel describes sitting across a breakfast table from New York’s incoming mayor and telling him directly that a river-to-sea future means “the elimination not just of the Jewish state, but the elimination of the Jewish people,” and that it would happen “over my dead body.” He called him a fanatic to his face. That’s a real cost inside his own party, not a rhetorical flourish for a friendly audience.

The Arab League framing is a genuine structural idea, not just a rebrand. Listening to him walk through it under pressure — the 2013 Arab League offer, the demand that all 21 nations put real weight behind creating an accountable Palestinian partner instead of just issuing statements — it’s a more serious attempt to solve the “no partner” problem than anything Oslo ever built. Oslo never had external enforcement. This, whatever its odds, at least tries to.

The haredi conscription critique costs him nothing in Washington and everything in Jerusalem. He goes after Netanyahu’s own coalition for exempting ultra-Orthodox men from service while reservists serve endless rotations — an argument with zero payoff among American Democrats and real payoff only if you actually care about Israeli society functioning. That’s not a man performing for CNN.

None of that erases what bothered me about the speech itself — the imbalance in blame, the sanctions language that Senor showed was less defined than it sounded, the moment where Emanuel never really answers Aizenkot’s hypothetical objection that there’s no Israeli constituency for any of this. I still don’t think a two-state solution is the answer. I still think the status quo is unsustainable and that Israel can’t just keep winning militarily while losing everywhere else. But hearing him argue the specifics, under real pressure, rather than deliver them from a podium — I don’t see the same man I wrote about a few days ago. I see someone I need to keep watching, not someone I’ve already got figured out.

Credit where it’s due: Senor didn’t let him get away with pinning it all on Netanyahu. This is the part of the interview I underweighted the first time through, and it deserves its own paragraph — and honestly, it’s becoming an ongoing concern of mine with Rahm, not just a one-time gap in a single interview. Senor pushed, more than once, on whether “Netanyahu’s isolation” is really just Netanyahu’s doing, or whether Emanuel is using one man as a stand-in for a position most Israelis actually hold. It’s a fair hit. Gallup’s own polling shows Israeli support for a two-state solution collapsed from 61% in 2012 to 27% today, with 63% opposed — a complete reversal, not a fringe position Netanyahu is somehow imposing on a reluctant public. A separate poll from the Sovereignty Movement this year found 71% of Israeli Jews opposed to Palestinian statehood in any form. Pew has the number of Israelis who think peaceful coexistence with a Palestinian state is even possible down to 21%, the lowest they’ve recorded since 2013. That’s not “Bibi running interference.” That’s where the Israeli public actually is, across a remarkably wide swath of the political spectrum, years into a war that started with October 7th. Emanuel’s framing throughout the speech and the interview treats Netanyahu as the obstacle standing between Israel and a workable peace. The polling suggests the obstacle is much bigger than one prime minister, and Emanuel never really grapples with that on the record — he keeps returning to Netanyahu’s coalition math instead of the electorate that produces coalitions like his in the first place. This is the thread I’ll be watching most closely going forward: does he ever reckon with the fact that he’s arguing against where the Israeli public itself has moved, not just against one man’s politics?

What hasn’t moved: I still don’t trust his full association with Barack Obama, and I’m not prepared to treat that as incidental. I hold Obama responsible for a real share of where Israel finds itself today — the 2009 settlement fights, the JCPOA, the calculated abstention on UNSC 2334 in his last weeks in office when he had nothing left to lose. Emanuel was in the room for the first of those. He has never, in anything I’ve heard, put real distance between himself and that legacy. Until he does, the conflict stands.

So here’s where I’ve landed on two lasting reservations, and I want to name them plainly rather than bury them in qualifiers. The first is ideological, and it’s this: Emanuel may have a case of Netanyahu Derangement Syndrome sitting right alongside whatever case of Trump Derangement Syndrome he’s carried for a decade. Not because any single criticism of Netanyahu is wrong — several are fair, and I’ve said so above — but because of the totalizing shape of it. The isolation, the West Bank violence, the absence of a day-after plan in Gaza, even Israel’s shrinking access to Nobel conferences — it all gets routed back to one man’s coalition math. That’s the actual mechanism of a derangement, TDS included: not that the complaints are false, but that one man becomes the explanation that swallows everything else. And given what the polling actually shows — 63% of Israelis opposed to a two-state solution, only 21% who think peaceful coexistence is even possible — a large share of what Emanuel calls “Netanyahu’s isolation” looks a lot more like Netanyahu responding to where his own public already stands than Netanyahu manufacturing that position out of ego. Blaming the man for the electorate is easier than reckoning with the electorate itself.

The second reservation is the one I keep coming back to, and it’s not ideological — it’s personal history. The Obama tie. I don’t think he’s shed it, and I don’t think he’s tried very hard to. Until he does both — until he stops routing every Israeli failure through Netanyahu alone, and until he draws an honest line between himself and the administration that did more than any other to normalize daylight between Washington and Jerusalem — I’m not prepared to call this a full reconsideration. I’m paying closer attention than I expected to. That’s still all it is.

Share

Leave a comment